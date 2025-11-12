What Would Happen If Hollywood Movies Had Asian Leads?

Happier endings, anyone?
My partner Kevin and I made these drawings as part of ESL: The Animated Series, a comedy about Chinese students at the college in the USA.
We’re crowdfunding for the first episode, click the link to watch our self-animated TRAILER!
More info: kickstarter.com | Instagram
Now THAT’s true love… (LA LA LAND)
Gor rice? (THE MARTIAN)
This is actually scarier… (IT)
Asian glow to the rescue! (FLIGHT)
Because asians don’t raisin… (JUMANJI)
