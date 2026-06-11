10 Jaw-Dropping Before-And-After Collages Of Women Who Underwent Extensive Smile Makeovers

Our smile is one of the most noticeable features of our face, and one of the most deeply tied to confidence. In a 2019 study conducted by OnePoll, 7 in 10 people reported feeling self-conscious about their teeth, with over half (61%) wishing they could change something about their smile and another large group (57%) admitting to covering their mouths when they laugh.
Every day, the Mint Clinic, a dental practice based in Lisbon, Portugal, sees many patients whose teeth have been severely affected by years of neglect or disease and helps them restore their confidence through different dental treatments.
The clinic has shared several before-and-after photos, each telling a different story of insecurity and renewed self-esteem.
To better understand what lies behind these dramatic transformations, Bored Panda has spoken with Dr. Toni Pikoos, a psychologist who specializes in body image concerns, and Dr. Ruhee Jaffer, an award-winning general and cosmetic dentist who runs a clinic in California.
Here are the most striking before-and-after cases shared by the Mint Clinic, highlighting both the physical and emotional transformations experienced by patients.
#1 María José
María José said she “didn’t know” how to smile before her transformation.
Having felt insecure about her smile since childhood, she explained that her appearance caused problems in both social and professional settings.
Her case reportedly involved abnormalities in dental development and a history of prolonged orthodontic treatment that failed to produce satisfactory results.
At age 59, the Lisbon resident finally decided to make a change and get dental implants.
“More than correcting protruding teeth, this treatment required listening, time, and a truly personalized approach,” the clinic noted.
Image source: Clínica Dentária MINT Lisboa
As Melbourne-based psychologist Dr. Toni Pikoos explained, our smile is an integral part of who we are, so feeling self-conscious about it can lead to shame or discomfort in many everyday situations.
“Body image concerns exist on a spectrum. Some people may have noticeable irregularities in their teeth or smile and feel completely unbothered by them.
“For others, dissatisfaction with their teeth can lead to self-consciousness when smiling or speaking, reduced confidence in social, romantic, or professional situations, and avoidance of photos or social events.”
#2 Paula
“I always told myself that by the time I was 50, I had to change,” Paula said in a video posted by the dental clinic.
She followed through on that promise, with hundreds of social media users praising the transformation and remarking that she looked like a completely different person.
In addition to helping Paula smile confidently, the transformation enabled her to eat whatever she wanted, something she hadn’t been able to do since she was 11 years old.
Image source: Clínica Dentária MINT Lisboa
The psychologist explained, “When done well, dental transformations can significantly improve a person’s self-esteem and wellbeing. In many cases, it’s not just the physical change that makes a difference, but the freedom they may feel from a longstanding source of insecurity.”
Dr. Pikoos warns that no cosmetic procedure works like magic.
“One of the biggest misconceptions I see in my work is that improving your appearance will automatically lead to lasting happiness.
“We live in an image-focused world, so physical appearance can play an important role in confidence and self-esteem – and it often influences how we are perceived and treated by others. However, it isn’t, and shouldn’t be, the only determinant of a person’s happiness.”
#3 Rita
Rita entered the clinic with two of her front teeth missing, along with other signs of neglect—a reflection of several years during which her self-care had not been a priority.
As the clinic explained, a fixed implant-supported dental prosthesis was placed to restore Rita’s confidence and oral function.
According to the World Health Organization, tooth loss is generally the end point of a lifelong history of oral disease.
The estimated global prevalence of complete tooth loss is nearly 7% among people aged 20 or older. For people aged 60 or older, the figure rises to an estimated 23%.
Image source: clinicamint/Instagram
Dr. Pikoos, who specializes in body image concerns, encouraged people to focus on different sources of happiness instead of concentrating solely on their appearance, even after a major transformation.
“While improving a feature that has been a source of insecurity can boost confidence, lasting wellbeing is typically influenced by a much broader range of factors, including our relationships, values, and taking care of ourselves both inside and out.”
#4 Elisa
Growing up, Elisa developed a fear of the dentist due to traumatic experiences at different dental clinics.
That phobia reportedly kept her from attending regular dental checkups and maintaining good hygiene for a long time.
The “after” photo shows a confident woman who faced her fears and finally got the smile she had long desired.
Image source: clinicamint/Instagram
But beyond the confidence boost, what exactly goes into transforming a smile?
The term “dental restorations” is a broad term that refers to all types of procedures that restore damaged, cracked, or failing teeth, explained Dr. Ruhee Jaffer of the Dentique clinic in Los Angeles, California. This includes onlays, inlays, fillings, crowns, veneers, implants, and more.
While many patients undergo dental restorations for aesthetic reasons, there are other key motivations that bring them to the dentist’s chair.
