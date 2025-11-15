Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Imagine Mona Lisa in the 21 century. She is self-isolated, bored, tired, sometimes drunk, sometimes crazy, dancing, eating, watching series, and playing guitar.
Since all the galleries in my city are out of reach offline, I decided to do my research online. And I found this rad Mona Lisa thing in the Reface application. I mean, it’s funny and really cool how people can be creative and reinterpret classical art.
Reface has made a huge amount of different Mona Lisas, and you can swap your faces onto this work of art. It’s so exciting, I’ve really missed art and fun these days. Check out my compilation of the Quarantine Mona Lisa, and you’ll see why it’s such fun.
#1 The Thirteenth Month. Self-Isolation, Alienation Lalala. Fox Mulder, Call Me!
#2 The Fourteenth Month Of Quarantine. My Second Pandemic Birthday, Yay! Support Me On Patreon, Follow My Only Fans.
#3 The Second Month. I Still Take Care Of Myself And Talk To Friends Every Day. It’s Still Something Fresh.
#4 The Fifth Month. The Real Face Of The Lockdown. Cheers And Goodnight.
#5 The Twelfth Month. Party With My Quarantine Homie. We Are Having Fuuuuun, Duh!
#6 The 1st Month Of Self-Isolation As It Is. I’m Full Of Hopes And Sh**ty Fears. Toilet Paper, Food, Meds, And Moaaar Toilet Paper.
#7 The Third Month. Zoom Video Conferencing? So What, Who Cares, We’re All Gonna Stay At Home Forever.
#8 The Fourth Month. I Need To Learn How To Play This Thing!!!11!1 I Don’t Care. I Will Be The Star After The Lockdown, Don’t Bother Me With Your Stupid Calls
#9 Hi, It’s Been Six Months Since I’m Isolated And Free To Do Whatever I Want. It’s Me, Christina, Don’t You Recognize Me?
#10 The Seventh Month. Another Online Rave Again, But I’m A Dj Myself Now. Wanna Listen To My Mixtape? Lmao.
#11 The Eighth Month. What’s Up? Whatcha Looking At? I Don’t Care How I Look. I Can Play Guitar.
#12 The Ninth Month. I’m Going Crazy And Ready To Run The Streets At Night While Screaming Like A Tomcat.
#13 Lockdown Is Over! I’m Fresh, With New Hair, Going To A Real Party!
#14 And A Few Happy Months Later… The Second Full Lockdown Hits! I Just Can’t, Houston, Let Me Leave This Planet.
