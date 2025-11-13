40 Adorable Black Kitties That Bring Love Instead Of Misfortune

Have you ever looked at your pet cat and thought – how is this little creature alive? It’s not like they’re stupid, but they are just so… interesting. Like, they have a few working brain cells in that little head of theirs, but it’s definitely not a lot of them.
Well, if you haven’t wondered that before, you might after today’s list – it’s full of cats that embody exactly what we mean by this description. So, let’s jump in, shall we?
#1 He Yawned Just As I Was Taking The Picture
Image source: wixbloom
#2 Nobody Can Touch Her Lady Bug
#2 Nobody Can Touch Her Lady Bug
#3 She Ate The Tampons 🤦🏻♀️
#3 She Ate The Tampons 🤦🏻♀️
#4 He Ate A Lizard That Got Into The House Today…..lizard Count At 2 Now
Image source: sharlayan
#5 Magpie Likes To Be Loud
#5 Magpie Likes To Be Loud
#6 Turns Out That My 17 Year Old Void Doesn’t Have Thyroid Disease, He Just Wants More Food
Image source: Godemperortoastyy
#7 Yarn Crimes Have Been Committed
#7 Yarn Crimes Have Been Committed
#8 He Stared At Me For Turkey. I Gave Turkey. He Kept Staring
Image source: peachfawn
#9 My Lil Guy
#9 My Lil Guy
#10 Took 2 Hours, 8 Firemen, And A Couple Thousand Of Dollars In Property Damage, But We Saved This Little Rascal
Image source: MersoNocte
#11 He Lost The Brain Cell In The Bathtub And He’s Trying To Retrieve It
Image source: dayna2x
#12 Last Halloween I Set The Bowl Of Candy Out For Late-Night Kiddos. Mona (At Right) Left Her Own Treat For Them
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Y’all Ever Just
#13 Y'all Ever Just
#14 “Awh Mom, Not Again”
#14 "Awh Mom, Not Again"
#15 Does Anyone Else Have A Bipedal Void?
Image source: DjSLT
#16 Just A Normal Day In With A One Braincelled Cat
Image source: TutorTemptation
#17 There Was A Moth. Only Brain Cell Activated
Image source: anonytrish
#18 All Three Of My Girls Belong Here
Image source: mchlwlsh
#19 My Void Goes Limp When You Hold Him, So I Wear Him As A Scarf
Image source: Great_Repeat291
#20 Someone Likes To Stick His Head Through The Bars Of My Balcony So Now Someone Has To Wear A Safety Donut Whenever He’s Out There
Image source: reddit.com
#21 She Misunderstood When I Said She’s So Cute I Could Just Eat Her Up
Image source: reddit.com
#22 I Fear That When He Turned Upside Down, The Braincell Fell Out
Image source: littleoliviah
#23 One $180 Emergency Vet Visit Later, We’ve Established That He Was Coughing And Drooling Because He Tried To Eat A Lit Candle
Image source: yerbabuddy
#24 He Forgot How To Sit
#24 He Forgot How To Sit
#25 I Told Yuri To Get Out Of The Fridge
#25 I Told Yuri To Get Out Of The Fridge
#26 I Don’t Think He Likes The Christmas Tree
Image source: Peggylee94
#27 Couldn’t Find Her While I Was Cleaning…
#27 Couldn't Find Her While I Was Cleaning…
#28 Hugo Thinks He’s A Master Of Stealth. I Don’t Have The Heart To Tell Him…
Image source: Squishiimuffin
#29 Been Told Doc Belongs Here
#29 Been Told Doc Belongs Here
#30 He’s Been Sitting There For An Hour
Image source: LaceBird360
#31 Pets Enhance Our Lives And Lower Our Stress
Image source: malytwotails
#32 My Son Pretends He Wants Cuddles Only To Brutally Attack Me! Roast Him!
Image source: 2boobs1kitten
#33 Nova Has Nothing Going On Inside
#33 Nova Has Nothing Going On Inside
#34 She’s Been Squared Up With This Soda Pop Bottle For About 10 Minutes
Image source: machinus-x
#35 Banana For Scale
#35 Banana For Scale
#36 She Likes To Get Her Claw Stuck And Then Just Stand There
Image source: Thicc_OatMeal42
#37 My Son And My Son’s Son
#37 My Son And My Son's Son
#38 Forgot To Close The Kitchen Door Today, Came Home To This
Image source: Godemperortoastyy
#39 Kitty In A Tie
#39 Kitty In A Tie
#40 One Cell, One Goal
#40 One Cell, One Goal
