Hey Pandas, Share Something You Borrowed And Never Returned (Closed)

by

Borrowing stuff is great; however, sometimes it stays borrowed for the long haul. Share items that have stayed with you for a while now.

#1 Squeaky, The Cat. He Walked In My Front Door. 2 Weeks Later A Bunch Of Kids Told Me He Was Theirs. He Went Back And Forth For A While. While He Was At My House, They Moved

#2 A Chromebook Charger

#3 This Afghan

#4 Borrowed From My Grandparents, But Neither They Nor My Cousins Want Me To Bring It Back To Their House

#5 Some (Don’t Remember Which) Of These

#6 Tenchu: Fatal Shadows

#7 A World With Out Princes I Miss Her So Much She Moved Away

#8 This Horseshoe, My Friend Left It At My House After A Ride (Her Horse Pulled A Shoe Off). I Painted It Cause It’s Been 5 Years Since The Incident And She Doesn’t Remember The Incident Lol

#9 I Borrowed This Aunt Jemima Lanyard From A Friend And Told Her I’d Give It Back The Following Weekend. That Was 10years Ago. I’ve Only Seen This One Ever And I Love It

