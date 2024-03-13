Benedict Wong: 8 Movie Roles You Recognize the Actor From

British actor Benedict Wong has been a familiar face in movies for over two decades. Wong, whose acting career began in 1992, has worked extensively in theater, television, and film. For much of his career, Wong has been a character actor.
Born to Hong Kong immigrant parents in Eccles, Lancashire, England, on July 3, 1971, Wong developed a passion for acting early in life. With a growing profile in Hollywood, Benedict Wong was cast in the lead role on Netflix’s science fiction series 3 Body Problem. With the success of the series’ first season, here are 8 other Benedict Wong roles in movies you probably recognize him from.
Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
British film audiences who watched the social thriller Dirty Pretty Things (2002) would remember Benedict Wong. In the movie, filmed in a documentary style, Wong was cast in a minor role as Guo Yi. His character was introduced as Okwe’s (Chiwetel Ejiofor) friend who worked in a hospital mortuary. Guo Yi often provided Okwe with antibodies to treat other poor/undocumented immigrants with venereal diseases.
Sunshine (2007)
Benedict Wong has starred in four space-themed movies so far. The first was Danny Boyle’s science fiction psychological thriller, Sunshine (2007). Although a box-office bomb, Sunshine featured an ensemble cast with several of today’s top actors. Benedict Wong was cast as Trey, a computer genius who was recruited into the space program because of his skills. He was chosen for the role after director Danny Boyle watched him in Dirty Pretty Things (2002).
Academy Awards winner Cillian Murphy played the lead role of physicist Robert Capa. Other notable actors in the ensemble included Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Mark Strong. In Sunshine, Wong’s character became emotionally distraught after the death of the ship’s captain, Kaneda (Hiroyuki Sanada). Trey later committed suicide onboard the ship.
Prometheus (2012)
Working with Ridley Scott was a dream come true for Benedict Wong. Prometheus (2012) was Wong’s third space-themed movie, appearing briefly in Moon (2009). In Prometheus, Benedict Wong was cast as Ravel, one of the ship’s Captains. Although he had little screen time, the success of Prometheus makes it one of Benedict Wong’s movies where film audiences would probably have seen the actor. With $403.4 million in Box Office earnings, Prometheus starred top actors such as Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba, and Guy Pearce.
The Martian (2015)
The Martian (2015) is the fourth and currently the last space-themed movie Benedict Wong has starred in. Unlike the others, Wong isn’t part of the spaceship crew. Wong was cast as Bruce Ng, director of Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). His character was called upon to find a way to speedily supply food to the stranded Dr. Mark Watney (Matt Damon). One of his staff, astrodynamicist Rich Purnell (Donald Glover) postulated the idea of slingshotting Hermes, with the Earth’s gravity, two years earlier back towards Mars. Again, with the success of Ridley Scott’s The Martian (2015), with Box Office earnings of $630.6 million, it is another movie audiences might remember Benedict Wong from. Benedict Wong co-starred again with British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Annihilation (2018)
Alex Garland’s Annihilation (2018) left many viewers more confused in the end than they were at its beginning. However, if there was one on-screen character that was as confused as the audience, it had to be Benedict Wong’s Lomax character. He’s quickly introduced in the movie as he interrogates Natalie Portman’s character, Cellular Biology Professor Lena. Lomax quizzes Lena on what she found in “The Shimmer.” However, Benedict Wong’s character hides behind a Hazmat suit. Annihilation (2018) also starred Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Oscar Isaac.
Gemini Man (2019)
In Gemini Man (2019), Benedict Wong has more screen time than in other list movies. Wong is cast as Baron, a skilled pilot and former colleague of Henry Brogan (Will Smith). When GEMINI director Clayton “Clay” Verris comes for Henry, Baron is one of the few trusted friends he works with. Wong’s character is killed in the movie. In Gemini Man, audiences watched Will Smith play himself and a digitally modified version of himself.
Nine Days (2020)
Although released in select theaters, Nine Days is one movie that proves Box Office numbers do not necessarily equate to a good movie. Nine Days is a must-watch for any film audience that appreciates quality, dialogue-driven movies. It is one of those Benedict Wong movies where he delivers one of his best performances. Wong is cast as Kyo, a never-born being who supervises Will’s (Winston Duke) nine-day interview with new souls to be born. Although Benedict Wong had already become a famous face in film, he has an unmissable presence in Nine Days (2020).
Marvel Cinematic Universe since Doctor Strange
Benedict Wong began appearing in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies in 2016. Wong was cast to portray a Marvel Comics character with a similar name to his last name, Wong. The character is Dr. Strange’s friend and also a member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts. The role has been Benedict Wong’s biggest and most successful role of his career. It is also one in which he’s most recognized.
So far, Benedict Wong has played Wong in six movies – Doctor Strange (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Benedict Wong has also reprised the role in television, appearing on the Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) and voicing the character in an episode (“What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?”) of What If…? (2021). If you remember Benedict Wong from these movies, check out 6 roles you know Love Lies Bleeding’s Katy O’Brian from.
