“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

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A rectangle with some text is a time-honored way of conveying information to people, to the degree that most of us might be unnerved to go somewhere and find that there are zero signs. However, even in the thousands of years since we figured out writing, some folks still don’t know how to make a sign immediately legible.

So we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest examples of signs that honestly raise more questions than they answer. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have a crumb of context to share with other readers, be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1 🐝

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#2 🤓

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#3 And Don’t Forget Your Towel

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: No_Pickle9341

#4 The Silent Truth

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#5 Stop It!

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Kiln-Time

#6 Hmmmm

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Pool_Boy707

#7 Immigrants Aren’t “Taking Resources.” Billionaires Are Hoarding Them

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#8 Nor Does It Care

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: skeeballjoe

#9 So True

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: lucerined-VEX

#10 New Dog Waste Disposal Signs Went Up In New York

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: sovalente

#11 Confusing Sign In D.c

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Bag0fd0rit0s

#12 At A Zipline Adventure In Tennessee

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#13 I Wonder What Led To This

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: extramaggiemasala

#14 Or Else…

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#15 Working Hard And Raising A Family Usually Gets A Bad Rap

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#16 At The Local Brewery

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: M_Giroux

#17 At Least The Sign Is Horizontal

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: ad_hominonsense

#18 That’s A Moray!

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: LowerEngineering9999

#19 My Life Philosophy

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: AppearanceAbject6698

#20 Umm What

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: CaliSignGuy

#21 Why Precise Language Matters

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Duckitor

#22 🤨

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#23 Better Get Your Credit Card Out

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: irblrb84

#24 Truth Is The Best Way For Most Any Situation

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: LowerEngineering9999

#25 Laughed So Hard When I Saw This

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: MONSTERBEARMAN

#26 Easy Peasy

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent-Savings39

#27 No

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#28 😳

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#29 Call Jim. Tell Him Thanks

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: King_Ralph1

#30 Thanks For Noticing

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Massive-Camera9325

#31 Any Ideas What This Means?

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: getsometime

#32 Saw This Over Friday Shore Traffic Outside Philly (Rt 76 King Of Prussia) They Speak The Truth!

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Polar-Bear-1992

#33 What Should I Do?

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: SeaMathematician4856

#34 I Guess I Work Here Now

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Unique_Ad2704

#35 😬

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#36 🥧

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#37 Ahhhh…. Ya Got Me

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: darthmunchpdx

#38 👋🏼

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#39 Convenient 😜

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#40 Alien Graffiti Can Be Pretty Hurtful 🥺

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#41 On The Door At The Skating Rink

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Frog-in-jar

#42 Best Littering Sign I’ve Seen

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Difficult-Garbage-57

#43 I Guess Not Everything Is Self Explanatory🙄

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Feaselbf6

#44 Warning: Don’t Do This Incredibly Cool Thing

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Desecr8or

#45 Found In Triberg Germany In The Black Forrest

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: lofgrenator

#46 A Good Sign

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Outrageous_Cut_6179

#47 Has Anyone Ever Seen A Speed Limit Sign That’s Not Divisible By 5 Before?

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Blueberry_boy04

#48 What The Heck Is This Supposed To Mean?!

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Due_Taro2167

#49 🙀

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#50 Newtonian Fluids Acceptable

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: EEHogg

#51 🙀

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#52 👿

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#53 🤨

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#54 Til You’re Not Allowed To Play Dice With Pigeons In Estonia😔

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: cedriceent

#55 🐻

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#56 😂

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: jasmin8ter2013

#57 I Got It ! In Case Of An Emergency I Go Out The Window!

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Thick_Hanna22

#58 10 Years And Still There

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: scarypappy

#59 Florida Local Intersection

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GoLionsJD107

#60 If Only There Was A Better Way To Measure Speed . .

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: aBearHoldingAShark

#61 🥛🍊🤔

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#62 Choo Choo

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: somethingdouchey

#63 🚪

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: GryphonSK

#64 Warning: Duck And Something Else

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: cnorahs

#65 10 Years Experience And A Masters Degree Required:

“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Blanca_Pratti

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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