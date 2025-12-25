Adut Akech: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Adut Akech: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Adut Akech

December 25, 1999

South Sudan

26 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Adut Akech?

Adut Akech Bior is a South Sudanese-Australian model recognized for her powerful presence and advocacy in the fashion industry. Her unique journey from a refugee camp to global runways has redefined beauty standards.

She made her significant debut as an exclusive for the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2017 show, a pivotal moment that propelled her into the spotlight. This led to numerous high-profile campaigns and covers, solidifying her status.

Early Life and Education

Adut Akech was born in South Sudan, spending her early years in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp. At seven, she relocated with her mother and five siblings to Adelaide, Australia, seeking asylum, where she was initially called “Mary” by teachers.

In Australia, Akech attended school, an opportunity not consistently available in Kenya. She balanced her studies with early modeling work, completing high school while embarking on her international career.

Notable Relationships

Adut Akech is married to Samuel Elkhier; their relationship became public in recent years. Earlier in the decade, she was rumored to be dating Nigerian singer Runtown before confirming her single status.

Akech and Elkhier welcomed their daughter, Kiki, in late 2024, an event shared publicly through a Vogue photoshoot.

Career Highlights

Adut Akech launched her international career in 2017, making an exclusive runway debut for Saint Laurent’s spring/summer show. This marked her as a formidable presence, leading to collaborations with major fashion houses like Chanel, Valentino, and Versace.

Beyond the runway, Akech was named Model of the Year by models.com in 2018 and 2019, also receiving the British Fashion Awards Model of the Year in 2019. She actively champions refugee causes with the UNHCR, leveraging her platform for social impact.

Signature Quote

“No matter how successful I would be, I would always be a refugee and I’m proud of that.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Comics Are All About Swords And Sword Accessories, Here’s 147 Of The Best
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I’ve Always Wanted To Make Cutting Edge Art, So I Bought A Plasma Torch And Some Saws
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Draw Relatable Comics About A Girl Born In The Internet Age (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Lucas The Adorable Spider That Cured Everyone’s Arachnophobia Is Back And Wants To Come Inside
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Rise of Quality Television in the Last 20 Years
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2016
Venetian Floors: I Travelled To Venice And Found Out They Have Most Sumptuous Floor In The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025