“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

A rectangle with some text is a time-honored way of conveying information to people, to the degree that most of us might be unnerved to go somewhere and find that there are zero signs. However, even in the thousands of years since we figured out writing, some folks still don’t know how to make a sign immediately legible.
So we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest examples of signs that honestly raise more questions than they answer. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have a crumb of context to share with other readers, be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.
#1 🐝
Image source: GryphonSK
#2 🤓
Image source: GryphonSK
#3 And Don’t Forget Your Towel
Image source: No_Pickle9341
#4 The Silent Truth
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#5 Stop It!
Image source: Kiln-Time
#6 Hmmmm
Image source: Pool_Boy707
#7 Immigrants Aren’t “Taking Resources.” Billionaires Are Hoarding Them
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#8 Nor Does It Care
Image source: skeeballjoe
#9 So True
Image source: lucerined-VEX
#10 New Dog Waste Disposal Signs Went Up In New York
Image source: sovalente
#11 Confusing Sign In D.c
Image source: Bag0fd0rit0s
#12 At A Zipline Adventure In Tennessee
Image source: [deleted]
#13 I Wonder What Led To This
Image source: extramaggiemasala
#14 Or Else…
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Working Hard And Raising A Family Usually Gets A Bad Rap
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#16 At The Local Brewery
Image source: M_Giroux
#17 At Least The Sign Is Horizontal
Image source: ad_hominonsense
#18 That’s A Moray!
Image source: LowerEngineering9999
#19 My Life Philosophy
Image source: AppearanceAbject6698
#20 Umm What
Image source: CaliSignGuy
#21 Why Precise Language Matters
Image source: Duckitor
#22 🤨
Image source: GryphonSK
#23 Better Get Your Credit Card Out
Image source: irblrb84
#24 Truth Is The Best Way For Most Any Situation
Image source: LowerEngineering9999
#25 Laughed So Hard When I Saw This
Image source: MONSTERBEARMAN
#26 Easy Peasy
Image source: Maleficent-Savings39
#27 No
Image source: GryphonSK
#28 😳
Image source: GryphonSK
#29 Call Jim. Tell Him Thanks
Image source: King_Ralph1
#30 Thanks For Noticing
Image source: Massive-Camera9325
#31 Any Ideas What This Means?
Image source: getsometime
#32 Saw This Over Friday Shore Traffic Outside Philly (Rt 76 King Of Prussia) They Speak The Truth!
Image source: Polar-Bear-1992
#33 What Should I Do?
Image source: SeaMathematician4856
#34 I Guess I Work Here Now
Image source: Unique_Ad2704
#35 😬
Image source: GryphonSK
#36 🥧
Image source: GryphonSK
#37 Ahhhh…. Ya Got Me
Image source: darthmunchpdx
#38 👋🏼
Image source: GryphonSK
#39 Convenient 😜
Image source: GryphonSK
#40 Alien Graffiti Can Be Pretty Hurtful 🥺
Image source: GryphonSK
#41 On The Door At The Skating Rink
Image source: Frog-in-jar
#42 Best Littering Sign I’ve Seen
Image source: Difficult-Garbage-57
#43 I Guess Not Everything Is Self Explanatory🙄
Image source: Feaselbf6
#44 Warning: Don’t Do This Incredibly Cool Thing
Image source: Desecr8or
#45 Found In Triberg Germany In The Black Forrest
Image source: lofgrenator
#46 A Good Sign
Image source: Outrageous_Cut_6179
#47 Has Anyone Ever Seen A Speed Limit Sign That’s Not Divisible By 5 Before?
Image source: Blueberry_boy04
#48 What The Heck Is This Supposed To Mean?!
Image source: Due_Taro2167
#49 🙀
Image source: GryphonSK
#50 Newtonian Fluids Acceptable
Image source: EEHogg
#51 🙀
Image source: GryphonSK
#52 👿
Image source: GryphonSK
#53 🤨
Image source: GryphonSK
#54 Til You’re Not Allowed To Play Dice With Pigeons In Estonia😔
Image source: cedriceent
#55 🐻
Image source: GryphonSK
#56 😂
Image source: jasmin8ter2013
#57 I Got It ! In Case Of An Emergency I Go Out The Window!
Image source: Thick_Hanna22
#58 10 Years And Still There
Image source: scarypappy
#59 Florida Local Intersection
Image source: GoLionsJD107
#60 If Only There Was A Better Way To Measure Speed . .
Image source: aBearHoldingAShark
#61 🥛🍊🤔
Image source: GryphonSK
#62 Choo Choo
Image source: somethingdouchey
#63 🚪
Image source: GryphonSK
#64 Warning: Duck And Something Else
Image source: cnorahs
#65 10 Years Experience And A Masters Degree Required:
Image source: Blanca_Pratti
Follow Us