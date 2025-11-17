Grandma In Tears After Seeing Her Wedding Dress Altered To Chic Co-Ord By Granddaughter, A Discussion Online Ensues

As the days fly by, the seasons change, we can’t deny the fact that times are changing. Fashions are coming in and out of style à la revolving door, with trends that were dominating 20 years ago coming around again.
This TikToker wanted to move with the times and decided to alter her 3rd-generation heirloom wedding dress fundamentally. Grandma seems to have loved the alterations, but netizens have grabbed each other by the throat and fallen into the mud to wrestle about this woman’s dress.
More info: TikTok
This TikToker had her grandmom’s and mom’s wedding dress redesigned, turning it into a chic two-piece for her wedding rehearsal
Image credits: @brittanyltibbs
Her grandmom was shocked upon seeing it, shouting “oh my god,” and “no way,” upon seeing it, but quickly broke into tears, embracing the bride
Image credits: @brittanyltibbs
In the rest of the video Brittany showed off how she altered the dress and how it looked on her grandmom and mom
Image credits: @brittanyltibbs
Watch the original video here:
Wedding dress alteration is a whole process, with them being refreshed, reinforced, and modernized according to the bride’s tastes
This woman has taken the vintage dress worn by her mom and grandmom and altered it from a traditional wedding gown to a trendy and chic two-piece co-ord.
Grandma was shocked, involuntarily shouting out “oh my God,” and mouthing “no way” in disbelief afterwards. But it seems that this was a good kind of surprise, with them warmly embracing, grandma having burst into tears.
Not everyone agreed with the alteration, with some peeps online commenting that the dress is beautiful and whatnot, but that they couldn’t ever do that, with others making slightly more inflamed comments.
The topic of wedding dress alteration is important for every bride-to-be. To ensure that it fits as best as it can and looks beautiful in every way, it likely has to be altered at least once, whether it’s an off-the-rack or a tailor-made dress, which still has to be perfected after the first fitting.
According to Brides, every dress has to be altered, because even if it’s pricey, it won’t look much better than a gown the tenth of its cost if it’s not properly fitted to the bride’s body.
Furthermore, these fittings are so important that you shouldn’t forget to budget for them, as they may set you back anywhere from $50 to $1000, taking a significant amount of time, as long as an hour or more for the first fitting.
But “what if I’ve got a vintage heirloom and am wondering whether and how to alter it” you say? We’re here to help with some pointers from real masters for you to read up on.
To get some expert opinions about altering wedding dresses, Bored Panda reached out to The Bridal Finery, an Orlando bridal shop specializing in custom designer wedding dresses, and their Operations Coordinator, Brittany Bergeron, graciously answered our questions.
According to Brittany, altering a family heirloom heirloom dress is an exceptional way to incorporate and pay tribute to the amazing women in a bride’s life on her wedding day. Altering an heirloom is a great way to personalize it, making it original and modern yet still retaining the sentiment.
“In my opinion, altering an heirloom gown to your preference is the perfect way to bring in your “something old” instead of the alternative; the gown stowed away untouched and unseen for years to come.”
Consulting the previous wearers should be up to the bride. If they know that they appreciate the modern looks, the surprise they’d get would be something else. Conversely, if they’re a bit on the conservative side, it’s best to ask – you wouldn’t want them to feel overlooked because you didn’t consult with them on this.
Image credits: @brittanyltibbs
According to Brittany, there are many ways to alter a wedding dress, with typical alterations including taking in, hem, and bustle.
Brides can expect to pay around $1000 for these alterations, potentially more or less, depending on their location and how many changes and fittings the gown requires.
“The pro of these alterations is that they are very standard! These are the classic tailoring needs for wedding dresses that most bridal seamstresses can do in their sleep.”
There are pretty much no cons to these alterations, especially if you already love your wedding dress.
“Other types of wedding dress alterations include custom changes. This is where alterations get pricey,” Brittany continues.
Custom changes that are popular with brides are adding sleeves, changing necklines, moving zippers, adding lace appliques, and even major changes like making their trains detachable.
It’s at this point that research about your seamstress becomes critical. Brides must make sure that the seamstress has the dexterity for these changes.
Custom alterations make a wedding dress original and unique, but there are downsides like the increased price and the risk of your seamstress not having the skills to tailor the dress in the perfect way you’d want.
When you’re ready to begin looking into wedding dress alteration, “it’s a process from start to finish,” Brittany explains.
“I would start by searching “Wedding Dress Seamstress” or “Wedding Dress Alterations” in your area.”
This is important as not all seamstresses have the skills of altering wedding dresses or certain fabrics. The best seamstresses, in this case, are dressmakers or ones who have extended experience with pattern making and beaded/lace gowns.
After that, you should narrow your search by looking at the reviews, hopefully with client responses and pictures of the seamstress’s work.
When you find a seamstress that seems suitable – look at their website if they have one. They should have about pages with their experience, credentials, previous work, and testimonials.
Lastly, Brittany provides a list of questions that you should ask your seamstress to give you some peace of mind and make sure that the seamstress is right for you.
If you’ve got any more questions, you’re likely to find answers to them in The Bridal Finery’s Alterations guide (including some tips for your wedding day!).
The original TikTok collected over 11 million views, with 2 million likes and upwards of 3000 comments. Commenters were split on the dress, with some saying that it looks amazing and others saying that it’s worthless now. What are your thoughts? Perhaps you had your own wedding dress redesigned? Let the world know in the comments.
The community was divided on the alterations, with some saying that they would love to do something like this and the other half saying “never ever”
Follow Us