93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

by

If you’re anything like us, you’d agree that living in a hut in the middle of nowhere is the best thing ever. Or deep in the forests. Or way outback.

Well, you get the gist. Naturally, it isn’t so easy to accomplish this dream if you’re a regular person with a regular job tied to living in a regular city. However, you can always try to emulate natural environments with a houseplant obsession or carry a piece of the wild forever and always.

Yup, we’re talking about nature tattoos, and what’s a better way to remind yourself of the Great Outdoors if not by inking the tiniest piece of it on your skin?

Okay, so these nature tattoo ideas that we’ve gathered here range from huge-format looming forests on the whole back of a person to small nature tattoos hidden behind your ear.

There’s an option for any and every nature lover out there! Once you’re set on the size, you’ll have to decide on the style – an elaborate depiction of your favorite meadow or maybe just a simple nature tattoo concentrated into a symbol that’s near and dear to you and nobody else.

And when you’re set on the style, too, you’ll find loads of tattoo ideas on this list – check them out, mark the ones you like, and make them into unique tattoos closest to your heart.

Now, ready to scroll down below and check out the gorgeous tattoo designs? Sure you are! Once you are there, give the tattoo designs you liked the most your vote and share this inspiring and invigorating list with your nature-loving friends, too.

#1 Red Squirrel Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: epicinkideas

#2 My Nature Back Piece By Eve Strauer At Tenderfoot Studio In Brooklyn

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: Holy_Headlines

#3 The First Tattoo In The Mountains Tattoo Series

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: vanscape.art

#4 I Had The Most Fun Yesterday Making This Caterpillar Jar, Tattoo For Katrina

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: honeybasiltattoos

#5 Tree Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: daybreak.ink

#6 Frog Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: krimsonkev

#7 Flower Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: thegigilyn

#8 Whale Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: casso_tattoo

#9 Stag Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: honeybasiltattoos

#10 Cherry Blossoms By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: Tattoodles

#11 Mangrove Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: Top posts

#12 A Soundwave That Turns Into Trees And Mountains Reflected On Water. Done By Ben At Chalice In Boise, Id

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: TanglyMango

#13 Northern Lights By Ella Kettunen At Turku Tattoo Parlour In Turku, Finland

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: Rosito182

#14 Nature Girl Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: nickyspellcraft

#15 Cool Little Alien Dude Nature Piece

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: rikamortis

#16 New Year, New Sleeve

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: dustymurphytattoo

#17 Oceans And Mountains

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: diamondreignsbeautyandtattoo

#18 Nature Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: botanicalteepee

#19 Mountain Scape By Austin Fields At Black Fern Tattoo, Cincinnati, Ohio

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: CraftedToLive

#20 Colourful Turtle Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: lottireid.tattoo

#21 One Of My Older Designs Changed A Bit Finally On Skin

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: pejczi

#22 Little Piece Of Nature

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: lucsimon_ink

#23 Canyon Hexagon And Swirl Cloud Pieces From My Pre-Drawns For Brian Yesterday!

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: melissadowart

#24 Little Fairy Frog Friend From A While Back!

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: jomartian

#25 Your Little Fungi Friend

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: chelsbells_inksmith

#26 Tree Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: lunamahy

#27 Finished Up The Bottom Of This Sleeve On Sherri

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: flagshiptattoogallery

#28 Little Chameleon Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: waynestofbergtattooer

#29 The Mountains Are Calling And I Must Go

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: chrisquigleytattoo

#30 Bird Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: levistattoo_studio

#31 Bird Of Paradise

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: ganzaladra

#32 Too Much Fun To Just Stare Intently Into Those Beautiful Eyes For Hours On End!

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: authentictattoo

#33 Throwback To This Piece I Had So Much Fun Doing

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: malubiana

#34 Kestrel

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: fifthestatetattoo

#35 Double Birds Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: eel__boy

#36 Nature Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: iamjordstattoos

#37 Flowery Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: nicole_inkart

#38 Some Nature Scenery

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: ink.wart.tattoo

#39 One Of My Bees From My Flash Designs

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: elimakingstuff

#40 Uldrich The Horseshoe Crab Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: figsandfossils

#41 Now That’s One Anxious Tree

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source:  mysticworkshop

#42 Fox Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: honeybasiltattoos

#43 Got To Tattoo This Idyllic Cottage On Nicole!

