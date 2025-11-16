40 Heartbreakingly Cute Pigs You Need To See

Long gone are the times when people only kept cats and dogs as indoor pets. Now you can get a gerbil, a snake, or even a spider to love and cherish! What’s even better is that most of the farm animals, like ducks and even cows, have cuddled their way up to petdom. But we’re the happiest to know that cute pigs are among the ranks of pets, too.

Just look at how adorable, smart, and playful they are! It really is a wonder it took them so long to occupy the space in our hearts. And if you’re unsure whether cute baby pigs are truly that adorable, just take a look at the pictures of rosy piglets we rounded up on our list. 

Sure, pigs used to be known for being untidy and annoying, but that’s just prejudice talking. In fact, they’re loving and highly intelligent animals that can make amazing pets if you have the right space to keep them. In fact, these cute pigs are so much more than just farm animals! 

We bet you’ll be convinced of these animals’ awesomeness as soon as you take a look at the tiny, cute pigs in the photos we’ve prepared for you. So, scroll down and prepare for a total overload of cuteness.

#1 Piglet Blep

Image source: moltenmirror

#2 Pearl Cuddling Her Little Stuffed Piglet

Image source: lnfinity

#3 Kevin And Girly Girl – Friends For Life

Image source: fc3sbob

#4 A Week Ago Bruce Fell Out Of A Semi On His Way To A Commercial Finishing Facility. This Is Bruce Now

Image source: Brunos_Barn

#5 Piglet Sunbathing

Image source: Gigibop

#6 After Spending 12 Years In A Tiny Stall, This Pig Finally Found Someone Who Loves Her

Image source: Where Pigs Fly

#7 A Happy Pig

Image source: Salsadips

#8 This Piglet With Buck Tooth

Image source: Battyboyrider

#9 The Kitten Lady’s Newest Foster, Isa The Piglet

Image source: mac_is_crack

#10 My Girlfriend Is Beyond Obsessed With Mini Pigs, But Had Never Met One. That Changed Today

Image source: ToddOMG

#11 Couple Thinks They Adopted A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet Even After It Grows To Be 650 Lbs

Image source: Esther The Wonder Pig

#12 Lazy Sunday

Image source: outsidedavepiggy

#13 Smiling Piglet On A Pooh Blanket

Image source: somehow_ifeelhopeful

#14 Can You See Me?

Image source: honeyishrunkthepigs

#15 The Face That Greets Me When I Get Home

Image source: pigboots

#16 This Is The Best Picture Of A Pig I Will Ever Take

Image source: tilly9191

#17 After Waiting 115 Days, Our Little Farm Girl Woke To Brand New Kunekune Piglets!

Image source: LlamaRoo5

#18 Foster Kitten And Piglet Are The Best Of Friends

Image source: moomoo220618

#19 Floppy!

Vet said Floppy wouldn’t live longer than a week and recommended putting him down, now he is 1.5 years old and a 500 lb indoor pig.

Image source: Floppy the Pig

#20 Happy Little Piglets!

Image source: cookiecake16

#21 Chilly Piglet Keeping Warm

Image source: JoeinJapan

#22 I Photographed A Pig In Pink Tulips

Image source: Fluffy The Therapy Pig

#23 One Farm Animal Sanctuary In South Carolina Is Looking For Volunteers To Cuddle Their Piggies

Image source: Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary

#24 Here’s A Picture Of My Mom Holding A Smiling Piglet

Image source: tri_sect

#25 Pigs Are Known For Being Very Sociable And Intelligent, And This Is Especially The Case For Vietnamese Potbellied Pigs

Image source: meowroarhiss

#26 Happy As A Piglet Getting His Belly Rubbed

Image source: StewPaddasso

#27 I Didn’t Realize Pigs Could Be So Cute Until I Caught This Little Guy Smiling At Me!

Image source: MrForgettyPants

#28 My Friend Is Fostering A Runt Piglet. I Think He Fits In Well With The Family

Image source: mlcolosimo

#29 My Girlfriend’s Parents Got A Few New Baby Ducks For The Farm. Looks Like Petunia The Pig Likes ‘Em!

Image source: heyconnor

#30 Baby

Image source: Shootitallpix

#31 A Little Pig In A Pumpkin

Image source: Motha_Effin_Kitty_Yo

#32 Sleeping Piglet With Her Matching Toy

Image source: livinunderwater

#33 Meet Hamlet, The Piggy Who Saved My Life

Image source: Melanie Gomez

#34 Happiness Is A Pan Of Veggie Fried Rice! Chef Pop Is Taking Orders. Who Wants Some?

Image source: Priscilla the Mini Pig

#35 Michael Met Batman

Image source: boochaces

#36 This Pig Enjoys Painting And Has Become The World’s First Pig Artist

Image source: pigcassohoghero

#37 Piggy Back Ride

Image source: PigEveryHour

#38 Pretty Pig

Image source: pee_wee_the_pig

#39 My Friend’s Pig Just Had Piglets. Her Pug Approved

Image source: SnuzieQ

#40 Pet Pig

Image source: LoganBryantAlex

