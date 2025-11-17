“Forgot To Eat Pizza In Italy”: 30 People Share Their Deepest Regrets From Their 20s, Ranging From Humorous To Tragic

When does someone truly become an adult? In many countries, turning 18 is a turning point in the eyes of the law that unlocks all sorts of privileges. But as this Reddit post will show, many agree that we’ll continue making all sorts of dumb mistakes throughout our early and mid 20s!
The truth is that different people mature at different rates. Furthermore, the question of when you actually become an adult can really vary depending on whether you ask a lawyer, a doctor, a psychologist, or your parents! As you read this list, we invite you to reflect on your own life – when, if ever, do you think you “grew up”?
#1
Drank my way through my entire 20s. After 25 it wasn’t really fun anymore but that didn’t stop me. Drank for another 5 years. My 20s are a total blur splattered with some fun times here and there. But mostly just me running away from things with alcohol. Almost 17 years later and not one drop. My 30s and 40s are exceptionally better.
#2
Grand of you to think that I stopped doing dumb things after my 20s!
#3
Moved in with a girlfriend before finding out more about her preferences. We had been dating for a year but I didn’t realize how much of a problem she had sharing until we lived together. We did for 5 years and never shared a bedroom, had everything split down the middle including the pantry and fridge, even when it came to spices she insisted on me getting my own. She hated it when I would be in the same room as her unless it was under “her terms.”Whenever I asked to make our relationship more of a shared experience I was gaslit into believing I was wrong for not allowing boundaries. She moved out a month ago and I couldn’t believe how quickly my mental health improved simply by not having that toxic influence around anymore.
#4
Not getting help for my depression sooner. Spent the entire first half of my 20s in the darkest place I can imagine, and all I needed to feel better was some meds once a day
#5
Assumed climbing the corporate ladder is the way to do life
#6
Let myself get overweight
#7
I had good teeth for most of my life, until I fell into a very dark, depressed place in my late teens and early 20s — at which point, I didn’t care about anything, including my teeth. I got the help I needed a couple of years ago and have been doing much better, mentally speaking, since then, and I’ve been taking care of my teeth. I do all the right things: brush twice a day, floss, avoid sugary drinks, etc., but no matter how hard I try to stay on top of them and keep them in good shape, they’re continuing to get worse as I haven’t been able to get the previous damage fixed due to financial reasons (dental work is expensive AF). Moral of the story for anybody reading this: TAKE CARE OF YOUR TEETH, or you WILL regret it!
#8
Everyone wants to hear about dumb stuff like driving eight hours to get with someone you liked only for it to end up being a booty call. However, I personally think it was my general lack of effort to build any good habits like exercise. Your body likes routines, and my routine of gaming for 15 hours a day was not one I should have cultivated.
#9
Not standing up for myself and let other peope walk all over me.
#10
Beg to be loved.
#11
Turned 30.
Should have just stayed 29. So stupid.
#12
Whilst partying with some construction guys at my new office building one Friday night, I let them hold me by the ankles, so I could lay flat on the crenelated stone roof opening and admire their handiwork.
Unfortunately, I had my purse on my arm, and my wallet fell out, unbeknownst to me. I’d just come from the store, where I’d cashed my entire paycheck. I was upset all weekend.
Come Monday morning, my supervisor called me into her office. She handed me my wallet and said, “The maintenance guy spotted your wallet on the roof of the parking garage. I don’t want to know how it got there, just don’t ever do that again.”
All the cash was still inside. And I never let construction dudes dangle me from a rooftop again. Nice stonework, though.
#13
Sold my body for money and allowed myself to be abused and humiliated on nearly a daily basis.
#14
Went to Italy and forget to eat pizza
#15
Worked way too hard and burnt out. Sacrificed family time. Sacrificed health. Need to pace yourself at the age of 20-30.
#16
I took powerlifting way too seriously. I spent 7 years in gyms, for hours every day, skipping every social occasion and holiday. I didn’t get as strong as I wanted to. I just got all sorts of physical issues to deal with for the rest of my life now.
#17
Developed a drinking problem in undergrad that evolved into full-blown alcoholism in grad school. Stopped taking care of myself. Went from a 200 pound muscular 6’2” to a 300 pound slob. Got a DUI in my late 20s. Stopped drinking for a bit, then thought I could maybe drink socially again. I could not. Gained 10 more pounds. Thankfully about 2 years ago I stopped drinking, got diagnosed with ADHD and procured the meds associated with it, and am able to unwind with an edible if I need it as opposed to booze. Dropped down to 255 and am back in the gym. I can’t recover what I lost, but I can do my best to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
#18
Drink and drive.
A lot.
Never got busted. Quite stupid. I am now 5 years sober(unrelated). I say this from the bottom of my heart. There are friends, taxis, Uber, Lyft etc….utilize these for yourself.
#19
Not studying properly.