“Many procedures enhance form, function, comfort, and oral health,” Dr. Jaffer explained. “For example, repairing chipped or worn teeth can improve chewing and prevent further damage. Fixing dental crowding with orthodontics can make it easier to floss and brush which in turn improves gum health.”
#5 Manuela
“I feel ten years younger,” Manuela said as she looked in the mirror after undergoing what the clinic calls “facial harmonization.”
“I feel good about myself. For the first time, I’m not afraid to look in the mirror,” she added.
According to the clinic’s website, facial harmonization involves techniques such as hyaluronic acid fillers in the lips, chin, and under-eye area, as well as rhinomodeling, a non-surgical procedure that corrects asymmetries in the nose.
The clinic wrote, “Today, Manuela leaves behind a painful past and is living a new chapter, thanks to her new smile and renewed self-esteem.”
Image source: clinicamint/Instagram
The specific type of dental restoration depends on what is best for each patient’s case.
Dental implants are a titanium or ceramic post placed in the jawbone to replace a missing tooth root. They are typically restored with a crown, bridge, or implant supported denture. This is recommended for patients with one or more missing teeth who have adequate bone support.
#6 Natércia
Natércia felt so insecure about her smile that she spent years covering it whenever something made her laugh.
In addition to concerns about her appearance, she felt self-conscious about her social interactions, as her teeth affected her ability to speak.
This resulted in the patient withdrawing from social life and concealing all expressions of happiness whenever she met new people.
As a result of Natércias’ significant loss of dental structure, the case presented a challenging clinical starting point.
The clinic noted about the transformation, “The restoration of Natércia’s smile was also the restoration of her confidence, her identity, and her freedom of expression.”
Image source: Clinica Mint – Smile Design Clinic
Meanwhile, veneers are thin porcelain or ceramic shells bonded to the front surfaces of teeth. They are recommended for patients with discolored teeth resistant to whitening, chipped or worn teeth, minor gaps between teeth, and mild misalignment or uneven tooth shape.
“The implant should last a lifetime, but generally will last 20 years or longer,” Dr. Jaffer explained. “The crown attached to the implant may require replacement after 10–15 years due to normal wear.”
#7 Sónia
For years, Sónia suffered from periodontitis, a bacterial infection that causes bleeding and swollen gums. Left untreated, it can damage the bone that supports the teeth, leading to tooth loss.
This condition is most common in people over 30, with severe cases affecting more than 1 billion individuals worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. It is also reported to be the leading cause of tooth loss in adults.
The main cause of periodontitis is poor oral hygiene, with risk factors including a family history of gum disease, hormonal changes, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
While gum disease is not fatal, it has been linked to health conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, cardiac disease, and cancer.
Sónia regained her confidence thanks to a comprehensive oral rehabilitation plan that controlled the disease and restored function to her mouth.
Image source: clinicamint/Instagram
Veneers typically last 10–15 years or longer. As with other forms of dental restoration, there are several factors that affect longevity, such as daily oral hygiene habits, regular dental checkups, gum health, and sugar consumption.
Negative habits like tobacco use and teeth grinding (bruxism) can reduce how long the restoration lasts.
#8 Telma
Telma went from feeling deeply insecure about her smile in family photos to confidently stepping in front of a camera.
Her smile bore the marks of years of dental deterioration and deep staining.
Dental veneers gave her a natural-looking smile that was in harmony with her gums and facial features.
Image source: Clínica Dentária MINT Lisboa
Regardless of whether someone has undergone dental restoration or not, there are certain everyday oral habits they should follow.
The dentist recommends brushing twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste for at least two minutes and flossing daily.
#9 Helena
Helena had to change her diet to adapt to her missing teeth and the discomfort she experienced.
While the clinic did not reveal the cause for her tooth loss, it said that the few teeth she had were loose.
The woman revealed that she struggled deeply with her self-confidence, to the point of covering her mouth with her hand when she laughed.
The clinic restored her confidence and oral function by placing dental implants and prostheses supported by those implants.
Image source: Clínica Dentária MINT Lisboa
She also recommends using a tongue scraper daily.
“I LOVE tongue scrapers and cant recommend them enough,” the dentist said.
#10 Sandra
Sandra presented a case of complete tooth loss, which directly affected her ability to chew and speak.
Without providing details about the patient’s personal life, the clinic said her life was marked by hardship and that her self-esteem issues related to her appearance had caused her to become withdrawn and quiet.
Sandra received dental implants that restored both her smile and confidence.
“In this case, it was possible to perform the extractions and place the implants all on the same day,” the clinic explained.
The transformation was completed in just a few hours thanks to surgical precision and advanced technology.
Image source: Clínica Dentária MINT Lisboa
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