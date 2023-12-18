The 10 Best Oscar Isaac Movies Ranked By Box Office Success

Oscar Isaac, a name that resonates with versatility and charisma in Hollywood, has risen to fame through a series of impactful roles that have not only showcased his acting prowess but also contributed to some of the most successful films in recent years. In this article, we’ll explore Oscar Isaac’s top-grossing films, ranked by their box office success, offering a glimpse into the significant roles that have defined his career thus far. The criteria for this ranking focus on the financial performance of these films, reflecting Isaac’s ability to draw audiences worldwide.
10. A Most Violent Year
At the bottom of our list is A Most Violent Year, a film set during New York City’s most dangerous year, 1981. Isaac’s leading role as an immigrant climbing the crooked ladder of success was a gripping portrayal that resonated with audiences. Despite being a moderate box office success, it showcased Isaac’s range as an actor and his ability to carry a film.
9. Robin Hood
Next up is Robin Hood, where Isaac took on the role of Prince John. The film’s financial performance might not have hit the bullseye at the box office, but Isaac’s portrayal added depth to this action-adventure tale, contributing to its overall earnings.
8. The Addams Family
Isaac lent his voice to the charmingly macabre Gomez Addams in the animated revival of The Addams Family. The film benefitted from its strong voice cast and franchise recognition, securing a solid debut and proving that even an animated feature can make a mark at the box office.
7. Sucker Punch
The visually stunning Sucker Punch, directed by Zack Snyder, featured Isaac in a supporting role. Its opening weekend numbers and midnight screenings hinted at potential success; however, it ultimately fell short in comparison to other blockbusters.
6. Inside Llewyn Davis
Inside Llewyn Davis marked a significant point in Isaac’s career as it was his breakout role. The film didn’t just earn respectable box office earnings; it also cemented Isaac’s status as a leading man capable of delivering a nuanced performance.
5. Ex Machina
In the realm of indie films, Ex Machina stands out not only for its critical acclaim but also for its impressive box office performance. Isaac’s role as an enigmatic tech genius was pivotal to the film’s success, drawing audiences with its thought-provoking narrative.
4. X-Men: Apocalypse
Despite mixed reviews, particularly concerning Isaac’s utilization as the antagonist Apocalypse, X-Men: Apocalypse still enjoyed box office success. It may not have been his most celebrated role, but it contributed significantly to his commercial viability.
3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The conclusion of the Star Wars sequel trilogy saw Isaac reprise his role as Poe Dameron in The Rise of Skywalker. With high expectations set by its predecessors, the film managed to secure strong box office numbers despite various factors affecting its overall reception.
2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The eighth installment of the Star Wars saga continued to showcase Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in The Last Jedi. While it divided fans and faced challenges in markets like China, it still emerged as one of 2017’s most profitable films, further solidifying Isaac’s place in blockbuster cinema.
1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
At the pinnacle of our list is Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which shattered box office records with its staggering opening weekend earnings. As Poe Dameron, Oscar Isaac became part of cinematic history in what is his highest-grossing film to date.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!