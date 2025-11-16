Behind The Scenes With Me, A Street Photographer (19 Pics)

by

Earlier this week, I joined a queue at 5 am to secure a ticket for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships (London, UK) and spent the day documenting the behind-the-scenes as a street photographer.

Rather than focus on the tennis players who attract the attention of hundreds of photographers every day, I wanted to capture a different side of Wimbledon. By capturing the behind-the-scenes, I wanted to give others a sense of the vibe and the atmosphere at the championships and what it might feel like to attend.

I also wanted to celebrate the awesome range of fans and characters who made up the Wimbledon crowds.

More info: mattbadenoch.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

