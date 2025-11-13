People Are Explaining Why “Female Only” Parking Spaces Exist After This Guy Points Out It’s Not Equal

As society progresses people are challenged to take a look at themselves and their behavior. Men are being told that their time is up and that once accepted norms will no longer be accepted. But this quest for gender equality is more than just personal actions and is beginning to include laws, policies and yes even workplace changes. Recently, one Reddit user was faced with one of these developments at his company and something didn’t feel right about it so he did the only logical thing he could think of – ask the internet.
User AspiringProducer19 describes himself as an “approx 22.5 year old man” who had recently received a great job as a corporate level administrator. Two months into his job, the employee stated he had no complaints until one day he came across a sign in the parking lot that read “female employee parking space only!” The user then prefaced his question by stating: “let me clarify I am not “Irate” or “fuming” about it, but I dont really buy into the whole chivalry, white knighting culture that the men of previous generations upheld fedora intensifies.”
“So theres not too much to say, I guess I’m more curious in others opinions on this. I am an approx 22.5 year old man, I recently snagged a really really good job. I work as a corporate level administrator in the trucking industry. It’s been a pretty sweet gig so far and have no complaints as of yet (2 months in). I would also like to preface the following with saying that I work with a very diverse staff of coworkers who are all as professional as they can be, rarely is it that someone cant pull their own weight.
About a week ago I was walking through the parking lot to my car after the end of the day, and I was looking at the sunset through the chain link fence. As my eyes darted around i happened to notice a pink metal plate bolted onto the fence, I thought to myself “woah, what’s that and how did i not notice it before?” So i started reading it and I was immediately greeted with slight disappointment. Basically, it read as follows “FEMALE EMPLOYEE PARKING SPACE ONLY!” with a large symbol in the middle of the sign which is also seen on women’s public bathrooms.
Now, let me clarify I am not “Irate” or “fuming” about it, but I dont really buy into the whole chivalry, white knighting culture that the men of previous generations upheld fedora intensifies. I even asked my fiance when I got home, just to get a female insight on it. She said she thought it was stupid. I guess I’m just coming from the territory of you can show that your a diverse company dedicated to equality, without making tedious or unimportant decisions like special parking. Just my two cents on it though.”
Female only spaces are an initiative that has spanned from the U.S to Europe to China and caused much debate. While some believe they are unnecessary and sexist, others see it as a way to protect women from potentially dangerous situations. While the U.S Department of Justice states that there is nothing inherently dangerous about parking lots, isolation is a key factor to the possibility of sexual assault. They also add that: “Approximately two-thirds of rapes/sexual assaults occurred at night — 6 p.m. to 6 a.m,” which is around the time many employees are leaving work.
