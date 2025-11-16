40 Heartbreakingly Cute Pigs You Need To See

Long gone are the times when people only kept cats and dogs as indoor pets. Now you can get a gerbil, a snake, or even a spider to love and cherish! What’s even better is that most of the farm animals, like ducks and even cows, have cuddled their way up to petdom. But we’re the happiest to know that cute pigs are among the ranks of pets, too.
Just look at how adorable, smart, and playful they are! It really is a wonder it took them so long to occupy the space in our hearts. And if you’re unsure whether cute baby pigs are truly that adorable, just take a look at the pictures of rosy piglets we rounded up on our list.
Sure, pigs used to be known for being untidy and annoying, but that’s just prejudice talking. In fact, they’re loving and highly intelligent animals that can make amazing pets if you have the right space to keep them. In fact, these cute pigs are so much more than just farm animals!
We bet you’ll be convinced of these animals’ awesomeness as soon as you take a look at the tiny, cute pigs in the photos we’ve prepared for you. So, scroll down and prepare for a total overload of cuteness.
#1 Piglet Blep
Image source: moltenmirror
#2 Pearl Cuddling Her Little Stuffed Piglet
Image source: lnfinity
#3 Kevin And Girly Girl – Friends For Life
Image source: fc3sbob
#4 A Week Ago Bruce Fell Out Of A Semi On His Way To A Commercial Finishing Facility. This Is Bruce Now
Image source: Brunos_Barn
#5 Piglet Sunbathing
Image source: Gigibop
#6 After Spending 12 Years In A Tiny Stall, This Pig Finally Found Someone Who Loves Her
Image source: Where Pigs Fly
#7 A Happy Pig
Image source: Salsadips
#8 This Piglet With Buck Tooth
Image source: Battyboyrider
#9 The Kitten Lady’s Newest Foster, Isa The Piglet
Image source: mac_is_crack
#10 My Girlfriend Is Beyond Obsessed With Mini Pigs, But Had Never Met One. That Changed Today
Image source: ToddOMG
#11 Couple Thinks They Adopted A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet Even After It Grows To Be 650 Lbs
Image source: Esther The Wonder Pig
#12 Lazy Sunday
Image source: outsidedavepiggy
#13 Smiling Piglet On A Pooh Blanket
Image source: somehow_ifeelhopeful
#14 Can You See Me?
Image source: honeyishrunkthepigs
#15 The Face That Greets Me When I Get Home
Image source: pigboots
#16 This Is The Best Picture Of A Pig I Will Ever Take
Image source: tilly9191
#17 After Waiting 115 Days, Our Little Farm Girl Woke To Brand New Kunekune Piglets!
Image source: LlamaRoo5
#18 Foster Kitten And Piglet Are The Best Of Friends
Image source: moomoo220618
#19 Floppy!
Vet said Floppy wouldn’t live longer than a week and recommended putting him down, now he is 1.5 years old and a 500 lb indoor pig.
Image source: Floppy the Pig
#20 Happy Little Piglets!
Image source: cookiecake16
#21 Chilly Piglet Keeping Warm
Image source: JoeinJapan
#22 I Photographed A Pig In Pink Tulips
Image source: Fluffy The Therapy Pig
#23 One Farm Animal Sanctuary In South Carolina Is Looking For Volunteers To Cuddle Their Piggies
Image source: Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary
#24 Here’s A Picture Of My Mom Holding A Smiling Piglet
Image source: tri_sect
#25 Pigs Are Known For Being Very Sociable And Intelligent, And This Is Especially The Case For Vietnamese Potbellied Pigs
Image source: meowroarhiss
#26 Happy As A Piglet Getting His Belly Rubbed
Image source: StewPaddasso
#27 I Didn’t Realize Pigs Could Be So Cute Until I Caught This Little Guy Smiling At Me!
Image source: MrForgettyPants
#28 My Friend Is Fostering A Runt Piglet. I Think He Fits In Well With The Family
Image source: mlcolosimo
#29 My Girlfriend’s Parents Got A Few New Baby Ducks For The Farm. Looks Like Petunia The Pig Likes ‘Em!
Image source: heyconnor
#30 Baby
Image source: Shootitallpix
#31 A Little Pig In A Pumpkin
Image source: Motha_Effin_Kitty_Yo
#32 Sleeping Piglet With Her Matching Toy
Image source: livinunderwater
#33 Meet Hamlet, The Piggy Who Saved My Life
Image source: Melanie Gomez
#34 Happiness Is A Pan Of Veggie Fried Rice! Chef Pop Is Taking Orders. Who Wants Some?
Image source: Priscilla the Mini Pig
#35 Michael Met Batman
Image source: boochaces
#36 This Pig Enjoys Painting And Has Become The World’s First Pig Artist
Image source: pigcassohoghero
#37 Piggy Back Ride
Image source: PigEveryHour
#38 Pretty Pig
Image source: pee_wee_the_pig
#39 My Friend’s Pig Just Had Piglets. Her Pug Approved
Image source: SnuzieQ
#40 Pet Pig
Image source: LoganBryantAlex
