90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

by

“Timing is everything” is one of those sayings that seems like common sense, but actually controlling the timing of anything is a lot easier said than done. After all, the entire world and everyone in it is always in motion, so catching a perfect moment is only sometimes done intentionally.

The “Perfect Timing” internet community is dedicated to sharing those perfect moments where the photographer unwittingly captured something cool or hilarious. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences to the comments down below.

#1 Bumblebee Carrying The Sun

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: mike_pants

#2 Lost Footing

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Tevesh_CKP

#3 Fish – Man – Dog

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#4 A Yellow Warbler Flew Into Frame, Whilst Taking A Snap Of An Iguana

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: ian1865

#5 Unexpected Bird

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Balloon_911

#6 Trickster Raven

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: infinityxero

#7 Debbie Parker Captured The Exact Moment A Lightning Hit A Tree In Moorefield, Hardy County, West Virginia On June 23, 2022

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Cleverusername531

#8 The Instant The Chick Bit Down On This Dachshund’s Tongue

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: squarepusher6

#9 That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: romancreed

#10 Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: sophielola_

#11 My Sister Dropping Me Circa 1993

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: THEsneezedmeatball

#12 This Dog Trying To Catch The Ball

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Quarafee

#13 A Couple Of Years Ago, My Friend/Coworker Set Her Hair On Fire While Blowing Out The Candles On Her Birthday Cake. This Was Taken The Split Second Before Anybody Realized

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: MURPHtheSURF

#14 My Parents’ New Pupper Misjudged His Jump

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: scourgeobohem

#15 She Slipped Trying To Pop The Soap Bubbles

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: GallowBoob

#16 Time To Run

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Tucko29

#17 Sacrificing Dinner For Being A Sick Acrobat!

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Mr_Shnayblay

#18 Squirrel

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: kantichio

#19 Basketball To The Face

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: LucilleSluggers

#20 I Was Taking Pictures To My Parents And This Happened. Stupid Pidgeon

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: pacateu

#21 A Hot Air Balloon Taking Off Over The Government Building

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: bigblue

#22 Grandpa Is Ice Cold

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: AdamE89

#23 When My Husband Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pick Me Up While Standing Dangerously Close To The Creek After Our Wedding

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: bixnok

#24 In A Rush To Get To The Playground, He Might Have Forgotten About The Ice

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: angrywords

#25 Eclipse On A Bird’s Wing

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Andthenabird

#26 Iguana Leap!

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: hootersbutwithcats

#27 A Photographer Missing A Perfect Shot Behind Him

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: wadeybb

#28 A Cloud Being Sliced By An Airplane

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Endless_Vanity

#29 When Nobody Watches

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Smile!

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: IWorshipTacos

#31 Airplane Incident, 1920s

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: reddit.com

#32 An Angry Kangaroo Is Seen Knocking Out A Woman For Trying To Photograph Him, 1960s

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: BenderDeLorean

#33 Squirrel Admiring The Flowers

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: MichaelRahmani

#34 Escaping The Wave

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: ShankKunt42

#35 One, Two, Thr-

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: StarVulpes

#36 Fauxhawk

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: teereximus

#37 Right Before Impact

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Endless_Vanity

#38 This Deer

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: reddit.com

#39 My Daughter Stepping On A LEGO

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: reddit.com

#40 My Hammock Broke

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: robaanrobio

#41 Alligator Gar Jumping Into Alligator’s Mouth

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: AbortionistsForJesus

#42 This Man Saved Our Dog. You Can See Our Cat Jumping Out The Window

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: medicinaltequilla

#43 Women Decides To Play With Pigeons

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: SmileyFace-_-

#44 Perfectly Timed Shot Of These Two Airborne On A Tube

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: wadeybb

#45 My Mom Took A Picture Of The Sunset And A Dolphin Jumped In The Shot

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: everymanawildcat

#46 An Elegant Engagement Photo Shoot

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: naughtykteacher

#47 Mid-Air Struggle Behind The Newly Wed

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: TheSANEG

#48 A Moment After Saying “I Think This Bag Is About To Break”

