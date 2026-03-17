61 Fascinating Then-And-Now Photos That Show How Time Transforms Everything

It’s strange how we often don’t notice change as it’s happening. But one day, we look back and everything is different. People grow up, places evolve, time waits for no one, and things rarely stay the same.
While many of us fear change, it isn’t always a bad thing. And people have been proving it by sharing then-and-now photos of how things were vs how they are now. From someone’s “before and after testosterone” transition, to a girl and her pup in 2016 and 2025, the pics provide a welcome dose of nostalgia with a side serving of wholesome goodness.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most beautiful ones for you to browse through while you reminisce about years gone by and wonder about those yet to come. Sit back, grab your gran’s old blanket and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 4 And 27
Image source: Right-Song2627
Things are always changing, even when it feels like time is standing still. It’s strange to think that the earth looked drastically different a thousand years ago to how it does today. And right now, it’s transforming at an alarming rate… thanks to climate change.
According to NASA, temperatures are increasing, ocean levels are rising and ice sheets are melting. Greenland, for example, lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019, while Antarctica lost about 148 billion tons of ice per year.
But that’s not the only way our planet has evolved. Sprawling cities now stand where we once had forests, highways cut through areas that used to be deserted, and even formerly uninhabited islands have been turned into luxury resorts.
#2 2020 & 2026, 4 Years Before & After Testosterone
I didn’t intend to take the “after” picture as a comparison, but it really reminded me of this selfie I took back in 2020. I barely reckognise myself. it’s almost like looking at a sister… I started my transition in late 2024 (at 29) and I’m a lot happier now.
Image source: oscarwild_
#3 Then And Now
Image source: BlackpillGuy
#4 My Daughter’s First And Last Day Of School
Image source: thefeckcampaign
#5 The Arctic More Than 100 Years Ago Compared To Now
Image source: Sumit316
#6 Once A Ghostbuster…
Me at 4 years old in 1989, and me at 38 in 2024.
Image source: Sir_Gibby53
#7 These Photos Are 10 Years Apart! From When They Were First Found In The Street And How They Are Today
Image source: illbleedForce
#8 Grandad, 26 To 96
Royal Canadian Navy. Shortly after this picture, taken in Key West (‘57) he was involved in a helicopter crash that broke his back. No longer able to fly or sail, he then took a contract with the American Navy, monitoring Soviet submarines, using newly acquired SONAR technology brought to North America by Britain. He’s my favourite human.
Image source: jdBee77
#9 Elsie Allcock Has Lived In The Same House For 104 Years
Elsie Allcock has lived in the same house for 104 years, born in a 2 bed terraced house in 1918, of which her father had rented since 1902, she then went on to borrow a loan of £250 from the local council in order to buy the property. Elsie was born at the back end of the First World War 28th June.
Image source: MrMacBro
#10 University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart
Image source: sweetz55
#11 Lithuania, Kaunas, Now It Is In A Mall
Image source: litllecuphandle
#12 My Great Grandma And I
I got my name Pearl from this wonderful lady.
Image source: monicapearl
#13 My Daughter And Her Pup, 2016 & 2025
Image source: shuje
#14 The Trenches Of World War I Then And Now
Image source: -_Redan_-
#15 Pics Of My Twin Boys From Newborn To Age 17
I could only get them to cooperate every couple of years.
Image source: Desolation-Rose
#16 My Nana, 18 vs. 94
Image source: Askmeaboutships401
#17 First And Last Picture I Took Of My Sweet Baby, 2013 And 2026
Image source: Maleficent_Echo3909
#18 1991, 13yo To 2026, 48yo
Image source: maartenbadd
#19 3 Decades On
Image source: BeardedInkedPiper
#20 2005-2025
19 and 39 year old me with my 2001 Acura TL and yes it’s the same shirt.
Image source: Ok-Swordfish-3833
#21 Woodstock Festival Site – 1969 / 2020
Image source: spkelly37
#22 Crater Lake In 1982 And 2022
Image source: humblehomiesco
#23 Stonehenge: 1877 And 2019
Image source: ProjectFailure
#24 Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Hong Kong’s Kowloon Peninsula 1964 – 2016
Image source: Logan-rice88
#26 Our Wedding, 1994 – At Our Son’s Wedding, 2023
Image source: mvgreene
#27 My Best Friend And I, 2006-2025
Image source: saukga
#28 My Family In 1982 And June 2025
Image source: Unlegally_blonde
#29 Mum And Dad Celebrated Their 34th Wedding Anniversary This Weekend
1991-2025 and still very happily married.
Image source: DropDeadFredidit
#30 Me And Niece
2008: Me 21 niece 2 months 2025: Me 40 niece just turned 17.
And she likes to be held like this even though she’s too big to keep doing this.
Image source: Chocolatemoose__84
#31 Ostend, Belgium, 1899 And Present Day
Image source: j7mm7_
#32 Hamster Head 9 To 57
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Apparently I Found My Style When I Was 8, 40 Now
Image source: InspiraSean86
#34 Chichen Itza 1892 And Now
Image source: KillaDee
#35 Lincoln Memorial, Before And After The Construction Of The Pool
Image source: -_Redan_-
#36 My Grandmother 1968/2024
Image source: cleo1290
#37 2005 – 2025 . My Mum In The Same Outfit 20 Years Later
Image source: Chance_Business5139
#38 San Francisco In 1938 And Now
Image source: JackStrawWitchita
#39 Balancing Rock At Garden Of The Gods, 1920s And Now
Image source: wrapped-in-reverse
#40 My Grandfather And I In Tokyo, 73 Years Apart
Image source: Dauntless1
#41 Age Five To Fifty Five
Image source: WavisabiChick
#42 My Dad: 16 To 76
Image source: Nikolai2017
#43 1995-Now
Some things never change.
Image source: ilikerustyspooonz
#44 50 Year Span
Prom night in high school in 1976. I was 18. Fast forward to 2026. 68 years old.
Image source: TightPainting9150
#45 Twenty Year Difference In Dallas, Texas, 2001 To 2021
Image source: dallasstars5
#46 1920 / 2020, San Francisco, CA
Image source: shefoundnow
#47 Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020
Image source: Eddielowfilthslayer
#48 27 And 72 Years Old
Image source: Lopsided_Tension_859
#49 Chicago In The 1930s vs. Now
Image source: DrDMango
#50 Bike Ride Before And After The Berlin Wall
Image source: -_Redan_-
#51 4 And 33, What A Life
Image source: ApprehensiveAir6171
#52 20-50
Image source: Initial_Cicada_3051
#53 2004 – 2026
Image source: THATS–Amore
#54 15 To Almost 50
Wow that happened fast.
Image source: adderall5
#55 Hollywood High School In Los Angeles In 1941 And 2021
Image source: reddit.com
#56 Then And Now, 18yr, 1994 – 48yr, 2024
Image source: american-girl48
#57 A New York City Street – 1984 And Present Day
Image source: Objects_Food_Rooms
#58 Hanging By A Tire, Milton, MA, 1934 vs. 2025
Image source: Garchy
#59 My Sister And I, 2004, 2024
Image source: rousseaudanielle
#60 ~10 Months vs. 47
Image source: Professional_Plum424
#61 Dad In The Same Shirt 30 Years Later
Image source: Spiritual_Attempt868
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