We’re Howling With Laughter At These 22 Pawsome Pet Halloween Costumes

Listen up, pet parents and Halloween enthusiasts! It’s time to unleash your creativity and turn your furry friends into the talk of the neighborhood. We’ve sniffed out 22 pet costumes that are so doggone adorable, you’ll be barking with joy and meowing with delight.
From four-legged superheroes to pint-sized pumpkins, we’ve got a menagerie of outfits that’ll have your pets strutting their stuff like it’s a catwalk in Paris. Get ready to transform your loyal companions into the stars of Howl-oween, because these costumes are about to take your Instagram feed by storm and make your human friends green with envy.
#1 9 To 5? More Like K-9 To 5! Your Pooch Will Steal The Spotlight In This Dolly Parton Doggy Costume , Complete With Blonde Wig And Rhinestones. Joleen Who?
Review: “This is the greatest item of great items. Well made, fits well, looks freaking adorable!” – DJF
Image source: amazon.com, DJF
#2 Give Your Furry Friend A Fabulous Makeover With A Playful Pet Wig – Because Sometimes, Every Dog Needs A Good Hair Day!
Review: “I had no clue the powers that would come to my 6 year old mutt. I got the item from the mailbox, and then opened it. I put it on my dog and then it happened. My dog started WALKING. I tried to get it off, but, by then, it was too late. Then he spoke. That, or it was Jurassic parks opening theme. Then, he proceeded to steal our neighbors car, and was never seen again. Now hes living somewhere in Dubai……” – West
Image source: amazon.com, Stephanie
#3 Let Your Pup Take Flight This Halloween In A Spooktacular Dog Bat Costume – Because Even The Most Adorable Creatures Can Embrace Their Inner Creature Of The Night!
Review: “These adorable bat wings on my dog made my Halloween! The material and the straps are comfortable on him that he did not mind wearing them at all! He actually got upset if you removed them!” – Sofia R. Kambhampati
Image source: amazon.com, Michelle Michaels
#4 Strut Your Pet’s Stuff In A Dazzling Peacock Costume – Because Every Dog Deserves Its Day To Be As Proud As A… Well, You Know!
Review: “This costume was a hit!!! Our little guy had the best costume at the Halloween cocktail party. It is easy to get on and not uncomfortable for a dog used to wearing sweaters.” – Stephanie Sommer Woolley
Image source: amazon.com, SC
#5 Bless Your Furry Friend With Divine Cuteness In This Holy Hound Pope Outfit
Review: “I got the size large and it fit great! I’ve tried other costumes in the past and often the large isn’t very large but this one fit perfect – can’t wait for Halloween – my dogs will be the pope, a nun, and Mother Mary 😂 can’t wait!” – LivPlum
Image source: amazon.com, Experienced Reviewer
#6 Giddy Up, Partner! Your Pup Will Be Ready To Ride Off Into The Halloween Sunset With This Rootin’ Tootin’ Cowboy Rider Dog Costume . Yeehaw!
Review: “This is the perfect addition to our Toy Story themed Halloween this year! Daisy is a spicy little chihuahua and we struggled to find something she wouldn’t rip off and or chew. This fit securely on her back and didn’t bother her one bit. Great quality and better laughs. Must buy!” – Raquel Mojica
Image source: amazon.com, Brittany Perez
#7 Transform Your Furry Friend Into The World’s Cutest Delivery Driver With This Adorable UPS Costume – “What Can Brown Do For You?” Has Never Been So Fluffy!
Review: “I bought this last year and I’m still laughing! Seriously, the most hilarious thing ever! On a serious note, I think it was actually pretty comfortable for my dog too because he really didn’t fight me trying it on him and he just walked around like there was nothing different. My dog goes nuts if the UPS truck even drives past the house so this was just too perfect.” – Aunt Bee
Image source: amazon.com, Jennifer Aguilera
#8 Boo! Your Pup Will Haunt Hearts, Not Houses, In This Eerily Adorable Ghost Dog Costume . It’s The Perfect Blend Of Spooky And Sweet For Halloween Hijinks
Review: “Most Halloween costumes are just made to last the day, I get it. The sheet was higher quality than I expected and fit my golden retriever (92lbs) just fine, I think this will be reusable in future years. The lantern could be better quality so I will likely get one he can’t chew, but he can hold it for the photos at least. Very spooky boy!” – Sarah Elizabeth
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah
#9 Who Ya Gonna Call? Your Four-Legged Friend In This Spooktacular Ghostbusters Uniform ! Paranormal Activity Has Never Looked So Doggone Cute
Review: “Best money I’ve ever spent! My dog looked adorable and it was a hit with everyone who got to see him in it. He didn’t LOVE the proton pack, but he allowed it for at least a little bit…” – JW
Image source: amazon.com, Kayla O
#10 Let Your Pup Unleash Their Inner King Of The Jungle With This Regal Lion’s Mane For Dogs. It’s The Mane Event That Will Have All The Neighborhood Pups Roaring With Envy!
