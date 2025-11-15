Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

by

Imagine Mona Lisa in the 21 century. She is self-isolated, bored, tired, sometimes drunk, sometimes crazy, dancing, eating, watching series, and playing guitar.

Since all the galleries in my city are out of reach offline, I decided to do my research online. And I found this rad Mona Lisa thing in the Reface application. I mean, it’s funny and really cool how people can be creative and reinterpret classical art.

Reface has made a huge amount of different Mona Lisas, and you can swap your faces onto this work of art. It’s so exciting, I’ve really missed art and fun these days. Check out my compilation of the Quarantine Mona Lisa, and you’ll see why it’s such fun.

#1 The Thirteenth Month. Self-Isolation, Alienation Lalala. Fox Mulder, Call Me!

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#2 The Fourteenth Month Of Quarantine. My Second Pandemic Birthday, Yay! Support Me On Patreon, Follow My Only Fans.

Choose your type of Mona Lisa and swap your face with Reface app: https://hey.reface.ai/

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#3 The Second Month. I Still Take Care Of Myself And Talk To Friends Every Day. It’s Still Something Fresh.

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#4 The Fifth Month. The Real Face Of The Lockdown. Cheers And Goodnight.

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#5 The Twelfth Month. Party With My Quarantine Homie. We Are Having Fuuuuun, Duh!

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#6 The 1st Month Of Self-Isolation As It Is. I’m Full Of Hopes And Sh**ty Fears. Toilet Paper, Food, Meds, And Moaaar Toilet Paper.

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#7 The Third Month. Zoom Video Conferencing? So What, Who Cares, We’re All Gonna Stay At Home Forever.

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#8 The Fourth Month. I Need To Learn How To Play This Thing!!!11!1 I Don’t Care. I Will Be The Star After The Lockdown, Don’t Bother Me With Your Stupid Calls

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#9 Hi, It’s Been Six Months Since I’m Isolated And Free To Do Whatever I Want. It’s Me, Christina, Don’t You Recognize Me?

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#10 The Seventh Month. Another Online Rave Again, But I’m A Dj Myself Now. Wanna Listen To My Mixtape? Lmao.

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#11 The Eighth Month. What’s Up? Whatcha Looking At? I Don’t Care How I Look. I Can Play Guitar.

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#12 The Ninth Month. I’m Going Crazy And Ready To Run The Streets At Night While Screaming Like A Tomcat.

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#13 Lockdown Is Over! I’m Fresh, With New Hair, Going To A Real Party!

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#14 And A Few Happy Months Later… The Second Full Lockdown Hits! I Just Can’t, Houston, Let Me Leave This Planet.

Imagine Mona Lisa In 2021: Looks For Eeach Month Of The Quarantine (14 Pics)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s An Inspirational Quote That You Really Like? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Professor Adds A Fake Question In His Exam To Catch Cheaters & Catches 14 Students Red Handed
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Alien Highway
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alien Highway
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2019
Because You Definitely Want Your Own Poke Ball Terrariums
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2017
Netflix Drama “Alias Grace:” Five Things You Didn’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2017
There’s No “The Office” Revival but There’s an Angela Youtube Channel
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.