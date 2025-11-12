Robots And The Wonder of Life

Where do they come from? Why are they here? What are they looking for?

My name is Matt Dixon. I’ve been painting the ‘Transmissions’ series of robot pictures since 2006 and I still don’t know the answers. In fact, I’m not sure there are any answers, and that suits me just fine.

When I sit down to paint a new picture, I’m exploring a new corner of the world my robots live in. With each image I learn a little more about that world but each piece brings more questions, and that’s what keeps me coming back to the work. Questions keep us curious. Make us want to learn and explore. We don’t need answers, we need more questions.

A Kickstarter campaign for Transmissions 4, my new book of robot art, is underway.

More info: mattdixon.co.uk | kickstarter.com | Instagram

#1

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#2

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#3

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#4

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#5

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#6

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#7

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#8

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#9

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#10

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#11

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#12

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#13

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#14

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#15

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#16

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#17

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#18

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#19

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#20

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#21

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#22

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#23

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#24

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#25

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#26

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

#27

Robots And The Wonder of Life

Image source: Matt Dixon

