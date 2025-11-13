Lonely Robots Experiencing The Quiet Wonder Of The World (New Illustrations)

My name is Matt Dixon. I’m an illustrator working in the games industry. I also like to paint pictures of robots, a series of images I call ‘Transmissions’. Do you remember my previous post on Bored Panda?
I’m often asked about the meaning behind the paintings, but I don’t have an answer. The world of the robots is slowly being revealed one image at a time and any meaning is as mysterious to me as to anyone else. I love to learn what meaning if any, the viewers find in the images. Please let me know what you think.
I’ve been producing this work for more than a decade. The images have so far been collected into four books with a fifth volume, Transmissions 5, currently funding on Kickstarter.
More info: mattdixon.co.uk | bit.ly | Instagram
#1 Table For Four
#2 Gorton’s Christmas Wish
#3 Blue
#4 Divinity
#5 Hideaway
#6 Lamentations
#7 Empathy
#8 The Rainy Season
#9 Charging
#10 Memories
#11 The Red Balloon
#12 Tea Break
#13 Trusty Steed
#14 Strange Cousins
#15 Room With A View
#16 A Safe Place
#17 Sorrow
#18 Cold Snap
#19 Playtime
#20 Soliloquy
#21 Inertia
Follow Us