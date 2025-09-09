90 Perfectly Timed Photos That Are Better Than Any Photoshop

“Timing is everything” is one of those sayings that seems like common sense, but actually controlling the timing of anything is a lot easier said than done. After all, the entire world and everyone in it is always in motion, so catching a perfect moment is only sometimes done intentionally.
The “Perfect Timing” internet community is dedicated to sharing those perfect moments where the photographer unwittingly captured something cool or hilarious. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences to the comments down below.
#1 Bumblebee Carrying The Sun
Image source: mike_pants
#2 Lost Footing
Image source: Tevesh_CKP
#3 Fish – Man – Dog
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#4 A Yellow Warbler Flew Into Frame, Whilst Taking A Snap Of An Iguana
Image source: ian1865
#5 Unexpected Bird
Image source: Balloon_911
#6 Trickster Raven
Image source: infinityxero
#7 Debbie Parker Captured The Exact Moment A Lightning Hit A Tree In Moorefield, Hardy County, West Virginia On June 23, 2022
Image source: Cleverusername531
#8 The Instant The Chick Bit Down On This Dachshund’s Tongue
Image source: squarepusher6
#9 That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye
Image source: romancreed
#10 Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day
Image source: sophielola_
#11 My Sister Dropping Me Circa 1993
Image source: THEsneezedmeatball
#12 This Dog Trying To Catch The Ball
Image source: Quarafee
#13 A Couple Of Years Ago, My Friend/Coworker Set Her Hair On Fire While Blowing Out The Candles On Her Birthday Cake. This Was Taken The Split Second Before Anybody Realized
Image source: MURPHtheSURF
#14 My Parents’ New Pupper Misjudged His Jump
Image source: scourgeobohem
#15 She Slipped Trying To Pop The Soap Bubbles
Image source: GallowBoob
#16 Time To Run
Image source: Tucko29
#17 Sacrificing Dinner For Being A Sick Acrobat!
Image source: Mr_Shnayblay
#18 Squirrel
Image source: kantichio
#19 Basketball To The Face
Image source: LucilleSluggers
#20 I Was Taking Pictures To My Parents And This Happened. Stupid Pidgeon
Image source: pacateu
#21 A Hot Air Balloon Taking Off Over The Government Building
Image source: bigblue
#22 Grandpa Is Ice Cold
Image source: AdamE89
#23 When My Husband Thought It Was A Good Idea To Pick Me Up While Standing Dangerously Close To The Creek After Our Wedding
Image source: bixnok
#24 In A Rush To Get To The Playground, He Might Have Forgotten About The Ice
Image source: angrywords
#25 Eclipse On A Bird’s Wing
Image source: Andthenabird
#26 Iguana Leap!
Image source: hootersbutwithcats
#27 A Photographer Missing A Perfect Shot Behind Him
Image source: wadeybb
#28 A Cloud Being Sliced By An Airplane
Image source: Endless_Vanity
#29 When Nobody Watches
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Smile!
Image source: IWorshipTacos
#31 Airplane Incident, 1920s
Image source: reddit.com
#32 An Angry Kangaroo Is Seen Knocking Out A Woman For Trying To Photograph Him, 1960s
Image source: BenderDeLorean
#33 Squirrel Admiring The Flowers
Image source: MichaelRahmani
#34 Escaping The Wave
Image source: ShankKunt42
#35 One, Two, Thr-
Image source: StarVulpes
#36 Fauxhawk
Image source: teereximus
#37 Right Before Impact
Image source: Endless_Vanity
#38 This Deer
Image source: reddit.com
#39 My Daughter Stepping On A LEGO
Image source: reddit.com
#40 My Hammock Broke
Image source: robaanrobio
#41 Alligator Gar Jumping Into Alligator’s Mouth
Image source: AbortionistsForJesus
#42 This Man Saved Our Dog. You Can See Our Cat Jumping Out The Window
Image source: medicinaltequilla
#43 Women Decides To Play With Pigeons
Image source: SmileyFace-_-
#44 Perfectly Timed Shot Of These Two Airborne On A Tube
Image source: wadeybb
#45 My Mom Took A Picture Of The Sunset And A Dolphin Jumped In The Shot
Image source: everymanawildcat
#46 An Elegant Engagement Photo Shoot
Image source: naughtykteacher
#47 Mid-Air Struggle Behind The Newly Wed
Image source: TheSANEG
#48 A Moment After Saying “I Think This Bag Is About To Break”
Image source: steambanger
#49 You Had One Job
Image source: 2-718
#50 Fainting Guard
Image source: reddit.com
#51 My Friend’s Dog Sneaking It’s Tongue Into His Mouth While He Was Laughing
Image source: ravennawoods
#52 A Guy On A Motorcycle Photobombed Right As I Took A Picture
Image source: RhineReviews
#53 The Meeting Between My Nephew And A Bison, Besties
Image source: fredauvr
#54 My Sister In Law Had A Snowball Fight With My 4 Year Old Nephew. My Nephew Lost
Image source: celtica
#55 Perfect Shot Of This Whale Breaching The Surface
Image source: wadeybb
#56 Perfect Header, Such A Skilled Defender!
