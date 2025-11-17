93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

If you’re anything like us, you’d agree that living in a hut in the middle of nowhere is the best thing ever. Or deep in the forests. Or way outback.
Well, you get the gist. Naturally, it isn’t so easy to accomplish this dream if you’re a regular person with a regular job tied to living in a regular city. However, you can always try to emulate natural environments with a houseplant obsession or carry a piece of the wild forever and always.
Yup, we’re talking about nature tattoos, and what’s a better way to remind yourself of the Great Outdoors if not by inking the tiniest piece of it on your skin?
Okay, so these nature tattoo ideas that we’ve gathered here range from huge-format looming forests on the whole back of a person to small nature tattoos hidden behind your ear.
There’s an option for any and every nature lover out there! Once you’re set on the size, you’ll have to decide on the style – an elaborate depiction of your favorite meadow or maybe just a simple nature tattoo concentrated into a symbol that’s near and dear to you and nobody else.
And when you’re set on the style, too, you’ll find loads of tattoo ideas on this list – check them out, mark the ones you like, and make them into unique tattoos closest to your heart.
Now, ready to scroll down below and check out the gorgeous tattoo designs? Sure you are! Once you are there, give the tattoo designs you liked the most your vote and share this inspiring and invigorating list with your nature-loving friends, too.
#1 Red Squirrel Tattoo
Image source: epicinkideas
#2 My Nature Back Piece By Eve Strauer At Tenderfoot Studio In Brooklyn
Image source: Holy_Headlines
#3 The First Tattoo In The Mountains Tattoo Series
Image source: vanscape.art
#4 I Had The Most Fun Yesterday Making This Caterpillar Jar, Tattoo For Katrina
Image source: honeybasiltattoos
#5 Tree Tattoo
Image source: daybreak.ink
#6 Frog Tattoo
Image source: krimsonkev
#7 Flower Tattoo
Image source: thegigilyn
#8 Whale Tattoo
Image source: casso_tattoo
#9 Stag Tattoo
Image source: honeybasiltattoos
#10 Cherry Blossoms By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California
Image source: Tattoodles
#11 Mangrove Tattoo
Image source: Top posts
#12 A Soundwave That Turns Into Trees And Mountains Reflected On Water. Done By Ben At Chalice In Boise, Id
Image source: TanglyMango
#13 Northern Lights By Ella Kettunen At Turku Tattoo Parlour In Turku, Finland
Image source: Rosito182
#14 Nature Girl Tattoo
Image source: nickyspellcraft
#15 Cool Little Alien Dude Nature Piece
Image source: rikamortis
#16 New Year, New Sleeve
Image source: dustymurphytattoo
#17 Oceans And Mountains
Image source: diamondreignsbeautyandtattoo
#18 Nature Tattoo
Image source: botanicalteepee
#19 Mountain Scape By Austin Fields At Black Fern Tattoo, Cincinnati, Ohio
Image source: CraftedToLive
#20 Colourful Turtle Tattoo
Image source: lottireid.tattoo
#21 One Of My Older Designs Changed A Bit Finally On Skin
Image source: pejczi
#22 Little Piece Of Nature
Image source: lucsimon_ink
#23 Canyon Hexagon And Swirl Cloud Pieces From My Pre-Drawns For Brian Yesterday!
Image source: melissadowart
#24 Little Fairy Frog Friend From A While Back!
Image source: jomartian
#25 Your Little Fungi Friend
Image source: chelsbells_inksmith
#26 Tree Tattoo
Image source: lunamahy
#27 Finished Up The Bottom Of This Sleeve On Sherri
Image source: flagshiptattoogallery
#28 Little Chameleon Tattoo
Image source: waynestofbergtattooer
#29 The Mountains Are Calling And I Must Go
Image source: chrisquigleytattoo
#30 Bird Tattoo
Image source: levistattoo_studio
#31 Bird Of Paradise
Image source: ganzaladra
#32 Too Much Fun To Just Stare Intently Into Those Beautiful Eyes For Hours On End!
