30 Honest Illustrations About The Things That Are Wrong With Today’s Society By John Holcroft

There’s something very disturbing about John Holcroft’s work, but in a very good way. Checking out his cool drawings, you can’t help but feel as if you’re seeing something forbidden. The fragility of the system, the obscurity of your career; the lack of romance in today’s world. The characters’ passions are their torture and there’s only one way out – embracing the absurdity of the modern world. Working from a studio near Sheffield, UK, Holcroft manages to connect two completely different eras. Drawing inspiration from 1950s screen print posters, he creates satirical illustrations that deliver a great social commentary on the things that are wrong with our society.
More info: johnholcroft.com | Facebook | society6
#1
Image source: John Holcroft
#2
Image source: John Holcroft
#3
Image source: John Holcroft
#4
Image source: John Holcroft
#5
Image source: John Holcroft
#6
Image source: John Holcroft
#7
Image source: John Holcroft
#8
Image source: John Holcroft
#9
Image source: John Holcroft
#10
Image source: John Holcroft
#11
Image source: John Holcroft
#12
Image source: John Holcroft
#13
Image source: John Holcroft
#14
Image source: John Holcroft
#15
Image source: John Holcroft
#16
Image source: John Holcroft
#17
Image source: John Holcroft
#18
Image source: John Holcroft
#19
Image source: John Holcroft
#20
Image source: John Holcroft
#21
Image source: John Holcroft
#22
Image source: John Holcroft
#23
Image source: John Holcroft
#24
Image source: John Holcroft
#25
Image source: John Holcroft
#26
Image source: John Holcroft
#27
Image source: John Holcroft
#28
Image source: John Holcroft
#29
Image source: John Holcroft
#30
Image source: John Holcroft
Follow Us