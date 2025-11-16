27 Times Men Embarrassed Themselves By Saying Something Cringey, As Shared By Women In This Online Community

The prime time for memories of embarrassing things you said or did to come is when your brain is shutting down and you are trying to fall asleep. At this point, not only can you not sleep, but you contemplate if it’s worth talking to people anymore and you try to calm yourself down by telling yourself that nobody even remembers what you said or did and it’s only a big deal for you.
In most cases, others really don’t care if you messed up or have been a bit awkward, but there are times when they really can’t forget. At least these women on Reddit can’t forget how men told them something embarrassing or even inappropriate.
More info: Reddit
#1
My manager looked at me and said with all of my male coworkers in the room, “I hope I can try you out in bed. You must be a freak.”
I reported him and he was terminated.
Image source: toootired2care, Thomas Quine
#2
My brother and I was in a car accident. The other drivers fault. It’s kinda easy to see that my brother and I are siblings we keep out of eachothers space. Like we sit on opposite sides of a row of seats. They sued the insurance company and we had to go testify in court. The guy said loudly infront of the judge and lawyers that ofcourse I’d lie for my boyfriend I f**k him. The guys lawyer told him in not so quiet voice that we are siblings. He turned beet red and lost the case since the evidence clearly showed he was at fault. I had to wait till we left the court to laugh my a*s off.
Image source: Lunaphoenix23, Jessica S.
#3
I worked at dollar general for a short time after high school. I am biracial (black & white) and a white man I was ringing up winks at me and says “You know, I really like colored girls” and the guy behind him just said “DUDE?”
Image source: Spiritual_Welcome495, zenjazzygeek
#4
Dude I was talking to asked if I was looking to have kids. I said “not anytime soon” (I was 20!!) Proceeds to tell me my breasts would look great swollen with milk :)
Image source: broke-bee, Sheila Sund
#5
The guy who took my virginity told me that I was “scientifically altered” because he was my first and that my mind “had been rewired to be attached to him” and that’s why he wanted to break up.
I said , “sure thing”
Image source: thanarealnobody, Vladimir Pustovit
#6
“Damn girl, are you as young as you look? Cuz I’ve got a white van just around the corner”
Image source: anon, David Hilowitz
#7
“… but you’re not real asian-asian” a white dude explaining to me my being Indian isn’t asian
Image source: weisnice, Bold Content
#8
“I only like vulnerable girls. I want a girl who is reliant on me and will just cry on my shoulder.” That freaked me out, especially since I had mental health issues when we first started dating. Guess the mental state of his next girlfriend
Image source: smoothestcrayoneater, San
#9
It was Juneteenth and this man looks me up and down and says “I’d buy you if you were a slave, you look…strong…”
Image source: eddituser1980, David Stewart
#10
I was at church with my Dad and one of the old men came up. He pointed at me then looked at my Dad and said “I see you’ve brought your concubine with you.”
This was after he had smacked my butt with a rolled up newspaper
I never went back there again
Image source: PiggyNoDance, Alex Santosa
#11
I was 19, married, pregnant with my second son, and working waiting tables and a guy that was sometimes a customer and sometimes a coworker told me I was obviously legal enough to not get him in trouble and looked young enough to please the “lover of young girls in him”…. Like what the actual f**k…
Image source: Novel_Benefit_6384, Keith Roper
#12
“God. I hate being around all these betas.” We were at the gym. He was also 29 and i was 18. That whole 6 months was an embarrassment.
Image source: AltruisticRevenue869, Chun Kit To
#13
“YOU’RE JUST LIKE ALL THE OTHER GIRLS… YOU TAKE MY PANCAKES AND LEAVE!!!!”
This was after he fought me for the bill despite the fact that I insisted on paying for myself and then I declined an offer for a second date.
He also said that he was so glad I wore a dress to the date because he thought that women who wear pants and don’t have soft skin are overbearing feminists and he could not date someone like that. ANYWAY… I think you might see why I ended that fast.
Image source: olive_orchid, Celeste Lindell
#14
“You look like a clown with all that makeup on” ~my (now ex) husband on our wedding day
Image source: Geekbabe2, Susanne Nilsson
#15
After a date he asked “could I use your card and pretend it’s mine… I left mine at home and don’t want to look like a loser” I laughed because I thought it was some kind of weird joke but nope. He was 100% serious. We did not have a second date
Image source: Awkward_Fig3967, frankieleon
#16
What’s wrong with your face?
I was working at the time as a customer service representative, so I couldn’t respond without repercussions. He was referring to my freckles. Apparently he’d never seen a ginger before.
Image source: bo_star57, Anastasia Massone
#17
My husband’s first words to me were, ‘I like toast’. Things did get better after that.
Image source: pigadaki, Stiefen Schlingen
#18
“well if you’re going to move at least let me get you pregnant so you have a child to remember me with”
An no we were not dating and I wasn’t interested in him.
Image source: anon, Jun Acullador
#19
I brought a guy out with my friends once and we were talking about nicknames family/friends gave us and he goes “my friends call me silver back gorilla because they recognize my alpha vibe”. Obviously a damn lie
Image source: CHILLIMEDITING, Tomasz Baranowski
#20
A white man once said to me, a black woman, he could be the marshmallows to my hot chocolate. Cute but I had second hand embarrassment
Image source: AsleepAcademic, Selena N. B. H.
#21
“Your arms are huge” I will never forget it, and am still trying to stop being insecure to show my arms in public.
Image source: anon, Jessy Rone
#22
That he refused to do skincare or even wash his face because it was “girly”.
Image source: quarantinearea, Liz Mesa
#23
Is tall, blonde, and has a beard. He keeps mentioning how he looks like a Viking whenever he comes into our work. Bro no one gives a f**k
Image source: anon, Heysham Vikings assembled
#24
Are you a boy or a girl? Really Really hurt my feelings.
Image source: depressedcoconut2727, *Robert*
#25
I was an extra on a film set and I had to smoke a prop cigarette- I don’t smoke but I was cool with it and had agreed prior to filming, thought it would be an interesting experience. I was doing a scene with an older (and incredibly attractive) Russian man. In between takes, I wasn’t holding it between my fingers to give my hands a break, but there was also nowhere to put it so I was holding it differently. Dude snatches it from my hand, puts it between my fingers to show me the “correct way” and says “typical womans.” I was immediately turned off.
Prior to shooting, I had noticed him and was low key crushing on him hard, so I was very excited to be picked doing the scene together. Well that took a complete 180.
After we wrapped around midnight, he approached and said ,” It’s very late, I could give you a ride home.” I’m pretty sure it wasn’t even offered as a question and more of a command, it made me uneasy. I guess it was more of a weird interaction, but the first thing was certainly embarrassing for me.
Image source: Misseskat, Lindsay Fox
#26
“Congratulations on your maternity leave!”
A regular customer said that to me. I am not pregnant…
Image source: cwt48, zenjazzygeek
#27
I was getting McDonald’s after a night out with some friends and we noticed this guy that looked very sad. My friend asked if he was okay, and he took it the wrong way. He then pointed out the hotel he was staying in and said “I have a lot of money”. We left immediately.
Image source: Sea_Computer_5578, mr.bologna
Follow Us