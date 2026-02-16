“I’ve Been Blessed”: 44 Thrift Store Finds That Feel Like Stumbling Upon A Pot Of Gold (New Pics)

Thrift store drop-ins are like buying a random booster pack of trading cards. You never know whether you’re about to get something rare, valuable, and worthy of bragging about online. 

These people sure did. They have proudly shared photos of the purchases they’ve made during a mundane thrift store visit, which you will see on this list we’ve compiled. 

These nice-to-have items either stood the test of time, were quirky enough to suit someone’s personality, or were just too funny not to warrant an impulse buy. 

#1 Getting Married In December And Have Had Bad Luck Finding A Dress…picked This Up For $40 At Goodwill Today

Image source: trashmount

#2 Scored This Gorgeous Phone Table Seat This Weekend

Image source: those_cats

#3 Picked Up A 1920s Silver Chain Mail Purse At A Thrift Shop Today… Solid 833/1000 Silver, Made In Portugal

Image source: UrbanRelicHunter

Thrifting has risen in popularity in recent years. The UK, for one, has “Secondhand September,” which began in 2019. According to its launchers, Oxfam, it is “all about challenging yourself to create more sustainable shopping habits for a fairer future – without compromising on style.”

#4 Scored This Beautiful Vintage Skirt (Late 70s/Early 80s?) Yesterday!

Image source: Salty-Structure-5426

#5 I Hope Whoever Spent Hours Making This Knows It Ended Up In The Perfect Home

Image source: InvestigatorFun8070

#6 I’ve Been Blessed By The Thrift Gods

Image source: Indrany

Oxfam noted that there are 1.6 billion unused clothes currently owned by the UK population, and that amount is projected to “almost stretch from Earth to Mars and back” by 2050. 

At the same time, it is estimated that 99% of clothing items in the UK spend most of their time in closets, with an average of fewer than five days worn.

#7 Okay… Uhmmm I Just Found $700 Cash In A Suit Pocket At Goodwill!

Image source: Davidudeman

#8 Went Into An Oddities Thrift Shop And Came Out With The Sweetest Brooch

Image source: smokeycuntz

#9 I Got Some Weird Looks After The Involuntary Sound I Made When I Saw This Antique Jewelers/Watchmakers Cabinet Today. $8.99!

Image source: tenglempls

The United States is also seeing a thrift boom. According to Forbes, the US secondhand apparel market has grown significantly, from $28 billion in 2019 to $49 billion in 2024 and $56 billion in 2025. 

The report also noted that thrift stores have seen a 40% surge in foot traffic since the second quarter of 2019.

#10 Found A Cartier New York, Platinum, Sapphire, And Diamond Lapel Pin Over The Weekend For $5

Image source: UrbanRelicHunter

#11 I’m Still In Shock. Yard Sale Find, 1950’s Fridge That Works Perfectly, $30

Image source: tot-and-beans

#12 I Did It! I Went Back And Found The Other Thing!

Image source: BrokenPickle7

Gen Z, in particular, has appeared to embrace thrifting more than any other generation. Goodwill cites several reasons, including that thrift stores offer unique pieces that encourage self-expression. 

However, it is also about championing sustainability, which many Gen Z people prioritize. Goodwill notes that 10% of global carbon emissions are estimated to have come from the fashion industry, raising awareness of sustainable living through thrifting.

#13 At $35, It’s The Most I’ve Ever Spent On A Piece Of Pottery, But I Had To! And Look At It’s Mates I Already Had At Home! All Signed “Ward”

Image source: Mochigood

#14 Found This Cutie Little Avon Bottle At An Estate Sale

Image source: ccaassssyy

#15 Snagged This At A Thrift Store For $1

Image source: Soft_Band6146

Reselling has also become a trend among shoppers. According to Rati Levesque, CEO of online luxury marketplace TheRealReal, resale has “gone from disruptor to cornerstone” among consumers. 

“The result is a moment in fashion not shaped by brands or trends, but by individuals expressing their personal style,” Levesque told Forbes.

#16 My Heart Stopped; I Found This Gorgeous 1950s Marguerite Rubel Velvet Swing Coat At The Bins Today!

Image source: 360inMotion

#17 Took A Gamble At A Thrift.. May Have Paid Off Big!

Image source: Madcat207

#18 In Love

Image source: GrumpyCrow905

#19 I Gasped When I Saw Her

Image source: Organic-Bandicoot965

#20 New Purse Alert!!!

Image source: thelocalhoney

#21 Had A Giggle At This Thrift Find In Alaska

Image source: Fluffy_Duck_Slippers

#22 Crate And Barrel Rosewood 72” Dining Table – Free From Craigslist. My Luckiest Score To Date. Not A Scratch On It. Rich People Are Insane…who Gives This Away…it’s Like A 3000$ Table

Image source: rjd014

#23 Best $4.99 Ever Spent

Image source: No-Assignment9350

#24 I’m Literally Shaking Right Now

Image source: TheConfusingWords

#25 Found At Savers!!

Image source: roiroiroiyourboat

#26 Thrifted A Backpack!

Image source: Seacucumbers_703

#27 Went In Looking For Winter Coats For My Kids…

Image source: NeedlePunchDrunk

#28 Might Have Thrifted My Potential Wedding Dress For $10 :)

Image source: BrownRedBanana

#29 Made Me Laugh, So I Had To Get It. Ceramic Mug By Molly Uravitch

Image source: tenglempls

#30 Don’t Shy Away From Buying Plushies Just Because They’re Grungy

Image source: 360inMotion

#31 1000 Dollar Stressless Leather Chair Left Out On The Curb

Image source: al3xanderthegoat

#32 Didn’t Realize This Was My White Whale

Image source: chaoscontrived

#33 Got A Picasso Maquette At Goodwill For 12.99!

Image source: lawrence_gipe_studio

#34 Blessed By The Thrift Gods Yesterday!

Image source: ilovedaniellarson

#35 My Finance And I Finally Picked Up This Rug We’d Been Wanting For Like Two Years

Image source: Capn_Z_Muhnee

#36 Found This Little Vintage Crop Top Today

Image source: Neverwasalwaysam

#37 My New 25 Cent Dental Guard Holder

Image source: loveandcrafting

#38 My $20 Holy Grail

Image source: Tough-Celebration298

#39 Saw The Toucan Lamp, Figured I’d Share My Martini Lamp Find From A Bit Ago

Image source: hammiespammy

#40 I Had To Rescue Her. $8 For This Beautiful Granny Square Blanket

Image source: salty-MA-student

#41 Coolest Mug I Have Ever Seen… The Inside Of The Cup Shows The Interior Of The Cafe!

Image source: direspade111

#42 Bobby Hill Hair Clip Locked Up With The Coach And Louis Vuitton

Image source: Rrmack

#43 A 12-Year-Old Made This?

Image source: Upstairs_One_3724

#44 Literally Can’t Believe This

Image source: emma-nothere

