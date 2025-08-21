24 Colorized Photos That Show The African American Reality Of The 1920s

When we think of the 1920s, we often picture a black-and-white world of flappers, prohibition, and smoky jazz bars. But for African Americans, it was a decade of contradictions and change. This became the era of the Great Migration as families moved out of the South in search of a better life, often to be met with even more hardship. It was also the age of the Harlem Renaissance, where we saw a brilliant explosion of art and culture, but with the grim backdrop of Jim Crow and the KKK still looming. By bringing these old photographs to life with color, we can close the distance of a century and see the people in them not as historical subjects, but as living individuals. We see soldiers filled with pride, children in classrooms, and communities building a world of their own, all in subtle color.
#1 Girl In Sewing Class, Presbyterian Colored Mission, Louisville, Kentucky, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#2 Sgt. Henry Johnson Of The 369th Harlem Fighters, Poses Wearing The Croix De Guerre, 1919
He was awarded for bravery in an outnumbered battle against German force. He also received the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2015.
Image source: zuzahin
#3 Man Granulating Sugar, Reserve Refining Company, Reserve, Louisiana, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#4 Soldiers Of The 369th ‘Harlem Hellfighters’ Wearing The Cross Of War Medal, Pose For A Photo On Their Trip Back To New York, 1919
Image source: Harry Kidd
#5 Marcus Garvey, Founder Of The Universal Black People Improvement Association, Wearing His Signature Uniform As “Provisional President Of Africa” During A Parade Through Harlem, NYC, 1922
Image source: Sir_Alexander_V
#6 Young Man Outside, Alabama State Reform School, Mount Meigs, Alabama, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#7 Black Flappers, 1920s
Image source: artspectrumalhcacod
#8 Social Worker Visiting Family, Plymouth Settlement House, Louisville, Kentucky, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#9 Children At Lunch, Wahneta Day Nursery, Chicago, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#10 Nursery School Children, Mt. Zion Methodist Episcopal Church, Cincinnati, Ohio, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#11 Visiting Nurse With Baby At Stewart House, Gary, Indiana, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#12 Laborers At Docks, New Orleans, Louisiana, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#13 Women Workers, East Calvary Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#14 Women At Dressmaking Class, St. Mark’s Church, Chicago, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#15 Staff Outside Community House, Sharp Street Memorial Church, Baltimore, Maryland, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#16 Congregants Inside Tent, East Calvary Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#17 Congregants With Drinking Fountain, Ebenezer Church, Jacksonville, Florida, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#18 Men Working In Foundry, Birmingham, Alabama, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#19 Men Cutting Sugar Cane, Reserve Refining Company, Reserve, Louisiana, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#20 Children Playing And Laundry Hanging In Logan Court, Washington, D.C., 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#21 Congregants Of Mckeesport Church, Mckeesport, Pennsylvania, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#22 Congregants At Morning Service, East Calgary Methodist Episcopal Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#23 Bible Class Members, St. Paul’s Church, Galveston, Texas, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
#24 Men Filling Sugar Bags, Reserve Refining Company, Reserve, Louisiana, 1922
Image source: Newberry Library
