Hey Pandas, Post Your Valentine’s Day Gifts (Closed)

by

Post a picture of what you either received or give for this year’s Valentine’s day.

#1 Nothing

#2 I Got Donuts!

#3 I Got A Golden T-Rex

#4 Somebody Delivered This To My Office With A Big Box Of Chocolate

#5 I Made Salted Caramel Vanilla Brioche Cinnamon Rolls For My Family

#6 Dad Got Me And My Sisters Beautiful Flowers. He Does It On Mother’s Day Too.

#7 My Dad Got Me Flowers

#8 My Dream Mixer! Hubby Super Spoiled Me This Year And Got Me The Mixer I’ve Wanted For Years. It Says “Love You Penguin” On The Side (Our Pet Name For Each Other) 🥰

#9 Lucky Charms Crocs!!!

#10 My Sweet Baboo Carved This Smiling Apple!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
