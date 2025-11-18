Unseen Footage Of Bullied Aussie Breaker Has Fans Asking, “Where Was This In The Competition?”

Unseen footage of Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, has ignited another viral storm, showing a side of her that fans never saw at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The 36-year-old made her Olympic debut in the first-ever Olympic women’s breakdancing event last week. But her performance stirred up a controversy with her kangaroo-like hopping moves.
Although she put in her best efforts, she didn’t score any points against competitors from the USA, France, and Lithuania. She lost all three round-robin battles with scores of 18-0, 18-0, and 18-0.
Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, became one of the most-talked-about Olympians after her performance in the women’s breakdancing event at the Paris Olympics
After being brutally mocked for her Olympic performance, new footage emerged showing the breakdancer busting some cool moves inside the athletes’ village, according to Sport Bible.
Fans felt that the clip revealed an entirely different routine, sparking a wave of admiration and a flurry of questions about her Olympic showcase.
“Why didn’t she do this in the routine?” one asked, while another said, “Have we been had by Raygun!! She never moved like that in any of her heats…”
Newly surfaced footage of her performing at the athlete’s village has the internet buzzing with questions like: “Why was this better than the Olympic performance?”
“And where was this in the competition,” another quipped.
“Why didn’t she do that in competition? That was decent,” one said after seeing the following unseen footage
One rightfully said, “You may laugh at her but she literally is the most famous break dancer on planet earth today.”
Following her disastrous Olympic debut, the Australian sporting body that chose Raygun to represent the country at the Paris Games came forward to defend their decision to send her to France. They also called for an end to the relentless “bullying” of the Olympian.
The 36-year-old dancer, who is a researcher and lecturer at Sydney’s Macquarie University, grew up performing jazz, ballroom, and tap before being introduced to breakdancing during her college days
AusBreaking, the Australian governing body, broke its silence and said Raygun and her teammate Jeff Dunne were sent to France after they emerged as the top performers.
“Ultimately, Rachael Gunn and Jeff Dunne emerged as the top performers … securing their spots to represent Australia in Paris. Their selection was based solely on their performance,” AusBreaking said in its statement.
Breaking teammate Jeff Dunne made his Olympic debut alongside Raygun at the age of 16
The governing body also condemned the harassment and bullying that Raygun has been subjected to following the Olympics.
“We condemn the global online harassment and bullying of Raygun,” they said. “The pressure to perform on the Olympic stage is immense, especially against the opponents in her particular group. We stand in solidarity with Raygun.”
