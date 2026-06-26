Benji Madden: 6 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Cameron Diaz’s Husband

An accomplished American musician and songwriter, Benji Madden is a creative force to be reckoned with. Madden is known for his energetic performances as the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist for the rock band Good Charlotte and the pop-rock duo The Madden Brothers. The entertainer often shares the spotlight with his identical twin brother Joel Madden, with whom he co-founded Good Charlotte and The Madden Brothers.
Before fame, Benji Madden passed through a difficult childhood after his father left the family. However, with their mother’s support, the twin brothers rose to fame from humble beginnings. Madden’s career now boasts various awards and global recognition. Madden has also ventured into other areas beyond music, including building successful businesses. Beyond his career, Madden has enjoyed success in his personal life and in helping emerging artists. Explore these fascinating facts about the Good Charlotte star.
1. Benji Madden Is Older Than His Identical Twin By Five Minutes
The Good Charlotte rhythm guitarist was born on March 11, 1979, in Waldorf, Maryland, alongside an identical twin brother, Joel. Benji is the older twin by approximately five minutes. He’s also more sturdy. The Madden brothers have an older brother, Josh, and a younger sister, Sarah, and they all attended La Plata High School. Although Josh and Sarah are not famous like the twins, they are successful in their own right.
2. He Changed His Last Name From Combs to Madden
Born to Robin Marie Madden and Roger Paul Combs, Benji Madden and his siblings adopted their mother’s maiden name after their father left the family when the twins were in their teens. His absence had severe consequences on the family, especially their mother, who had to raise four children on her own amid financial struggles. Combs started a new family with Julie Oscars and died on March 29, 2019, according to legacy.com.
3. Joel and Benji Madden Have Been Performing Together Since High School
The Madden twins began performing as a duo while studying at La Plata High School in Maryland. A memorable experience at a Beastie Boys concert piqued the twins’ interest in starting a band. Subsequently, Benji Madden began playing the guitar at 16. In 1995, the Madden twins teamed up to start Good Charlotte, which now consists of Joel Madden (lead vocals), Benji Madden (guitar, vocals), Paul Thomas (bass), and Billy Martin (guitar, keyboards). Madden and his brother received full support from their mother for their music career in their formative years.
After recording notable success with Good Charlotte, Benji Madden and his twin conceived the idea for the pop-rock duo The Madden Brothers in 2011. Before going official, they released a mixtape titled Before – Volume One on November 11, 2011. The band officially launched in 2014, releasing their debut album, Greetings from California, on September 16, 2014. Madden and his twin have continued to build a legacy together, performing at events and mentoring emerging stars in the industry.
4. The Madden Brothers Founded Their Music Management Company, MDDN, in 2014
In addition to making music, the Madden twins are also passionate about mentoring upcoming artists. To fulfil this, they launched MDDN in 2014, located in Burbank, California. The company is dedicated to managing and mentoring emerging artists until they stand on their own. MDDN signed Chase Atlantic in 2014 and helped propel the Australian R&B band to recognition.
5. Benji Madden Knocked Riki Rachtman Out in a Boxing Match
On April 3, 2010, Benji Madden entered the boxing ring during the Ellismania 5: Get These Brawls in a match against radio/television personality Riki Rachtman. Jason Ellis hosted the celebrity boxing event at The Joint in the Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel and Casino as part of his annual fight series for celebrities. Madden won against Ratchman by technical knockout in the first round at 1 minute and 42 seconds.
6. He Has Been Married To Cameron Diaz Since 2015
After breaking up with his long-time fiancée, Sophie Monk, Benji Madden began dating Cameron Diaz in May 2014. It was a whirlwind romance for Diaz and Madden, who became engaged before Christmas the same year. Madden married Diaz on January 5, 2015, at the Beverly Hills home in a Jewish-inspired ceremony. Their bond has grown stronger over the years, fortified more by the arrival of the kids.
Benji Madden and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, via surrogacy on December 30, 2019. Their first son, named Cardinal, was born on March 22, 2024, while the birth of a second son, their third child, was announced on May 4, 2026.
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