“Would You Make A Good Flight Attendant?”: 28 Questions To Test Your Eligibility

by

Flight attendant preparation might be more complicated than you think. Their training programs involve safety, aircraft knowledge, customer service, medical and emergency procedures – not to mention all the rigorous physical training. They are required to complete regular refresher courses and additional training to maintain the highest standards. Think you could do it?

This quiz will provide you with 28 questions from various fields of flight attendant training to see how well you understand their profession, and to measure how successful you’d be if you attempted to become one. Ready for takeoff?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Would You Make A Good Flight Attendant?”: 28 Questions To Test Your Eligibility

Photo credits: RDNE Stock Project

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“It’s Frankly Embarrassing”: Woman Confronts Mom About Their Ancestry After Taking A DNA Test
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Greatest Revenge Story?
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
A Netizen Wanted To Hear Some Creepy Facts About Human Nature, The Internet Provided 40 Chilling Answers
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Series Of 30 Stunning Aerial Photos Of The Vietnamese Landscape By Daniel Kordan
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This Page Shares The Most Unhinged Memes, And Here’s 28 Of The Funniest Ones
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Attorneys At LOL: 30 Times Lawyers Had A Good Laugh About Their Profession From This IG Page
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025