Image source: Maklo_Never_Forget
#57 Surprise Head!
Image source: GallowBoob
#58 I Told Him A Millions Times Not Climb On The Chairs
Image source: reddit.com
#59 Groom’s Sister Passed Out At The Exact Moment The Judge Said “You May Kiss The Bride”
Image source: GallowBoob
#60 Family Photo
Image source: witepriveledge
#61 He Caught His Keys In Picture While Skydiving
Image source: EyedNorman
#62 The Moment A Gull Stoke My Son’s Lunch
Image source: dylan712
#63 During A Long Plane Ride You Get Thirsty
Image source: basshead541
#64 The Fall Of The Paella
Image source: Dusty_Machine
#65 Sky Puppers!
Image source: basshead541
#66 Grandfather And 3 Brothers, Circa 1940. Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Image source: bfrickey
#67 Friends Flash Went Off And Split The Picture
Image source: ofcorse
#68 Tried To Take A Picture Of The Sunset While Driving And A Bird Totally Ruined My Shot
Image source: QueenJamesKingJordan
#69 Best Uncle In The Wo
Image source: Surgikull
#70 Caught My Daughter Spitting Chocolate Milk From Her Nose Cheers’ing With Dad
Image source: ALYXZYR
#71 My Friend Mid Fall On The Skateboard
Image source: paperhatprophetPHC
#72 Closely Inspecting The Puck
Image source: boydskywalker
#73 The Benefit Of A Full-Face Helmet
Image source: lntrinsic
#74 Accurate Shot
Image source: NearlyLegit
#75 Went To A Petting Zoo. Friend Got Stepped On By A Pig. I Couldn’t Have Planned These Pictures If I’d Tried!
Image source: Rach0s
#76 Bee Photobombs My Dog
Image source: RandyOrton040
#77 Just Another Wedding In Russia
Image source: aguart
#78 Donkey Punch
Image source: MichaelRomeroJr1
#79 Almost Lunch… Photographer Didn’t Notice This Till She Got Home
Image source: Kalsifur
#80 My Friends Scarf Hitting Him In The Face Just When I Snapped The Picture
Image source: hi7en
#81 Caught My Brother Falling Skim Boarding While Taking A Picture Of My Wife And Daughter (Zoomed)
Image source: FalseEstimate
#82 An Inconvenient Ripple In Space Time Ruined The Night
Image source: AdamE89
#83 They Were Living In Two Different Realities When This Picture Was Taken
Image source: AbsolutelyUnlikely
#84 Bumbling And Tumbling – My Dad Falling Over Circa 1980 Something
Image source: Sam_Hell
#85 A Picture My Mom Caught Of Me Wiping Out As A Kid
Image source: Mordrie
#86 Wife Snapped This Perfect Action Shot On Accident
Image source: jgeezy235
#87 Nypd Officer Escorting A Raccoon Out Of A Beauty Salon
Image source: Drazen_Petrovic
#88 Just Trying To Take A Picture Of A Bird Sitting There
Image source: CluelessSuccess
#89 Tried To Take A Nice Summer Pic With The Lads… Got A Football To The Head Instead!
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_UPPERCUT
#90 Don’t Do Coke Kids
Image source: GallowBoob
Follow Us