Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Thing You Ever Got In Trouble For? (Closed)

What’s the strangest thing you ever got in trouble for?
#1
I was accused of stealing a Star Wars hoodie from a first grader to give to my son. Apparently, my explanation of buying the hoodie for my son was too bizarre for the school/parents of the other child to understand. As it turned out, the hoodie in question was located in the home of the kid who’s parents accused me of stealing it. Still, all the other mothers stopped talking to me/ the school was suspicious of me etc… not that I mind because my accusers are some of dumbest & shallow folk I’ve ever come across.
#2
I got in trouble because my sister learned to cuss when she was 7. When my parents asked where she learned these words from she said “YouTube.” My parents thought I was showing her these YT videos and grounded me for 1 week. Not even 2 days later she then got caught commenting on a vid using my moms YT acc and I was ungrounded.
#3
My dad yelled at me for sitting on a chair.
#4
asking my taxi driver to turn on the music. It’s banned here in Finland and I completely forgot about it. idk why, we love music..
#5
Stealing someone’s ballet shoes. She accused me of taking her slippers, and we looked at the initials inside.
My name is Emma Jolivet.
Her name is Evelyn J. (censored last name for privacy) Also my ballet shoes were inside my bag. Four years later and she STILL holds it against me
#6
I nearly got stabbed for saying the word ‘Capitulated’.
Apparently it is, and I quote: ‘A heathen word used only the satanic worshipers of the old gods to signify their they are a member of the secret order set to destroy the church and all of humanity’.
Apparently me whispering that I would love to destroy the church was not the correct move, and I should have in fact, just capitulated.
For the record, yes he was mentally unstable. It happened in a mental health “hospital”.
#7
In 1st grade, we had this huge eraser and the kids would bend it and stuff like that…so like a month into having this eraser it was on its last leg trying to stay together, these 3 girls (who bullied me until i finally left in 3rd) set me up to make it look like i cut it in half or something and my teacher screamed at the top of her lungs at me… fast forward at lunch I got sent to the principals office for no reason like the principal was also like why are you here? anyway..crap like that went on a lot there…oh well
#8
When I was younger we had a rule about how far we could drive the four wheeler down the street. A friend stayed over and drove past the point while I was on the back of it. It just so happened, my dad decided to leave the house and saw us. I got grounded because my dad said I knew better and should have jumped off the moving four wheeler.
#9
When I was 14 years old, I ran away to stay with my best friend who was 15 years old. I was there for three days. On the third day I was very hungry and my friend was going to work washing dishes, so she told me there was a gas station a few blocks down the road. I had enough money for a snickers bar. I headed down the road in some dirty jeans and a frumpy T-shirt with no make up at age 14. In the six blocks between my friends house and the gas station, I was offered a ride at least 10 times. When I made it to the gas station as I didn’t really need a ride to get that far, I was promptly arrested for soliciting a prostitution. Apparently the road that my friend lived on was prostitution row. And local police officers determined that a young female wearing no make up and dirty clothes turning down rides as she want to a gas station, was clearly trying to prostitute herself.
I spent two days in jail. And when I became too scared because of all the s**t that was happening there, and let them know I was only 14 and they were holding me not only without any evidence of prostitution other than the fact that I had a condom on my person, but that I was also only 14 and they had me in the adult jail where I was being harassed and molested by adult prisoners…..
Within 6 hours, I received a privately arranged and escorted airplane flight back to my home for free.
#10
In my younger days I worked at a truck stop. One day I got in trouble for apparently setting off firecrackers at the gas pumps. I still laugh about it, and I never did find out who started those rumors.
#11
In my friend’s wedding, I got accused of destroying the peace within them by her husband because one of the doves came to my hand to enjoy some sunflower seeds I was holding (I was supposed to plant the seeds in the plant pots as a wedding tradition) :l
#12
Being over at a friends house I had to my mom I was going to just to come home with her on the phone filing a missing person’s report.
#13
coming into work early
#14
When I was about 12 I stubbed my toe really bad. No actual words came out of my mouth, just a garbled mess of pain sounds, but my mother insisted I said the word “damn” and grounded me. I never, ever, ever swore…at home. I swore like a sailor at school, but she didn’t know that!