At the time studying for 2-7 years seemed like a life time, but now at 30 I wish I had done it. Don’t have the money or flexibility to do it now
#20
Got married, followed by the smartest thing I ever did, got divorced.
#21
Got married to the wrong woman.
Never get married to someone who isnt sure if they love you. That person is damaged and needs space.
#22
Took a $12k loan to buy a motorcycle. Didn’t want to pay for comprehensive insurance, bike got stolen 4 months later
#23
Drove 187 miles to drop her a scarf back that she left at my student house.
Didn’t even get a thanks. Just an Instagram story of her wearing the scarf out that night.
#24
I wanted to say so many things but i read someone forgot to eat pizza in Italy. All of a sudden my dumbest thing wasn’t so dumb, it even cured my depression.
#25
Ruined all my early friendships being an out of control drunk. Gave up the ones I had left when I got sober.
Seven years sober in September. It took three years for people to stop calling me to come party. It’s been four years since I’ve talked to anyone that I didn’t bump into at a funeral.
#26
Broke a window with my forehead. Willingly. Don’t ask
#27
ones me and my friends nicked a politician’s car just out of curiosity of what’s gonna happen and boy’o boy a lot happened
edit- so we broke one side mirror of the car while it was parked in open ground (also surrounded by 10 other cars) there were no guards nearby but the car started blinking its lights and the boys were just laughing when all of a sudden there were 10 guys with ar riffles with a jacked dude as their head guard surrounding us
I thought they were gonna call the cops but they didn’t, they took us to the security area and the first question the guy asked: “Who sent you ?” we were kinda freaked out but one of us answered “It was by accident” a guard came ahead and smacked his face. he was the toughest dude among all of but that day he almost started crying. this made me freak out a little more, The guard who had smacked one of the boys turned towards me and asked, “What do you have to say for yourself?” I stammered and tried to explain that we were just fooling around and that it was an accident. But the guard wasn’t having any of it. He looked at me with a steely gaze and said, “You guys messed with the wrong people”, well not exactly that coz I translate it
As he spoke, I noticed a sense of fear in his eyes. It was almost as if he was afraid of what his superiors would do if he didn’t handle us properly. I couldn’t blame him. We had clearly broken the rules, and we were in a lot of trouble. they started checking out pockets for knives or any other damaging items, we didn’t had any so that made the situation a little lighter they made us sit there for about 3 hours and also confiscated our phones so there was no chance we could call anyone. we were still freaked out but still chuckling when looking at each other. when it was time for the politician to leave then the head guard finally spoke. “You’re lucky we’re feeling generous today. We’re going to let you go only if you join the rally to lift the hoardings”. it was not so strange request as they usually have to hire men for that work, With that, we were out of the security area the head guard proved all 4 of us with 4 flags we were feeling shaken and humiliated. soon there was a mob of about 200 people which gave an easy way to lose the guards. A group of 15 or so people started an argument over which group will be with the leader’s car but the argument turned into a fight. It couldn’t have been a better time to escape so that’s what we did. the security camp still had our phones so next we went there or rather I went there coz rest of em didn’t seem to care about their phones, the camp had a guard who didn’t recognise me for some reason. I told him that there was a brawl going on at the rally ground and they are calling the guards. That poor soul believed me and went straight to the ground, I couldn’t believe he didn’t even think twice, so I took the phones and also a lighter which was lying there(coz why not ) the boys were on the highway next to the ground (they couldn’t see us coz of the mob) I located them by complete luck. Our car was parked on the other side of the highway so that was also an easy escape for us
As we drove away, I couldn’t help but think about the consequences of our actions. We had put ourselves in a dangerous situation, and we were lucky to have gotten away It was a lesson I would never forget.
#28
Snuck into a construction site and drove a steam roller around for a while… I couldn’t believe they just left the keys in it
#29
Got approved for a credit card with a $5500 limit at 19. Oopsie.
#30
jumped from an express train going at a speed of nearly 40-45 kmph. No, not a suicide attempt, it’s just that the train wasn’t supposed to stop at the station I wanted to get off. So I jumped when it entered the station.
Somehow landed on my feet and couldn’t believe it, had a smirk, and as soon as I looked in front, there was a policeman with a stick. Never in my life have i seen a policeman at that station. He casually asked me “Did you just jump from that train?”. I went blank. He said,” ok, come with me, you’re going to the station(police)”.
Now comes the fun part. It’s an early morning and since the police station is within walking distance from the railway station,i am getting escorted by two policemen, one in front and other back, In the middle of both the station is the local market that sets up at the morning. its crowded and everyone is looking at me,some laughing, while police is making way.I lowered my head down and the only thing coming to my mind is “the walk of shame” from GOT.
Nevertheless, after reaching the staion, the policeman informs me that since its saturday, either you pay fine or be in jail till monday when they will produce me in front of judge.Begged a little, spoke in english a little, acted sincered, made sure they knew am well educated and finally the senior guy let me go with a bribe. was seriously disappointed with how a police station actually looks like. Am from India btw.
