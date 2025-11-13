‘Frat Boys Being Frat Boys:’ Stories About Frat Boys Being Nice Go Viral

Frat boys have gained a certain reputation over the years, and it’s safe to say that it isn’t exactly a positive one. Alcohol-soaked parties, hazing, gang-rape… These are the kind of things that the frat boy image sadly conjures up for many people these days, often excused by the pathetic explanation of: “Boys will be boys.”
Image credits: phil toselli (not the actual photo)
Still, fraternities and sororities are an essential part of college life in America, and come with their fair share of advantages; building friendships for life, fostering a community spirit and having a whole lot of fun in the process!
This Tumblr thread is about the nicer side of frat boy life, and a reminder that ‘boys will be boys’ isn’t always a bad thing.
Sometimes boys being boys is just a goofy innocence, full of enthusiasm for even the most mundane things. Being so easily entertained is a strangely endearing quality, who else could get so excited about some frozen jeans than a bunch of frat boys?
Beer makes you do weird things sometimes. I’ve woken up many a morning to various ‘trophies’ collected triumphantly the night before, from the classic traffic cone to a large Finnish flag (I was in Greece at the time). These guys obviously thought that this particular snowball was their night’s prize, and must be returned to base immediately for approval from their peers.
It’s not all goofy, drunken antics though. This story, presumably written by an English major, shows that frat boys can sometimes put their naive enthusiasm to genuinely good causes, and save the day for people in need. This girl puked and passed out after a frat house party (all pretty standard so far), and had to go back next day for her keys. What happened next might just restore your faith in frat boys. Scroll down below to check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!
