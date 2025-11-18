In a world where big gestures often get the spotlight, I’m curious about the small acts of kindness that have created meaningful change in communities. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, starting a local initiative, or simply spreading positivity, I’d love to hear stories of how these actions have made a difference. Let’s celebrate the power of kindness and the impact it can have on people’s lives!
#1
Yesterday I went to a P!nk concert. There was a man in the stands who was signing the lyrics to deaf people.
We don’t deserve people like that
