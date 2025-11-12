What Would Happen If Hollywood Movies Had Asian Leads?

Happier endings, anyone?

My partner Kevin and I made these drawings as part of ESL: The Animated Series, a comedy about Chinese students at the college in the USA.

Now THAT’s true love… (LA LA LAND)

Gor rice? (THE MARTIAN)

This is actually scarier… (IT)

Asian glow to the rescue! (FLIGHT)

Because asians don’t raisin… (JUMANJI)

