61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

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It’s strange how we often don’t notice change as it’s happening. But one day, we look back and everything is different. People grow up, places evolve, time waits for no one, and things rarely stay the same.

While many of us fear change, it isn’t always a bad thing. And people have been proving it by sharing then-and-now photos of how things were vs how they are now. From someone’s “before and after testosterone” transition, to a girl and her pup in 2016 and 2025, the pics provide a welcome dose of nostalgia with a side serving of wholesome goodness.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most beautiful ones for you to browse through while you reminisce about years gone by and wonder about those yet to come. Sit back, grab your gran’s old blanket and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 4 And 27

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Right-Song2627

Things are always changing, even when it feels like time is standing still. It’s strange to think that the earth looked drastically different a thousand years ago to how it does today. And right now, it’s transforming at an alarming rate… thanks to climate change.

According to NASA, temperatures are increasing, ocean levels are rising and ice sheets are melting. Greenland, for example, lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019, while Antarctica lost about 148 billion tons of ice per year.

But that’s not the only way our planet has evolved. Sprawling cities now stand where we once had forests, highways cut through areas that used to be deserted, and even formerly uninhabited islands have been turned into luxury resorts.

#2 2020 & 2026, 4 Years Before & After Testosterone

I didn’t intend to take the “after” picture as a comparison, but it really reminded me of this selfie I took back in 2020. I barely reckognise myself. it’s almost like looking at a sister… I started my transition in late 2024 (at 29) and I’m a lot happier now.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: oscarwild_

#3 Then And Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: BlackpillGuy

#4 My Daughter’s First And Last Day Of School

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: thefeckcampaign

#5 The Arctic More Than 100 Years Ago Compared To Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Sumit316

#6 Once A Ghostbuster…

Me at 4 years old in 1989, and me at 38 in 2024.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Sir_Gibby53

#7 These Photos Are 10 Years Apart! From When They Were First Found In The Street And How They Are Today

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: illbleedForce

#8 Grandad, 26 To 96

Royal Canadian Navy. Shortly after this picture, taken in Key West (‘57) he was involved in a helicopter crash that broke his back. No longer able to fly or sail, he then took a contract with the American Navy, monitoring Soviet submarines, using newly acquired SONAR technology brought to North America by Britain. He’s my favourite human.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: jdBee77

#9 Elsie Allcock Has Lived In The Same House For 104 Years

Elsie Allcock has lived in the same house for 104 years, born in a 2 bed terraced house in 1918, of which her father had rented since 1902, she then went on to borrow a loan of £250 from the local council in order to buy the property. Elsie was born at the back end of the First World War 28th June.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: MrMacBro

#10 University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: sweetz55

#11 Lithuania, Kaunas, Now It Is In A Mall

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: litllecuphandle

#12 My Great Grandma And I

I got my name Pearl from this wonderful lady.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: monicapearl

#13 My Daughter And Her Pup, 2016 & 2025

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: shuje

#14 The Trenches Of World War I Then And Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: -_Redan_-

#15 Pics Of My Twin Boys From Newborn To Age 17

I could only get them to cooperate every couple of years.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Desolation-Rose

#16 My Nana, 18 vs. 94

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Askmeaboutships401

#17 First And Last Picture I Took Of My Sweet Baby, 2013 And 2026

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Maleficent_Echo3909

#18 1991, 13yo To 2026, 48yo

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: maartenbadd

#19 3 Decades On

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: BeardedInkedPiper

#20 2005-2025

19 and 39 year old me with my 2001 Acura TL and yes it’s the same shirt.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Ok-Swordfish-3833

#21 Woodstock Festival Site – 1969 / 2020

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: spkelly37

#22 Crater Lake In 1982 And 2022

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: humblehomiesco

#23 Stonehenge: 1877 And 2019

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: ProjectFailure

#24 Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Hong Kong’s Kowloon Peninsula 1964 – 2016

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Logan-rice88

#26 Our Wedding, 1994 – At Our Son’s Wedding, 2023

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: mvgreene

#27 My Best Friend And I, 2006-2025

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: saukga

#28 My Family In 1982 And June 2025

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Unlegally_blonde

#29 Mum And Dad Celebrated Their 34th Wedding Anniversary This Weekend

1991-2025 and still very happily married.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: DropDeadFredidit

#30 Me And Niece

2008: Me 21 niece 2 months 2025: Me 40 niece just turned 17.

And she likes to be held like this even though she’s too big to keep doing this.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Chocolatemoose__84

#31 Ostend, Belgium, 1899 And Present Day

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: j7mm7_

#32 Hamster Head 9 To 57

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Apparently I Found My Style When I Was 8, 40 Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: InspiraSean86

#34 Chichen Itza 1892 And Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: KillaDee

#35 Lincoln Memorial, Before And After The Construction Of The Pool

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: -_Redan_-

#36 My Grandmother 1968/2024

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: cleo1290

#37 2005 – 2025 . My Mum In The Same Outfit 20 Years Later

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Chance_Business5139

#38 San Francisco In 1938 And Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: JackStrawWitchita

#39 Balancing Rock At Garden Of The Gods, 1920s And Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: wrapped-in-reverse

#40 My Grandfather And I In Tokyo, 73 Years Apart

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Dauntless1

#41 Age Five To Fifty Five

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: WavisabiChick

#42 My Dad: 16 To 76

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Nikolai2017

#43 1995-Now

Some things never change.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: ilikerustyspooonz

#44 50 Year Span

Prom night in high school in 1976. I was 18. Fast forward to 2026. 68 years old.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: TightPainting9150

#45 Twenty Year Difference In Dallas, Texas, 2001 To 2021

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: dallasstars5

#46 1920 / 2020, San Francisco, CA

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: shefoundnow

#47 Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Eddielowfilthslayer

#48 27 And 72 Years Old

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Lopsided_Tension_859

#49 Chicago In The 1930s vs. Now

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: DrDMango

#50 Bike Ride Before And After The Berlin Wall

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: -_Redan_-

#51 4 And 33, What A Life

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: ApprehensiveAir6171

#52 20-50

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Initial_Cicada_3051

#53 2004 – 2026

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: THATS–Amore

#54 15 To Almost 50

Wow that happened fast.

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: adderall5

#55 Hollywood High School In Los Angeles In 1941 And 2021

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: reddit.com

#56 Then And Now, 18yr, 1994 – 48yr, 2024

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: american-girl48

#57 A New York City Street – 1984 And Present Day

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Objects_Food_Rooms

#58 Hanging By A Tire, Milton, MA, 1934 vs. 2025

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Garchy

#59 My Sister And I, 2004, 2024

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: rousseaudanielle

#60 ~10 Months vs. 47

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Professional_Plum424

#61 Dad In The Same Shirt 30 Years Later

61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

Image source: Spiritual_Attempt868

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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