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: steambanger

#49 You Had One Job

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: 2-718

#50 Fainting Guard

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: reddit.com

#51 My Friend’s Dog Sneaking It’s Tongue Into His Mouth While He Was Laughing

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: ravennawoods

#52 A Guy On A Motorcycle Photobombed Right As I Took A Picture

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: RhineReviews

#53 The Meeting Between My Nephew And A Bison, Besties

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: fredauvr

#54 My Sister In Law Had A Snowball Fight With My 4 Year Old Nephew. My Nephew Lost

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: celtica

#55 Perfect Shot Of This Whale Breaching The Surface

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: wadeybb

#56 Perfect Header, Such A Skilled Defender!

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Maklo_Never_Forget

#57 Surprise Head!

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: GallowBoob

#58 I Told Him A Millions Times Not Climb On The Chairs

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Groom’s Sister Passed Out At The Exact Moment The Judge Said “You May Kiss The Bride”

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: GallowBoob

#60 Family Photo

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: witepriveledge

#61 He Caught His Keys In Picture While Skydiving

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: EyedNorman

#62 The Moment A Gull Stoke My Son’s Lunch

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: dylan712

#63 During A Long Plane Ride You Get Thirsty

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: basshead541

#64 The Fall Of The Paella

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Dusty_Machine

#65 Sky Puppers!

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: basshead541

#66 Grandfather And 3 Brothers, Circa 1940. Windsor, Ontario, Canada

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: bfrickey

#67 Friends Flash Went Off And Split The Picture

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: ofcorse

#68 Tried To Take A Picture Of The Sunset While Driving And A Bird Totally Ruined My Shot

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: QueenJamesKingJordan

#69 Best Uncle In The Wo

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Surgikull

#70 Caught My Daughter Spitting Chocolate Milk From Her Nose Cheers’ing With Dad

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: ALYXZYR

#71 My Friend Mid Fall On The Skateboard

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: paperhatprophetPHC

#72 Closely Inspecting The Puck

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: boydskywalker

#73 The Benefit Of A Full-Face Helmet

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: lntrinsic

#74 Accurate Shot

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: NearlyLegit

#75 Went To A Petting Zoo. Friend Got Stepped On By A Pig. I Couldn’t Have Planned These Pictures If I’d Tried!

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Rach0s

#76 Bee Photobombs My Dog

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: RandyOrton040

#77 Just Another Wedding In Russia

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: aguart

#78 Donkey Punch

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: MichaelRomeroJr1

#79 Almost Lunch… Photographer Didn’t Notice This Till She Got Home

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Kalsifur

#80 My Friends Scarf Hitting Him In The Face Just When I Snapped The Picture

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: hi7en

#81 Caught My Brother Falling Skim Boarding While Taking A Picture Of My Wife And Daughter (Zoomed)

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: FalseEstimate

#82 An Inconvenient Ripple In Space Time Ruined The Night

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: AdamE89

#83 They Were Living In Two Different Realities When This Picture Was Taken

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: AbsolutelyUnlikely

#84 Bumbling And Tumbling – My Dad Falling Over Circa 1980 Something

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Sam_Hell

#85 A Picture My Mom Caught Of Me Wiping Out As A Kid

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Mordrie

#86 Wife Snapped This Perfect Action Shot On Accident

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: jgeezy235

#87 Nypd Officer Escorting A Raccoon Out Of A Beauty Salon

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: Drazen_Petrovic

#88 Just Trying To Take A Picture Of A Bird Sitting There

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: CluelessSuccess

#89 Tried To Take A Nice Summer Pic With The Lads… Got A Football To The Head Instead!

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_UPPERCUT

#90 Don’t Do Coke Kids

90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

Image source: GallowBoob

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
little women atlanta
Five Life Lessons Little Women: Atlanta Teaches Us
3 min read
Jun, 3, 2019
Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s 6 Best Roles in TV and Movies
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deadly Games
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2019
The Five Most Intriguing TV Seasons of 2015
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2015
What You Need to Know about New Netflix Show “To The Bone”
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2017
Spawn Spinoff TV Series For Sam And Twitch In The Works
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.