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: madelinemiller.tattoo

#44 Bird Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: legacy.tattoo

#45 Berry Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: moonflower.tattoo

#46 I’ve Been Meaning To Share This For A Week Or So Because I’m Absolutely In Love With This Beautiful Design

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: Top posts

#47 Loved Working On These Blackberry Brambles For Lovely Beth!

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: larastark.tattoos

#48 Sun Lady From My Flash

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: frazzlekattattoos

#49 Mother Nature Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: clubtattooarizona

#50 Freehand Muskoka Florals & Ferns From A While Ago

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: frazzlekattattoos

#51 Nature Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: unicronartworks

#52 Floral, Insect Sleeve Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: jodieeyoung

#53 Tiger Eyes Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: raulsuareztattoos

#54 Eagle Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: shaun666

#55 Fusion With Lion And Flowers

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source:  marcocanelas_tattooartist

#56 Bob Ross Chest Panel

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: darkagetattooseattle

#57 Nature Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: papercranestudio

#58 We Continued Laetitia’s Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: so.nia.tattoo

#59 Bee Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: shibui_ink

#60 Healed Coyote Skull And Fresh Mantis

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: royalcityadornments

#61 A Great Lion

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: grindsimon

#62 Wolf Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: letsbuzztattoo

#63 Added A Hummingbird And Some Flowers & Berries To This Already Healed Shoulderpiece!

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source:  pernillatattoos

#64 Berry Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source:  dancyanddaughters

#65 Freehand Peonies & Olive Branches

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: frazzlekattattoos

#66 Mountains Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: atelierweissgold

#67 Winter Jackalope Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: hrtshpdfruit

#68 Blast Over/Coverup Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: fairygremlinn

#69 Butterfly Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: jhollidaytattoo

#70 A Lovely Ostrich And Poppy

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: selva.art

#71 Fox Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: daniturkeysammie

#72 One Of The Most Colourful Tattoos I’ve Made In A While

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: sarah_ollis

#73 Recent Hand Rose Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: dermagoregraphics

#74 Super Fun Shin Moth For Lesli

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: daniturkeysammie

#75 Little Arizona Bark Scorpions With Desert Lily, Desert Primrose And Mariposa Lily

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: thedimforest

#76 Owl And Forest Sleeve

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: craigatcraig

#77 Jackalope Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: fungusbeard

#78 Flower Sleeve Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: tltnorwich

#79 Mushroom Flash Piece For Kerry

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: deabeantattoos

#80 The Cutest Little Chickadee For Katie

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: thedarlinggreytattoo

#81 Fox Skull With Maidenhair Fern, Oyster Mushrooms And Purple Emperor Butterfly

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: thedimforest

#82 Moth Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: tessa_foxx

#83 Lion Fish For Henry!

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: iriswoodtattoo

#84 Flutterby And Flamingo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: tltnorwich

#85 Lil Mushroom Cluster For Emma From Yesterday

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: honeybasiltattoos

#86 I Got To Do This Really Cool Moth

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: reaganmauldintattoos

#87 Some Custom Magical Mushies For C

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: seed.eternal

#88 Nature Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: inkbyhannah

#89 Raven Clock Tattoo

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: thebeehivetattoostudio

#90 Ghibli Sleeve For Anthony

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: moonflower.tattoo

#91 Irish Country Side For Joe

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: ritehookofficial

#92 Mostly Healed Snake And Cherry Blossoms

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: darkagetattooseattle

#93 Some Sunflowers From The Other Day!

93 Nature Tattoos For Anyone With A Bit Of A Wild Side

Image source: annajennett_ink

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Task Force X Deserves Its Own Series on The CW
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2021
I Photoshop My Dogs Into Classic Album Covers
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
8 Best Firefighter TV Shows in the 21st Century, Ranked
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2024
“Kangaroo” Kitten Born Without Elbow Joints Was The Smallest And Weakest Of The Litter, Look At Her Now
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Here’s Something I Didn’t Know Until I Was In My 30s”: Guy Shares 30 Things You Might Want To Know (New Posts)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
133 Famous Marilyn Monroe Quotes That Are Still Iconic Today
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.