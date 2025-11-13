Lonely Robots Experiencing The Quiet Wonder Of The World (New Illustrations)

by

My name is Matt Dixon. I’m an illustrator working in the games industry. I also like to paint pictures of robots, a series of images I call ‘Transmissions’. Do you remember my previous post on Bored Panda?

I’m often asked about the meaning behind the paintings, but I don’t have an answer. The world of the robots is slowly being revealed one image at a time and any meaning is as mysterious to me as to anyone else. I love to learn what meaning if any, the viewers find in the images. Please let me know what you think.

I’ve been producing this work for more than a decade. The images have so far been collected into four books with a fifth volume, Transmissions 5, currently funding on Kickstarter.

More info: mattdixon.co.uk | bit.ly | Instagram

#1 Table For Four

#2 Gorton’s Christmas Wish

#3 Blue

#4 Divinity

#5 Hideaway

#6 Lamentations

#7 Empathy

#8 The Rainy Season

#9 Charging

#10 Memories

#11 The Red Balloon

#12 Tea Break

#13 Trusty Steed

#14 Strange Cousins

#15 Room With A View

#16 A Safe Place

#17 Sorrow

#18 Cold Snap

#19 Playtime

#20 Soliloquy

#21 Inertia