Review: “Fluff it up a little and it’s perfect! Love it. Looks hysterically cute on my Doberman. Great quality, especially for the price. Couldn’t be happier with my purchase.” – FJ Kosman
Image source: amazon.com, Kristy Weber
#11 Your Cuddly Companion Will Be Un-Bear-Ably Cute In This Walking Teddy Bear Pet Costume . It’s Like Bringing Your Favorite Childhood Toy To Life, But With More Tail Wags!
Review: “HUGE HIT! MY BABY LOOKED BEYOND ADORABLE! EVERYONE LOVED THE WALKING TEDDY BEAR.” – Lydia Rodriguez
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#12 Recreate The Hundred Acre Wood In Your Living Room By Dressing Your Fur Baby As The Sweet Winnie The Pooh . Just Don’t Let Them Near Any Honey Pots!
Review: “This is beyond words for true doggie lovers. I don’t think that anyone can resist this outfit for the already cutest critter in your life. If you can get your doggie to wear this long enough for just a photo… it’s well worth the price. If you are able to walk around the block; the whole street will be happier!” – DTR6484
Image source: amazon.com, Takanobu Miyaki
#13 Cast A Spell Of Cuteness With Your Kitty Donning This Mystical Witches Cloak And Hat
Review: “My black hole of a cat looked so freaking adorable! He didn’t agree with me though. If you have a cat that don’t mind costumes this is a great choice, it doesn’t have arm holes which drive most cats mad, and the hat is really easy to get on. Love it!” – Sarah (puzzle boss)
Image source: amazon.com, keiko
#14 Your Furry Friend Will Be Ready To Fight Crime In Gotham City With This Caped Robin Costume – No Utility Belt Required
Review: “We loved this costume and got so many compliments! Our labradoodle Cap was the perfect sidekick to our son who went as Batman.” – SelenaHodge
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#15 Turn Your Pup Into A Delicious “Ball-Park Frank” With This Hilarious Hot Dog Pet Costume – Just Hold The Mustard And The Bun Puns!
Review: “Costume came quickly, came as described, and is good quality. Perfect for our little 18 pound dog. She looked very cute on Halloween! Just what we needed.” – J. Oberling
Image source: amazon.com, J. Oberling
#16 Playtime Just Got Way More Terrifying With Your Furry Friend Rocking This Creepy Chucky Costume. It’s Killer Cute…literally!
Review: “This costume is so cute!! Fit my dog great and stayed on him while we walked around for Halloween.” – Liv Dumer
Image source: amazon.com, sandy
#17 Yeehaw, Here Comes The Coolest Kitty On The Frontier! This Sassy Cat Cowboy Costume Is Sure To Have Your Feline Friend Lassooing All The Treats
Review: “Got the small one for my cat. Fits well. It has adjustable Velcro straps, so it was easy to put on, but it was also easy to escape from. He wore it long enough to get an embarrassing picture, so it was worth every penny.” – Jake DaVolio
Image source: amazon.com, Naudia
#18 Who Let The Dogs Out…of The Big House? This Sly Prisoner Dog Costume Will Have Your Pup Howling For An Accomplice To Join Them In Their Jailbreak Antics
Review: “My pup received so many compliments – she was an adorable little criminal for our Halloween parade.” – Sarah Mattice Hill
Image source: amazon.com, Linda
#19 Let Your Pup Become The Ultimate Prehistoric Predator In This Ferociously Fun Dinosaur Costume
Review: “Her new favorite outfit, courtesy of Santa (and Amazon!) It’s cute, it’s still in one piece, & she seems to love it, so I consider this a win. The material is lightweight, the holes are where they should be, & I received it quickly, so I am very satisfied overall. My little dinosaur is a happy camper too!” – Shami Aiwase
Image source: amazon.com, Cassie Lockwood
#20 Accio Adorableness! Your Pet Will Work Their Magic In This Enchanting Hogwarts Uniform That’s Sure To Have Muggles Spellbound By The Cuteness
Review: “These cloaks allowed our puppies to sneak into Hogwarts and live out their Harry Potter dreams. I like that they fasten under the tummy to help it stay on correctly, and the glasses actually stayed on fairly well. Super cute!” – thebookishmusician
Image source: amazon.com, April Layman
#21 Go Bananas For This Fruity Banana Dog Costume ! It’s The Perfect Way To Make Your Pup The Pick Of The Litter And Split Some Sides
Review: “The cutest costume. Very comfy for my fussy dog to be in! Usually he tries to tear everything up but he loved being in his banana costume & look how cute he is! 😍” – Lindsay
Image source: amazon.com, Nathan
#22 Celebrate Star Wars And Unbearable Fluffiness When You Dress Your Pup As An Ewok! May The Furballs Be With You And This Adorable Costume
Review: “The sizing chart is everything! If you take your time to measure your dog, according to the seller’s chart, you’ll get the perfect fit. The quality is good and it is easy to put it to your four legged friend. The looks? OMG, gorgeous. You’ll love it! Your dog will love it!” – Jose V.
Image source: amazon.com, Anthony H.
