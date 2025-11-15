Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird You Like? (Closed)

Is it a hobby? A food? Or something else?
#1
I like to try edgy exotic foods like fried maggots, frog legs, scorpion claws, etc. It’s thrilling not to know what to expect.
#2
Me and my family are Asian and back on Guam, I would love eating cooked sea weed. I know it sounds weird but I like it, my sister does, my mom does, I’m not sure about my dad though
#3
I really like chocolate chip cookies without the chocolate chips.
#4
i usally listen to pop but my guilty pleasure music is jazz
#5
I like fries with vanilla ice cream
#6
The sound when your fingernails drag on paper or a blackboard. That one that makes most people cringe
#7
I LOVE listening to Yagami Yato (don’t come at me in the comments) only because it’s comforting and because I’m lonely…
#8
I like watching ppl peeling skin off for some reason, Slime videos sometimes, Mukbang/ASMR, Watching ppl taking out their piercings, Bakugou/ Kirishima POVS, Watching Gacha…… I don’t think its weird but some ppl do, “Listening to K-pop” like smh
#9
I like bl stories and alot of people thing is weird or disgusting but i like what i like so too bad i guess i also like gacha and i do have a weird thing for boyfriend asmr
Follow Us