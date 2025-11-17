Everyday Objects Transformed Into Believable Anime Characters By This Artist (19 New Pics)

This Korean artist, who goes by the name Rinotuna, can turn anything into an anime character. And we mean everything, from your favorite foods to plants to emojis or animals. Nothing is off the list.

Rinotuna portrays each character in great detail, telling a story so that you get a desire to see these characters in action. Since each look is based on specific items, each character looks unique and exciting.

Hopefully, these artworks will motivate you to look for inspiration in every mundane item because there might be more to it if you let your imagination run wild.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: rinotuna

#2

Image source: rinotuna

#3

Image source: rinotuna

#4

Image source: rinotuna

#5

Image source: rinotuna

#6

Image source: rinotuna

#7

Image source: rinotuna

#8

Image source: rinotuna

#9

Image source: rinotuna

#10

Image source: rinotuna

#11

Image source: rinotuna

#12

Image source: rinotuna

#13

Image source: rinotuna

#14

Image source: rinotuna

#15

Image source: rinotuna

#16

Image source: rinotuna

#17

Image source: rinotuna

#18

Image source: rinotuna

#19

Image source: rinotuna