Image source: authentictattoo
#33 Throwback To This Piece I Had So Much Fun Doing
Image source: malubiana
#34 Kestrel
Image source: fifthestatetattoo
#35 Double Birds Tattoo
Image source: eel__boy
#36 Nature Tattoo
Image source: iamjordstattoos
#37 Flowery Tattoo
Image source: nicole_inkart
#38 Some Nature Scenery
Image source: ink.wart.tattoo
#39 One Of My Bees From My Flash Designs
Image source: elimakingstuff
#40 Uldrich The Horseshoe Crab Tattoo
Image source: figsandfossils
#41 Now That’s One Anxious Tree
Image source: mysticworkshop
#42 Fox Tattoo
Image source: honeybasiltattoos
#43 Got To Tattoo This Idyllic Cottage On Nicole!
Image source: madelinemiller.tattoo
#44 Bird Tattoo
Image source: legacy.tattoo
#45 Berry Tattoo
Image source: moonflower.tattoo
#46 I’ve Been Meaning To Share This For A Week Or So Because I’m Absolutely In Love With This Beautiful Design
Image source: Top posts
#47 Loved Working On These Blackberry Brambles For Lovely Beth!
Image source: larastark.tattoos
#48 Sun Lady From My Flash
Image source: frazzlekattattoos
#49 Mother Nature Tattoo
Image source: clubtattooarizona
#50 Freehand Muskoka Florals & Ferns From A While Ago
Image source: frazzlekattattoos
#51 Nature Tattoo
Image source: unicronartworks
#52 Floral, Insect Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: jodieeyoung
#53 Tiger Eyes Tattoo
Image source: raulsuareztattoos
#54 Eagle Tattoo
Image source: shaun666
#55 Fusion With Lion And Flowers
Image source: marcocanelas_tattooartist
#56 Bob Ross Chest Panel
Image source: darkagetattooseattle
#57 Nature Tattoo
Image source: papercranestudio
#58 We Continued Laetitia’s Tattoo
Image source: so.nia.tattoo
#59 Bee Tattoo
Image source: shibui_ink
#60 Healed Coyote Skull And Fresh Mantis
Image source: royalcityadornments
#61 A Great Lion
Image source: grindsimon
#62 Wolf Tattoo
Image source: letsbuzztattoo
#63 Added A Hummingbird And Some Flowers & Berries To This Already Healed Shoulderpiece!
Image source: pernillatattoos
#64 Berry Tattoo
Image source: dancyanddaughters
#65 Freehand Peonies & Olive Branches
Image source: frazzlekattattoos
#66 Mountains Tattoo
Image source: atelierweissgold
#67 Winter Jackalope Tattoo
Image source: hrtshpdfruit
#68 Blast Over/Coverup Tattoo
Image source: fairygremlinn
#69 Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: jhollidaytattoo
#70 A Lovely Ostrich And Poppy
Image source: selva.art
#71 Fox Tattoo
Image source: daniturkeysammie
#72 One Of The Most Colourful Tattoos I’ve Made In A While
Image source: sarah_ollis
#73 Recent Hand Rose Tattoo
Image source: dermagoregraphics
#74 Super Fun Shin Moth For Lesli
Image source: daniturkeysammie
#75 Little Arizona Bark Scorpions With Desert Lily, Desert Primrose And Mariposa Lily
Image source: thedimforest
#76 Owl And Forest Sleeve
Image source: craigatcraig
#77 Jackalope Tattoo
Image source: fungusbeard
#78 Flower Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: tltnorwich
#79 Mushroom Flash Piece For Kerry
Image source: deabeantattoos
#80 The Cutest Little Chickadee For Katie
Image source: thedarlinggreytattoo
#81 Fox Skull With Maidenhair Fern, Oyster Mushrooms And Purple Emperor Butterfly
Image source: thedimforest
#82 Moth Tattoo
Image source: tessa_foxx
#83 Lion Fish For Henry!
Image source: iriswoodtattoo
#84 Flutterby And Flamingo
Image source: tltnorwich
#85 Lil Mushroom Cluster For Emma From Yesterday
Image source: honeybasiltattoos
#86 I Got To Do This Really Cool Moth
Image source: reaganmauldintattoos
#87 Some Custom Magical Mushies For C
Image source: seed.eternal
#88 Nature Tattoo
Image source: inkbyhannah
#89 Raven Clock Tattoo
Image source: thebeehivetattoostudio
#90 Ghibli Sleeve For Anthony
Image source: moonflower.tattoo
#91 Irish Country Side For Joe
Image source: ritehookofficial
#92 Mostly Healed Snake And Cherry Blossoms
Image source: darkagetattooseattle
#93 Some Sunflowers From The Other Day!
Image source: annajennett_ink
Follow Us