“Shame On You”: Justin Timberlake’s DUI Plea Sparks Backlash Over Alleged Special Treatment

“Why are they giving him special treatment?” asked one fan after Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while under the influence, resulting in a surprisingly lenient sentence.
Judge Carl Irace of Sag Harbor Village expressed dissatisfaction with the original plea deal, noting that it failed to provide “sufficient retribution.” He described the initial agreement as “surprisingly favorable” to Timberlake, which prompted him to revise the verdict.
Timberlake’s punishment was reassessed and includes 25 hours of community service with a non-profit of Timberlake’s choice, a $500 fine, and a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license in New York.
Netizens were not satisfied with the ruling, believing it to be yet another case of a rich person “getting off easy” for their misconduct.
“For the rest of us, it’s called driving drunk, it comes with a one-year license suspension and a large fine,” wrote one reader.
“For the rich, it’s called impaired; you apologize publicly and pay a $500 fine.”
Timberlake, who arrived at court wearing a black shirt, brown pants, and a pearl necklace, agreed to the conditions by saying, “I would be honored to.”
He acknowledged his mistake outside the courthouse, saying, “I try to hold myself to a very high standard, and this was not that.”
The artist then proceeded to give advice to the public, telling them to avoid driving after drinking, whether it was one drink or several. Timberlake also told people to “take an Uber” and said that he hoped others could learn from his mistake.
The songwriter’s admission of guilt did not move netizens, and they took offense at him giving advice when he had just been fined for misconduct.
“I hope the lawyer was paid well because he earned it,” one disappointed user wrote.
“Shame on you, Timberlake. I hope you offer more than the fine and community service. You could have hurt someone.”
Timberlake had initially pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge, which could have resulted in up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine if convicted.
For reference, In New York, a blood alcohol content (BAC) over 0.05 is considered impaired, while a BAC of 0.08 or higher indicates intoxication.
The pop star was arrested in Sag Harbor in June after allegedly failing to stop at a sign and staying in his lane while driving a 2025 BMW. Timberlake reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused multiple breathalyzer tests.
“No, I’m not doing a chemical test,” he told law enforcement officials then.
On the other hand, Timberlake’s attorney, Ed Burke, clarified that Timberlake had consumed only one drink over two hours, and was respectful and cooperative with law enforcement.
“Contrary to what was reported, he wasn’t drinking other people’s drinks or warned not to drive. He wasn’t rude, he wasn’t obnoxious, he wasn’t belligerent,” Burke wrote in an official statement.
Timberlake is on his Forget Tomorrow Tour and will perform in New Jersey on September 28.
“No one can escape punishment, even if he is a celebrity.” Some readers were pleased with the verdict, while others felt the sentence should have been harsher
