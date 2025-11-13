40 Adorable Black Kitties That Bring Love Instead Of Misfortune

Have you ever looked at your pet cat and thought – how is this little creature alive? It’s not like they’re stupid, but they are just so… interesting. Like, they have a few working brain cells in that little head of theirs, but it’s definitely not a lot of them.

Well, if you haven’t wondered that before, you might after today’s list – it’s full of cats that embody exactly what we mean by this description. So, let’s jump in, shall we?

#1 He Yawned Just As I Was Taking The Picture

Image source: wixbloom

#2 Nobody Can Touch Her Lady Bug

Image source: sierrawrxp

#3 She Ate The Tampons 🤦🏻‍♀️

Image source: Bartallica

#4 He Ate A Lizard That Got Into The House Today…..lizard Count At 2 Now

Image source: sharlayan

#5 Magpie Likes To Be Loud

Image source: DuchessofShinies

#6 Turns Out That My 17 Year Old Void Doesn’t Have Thyroid Disease, He Just Wants More Food

Image source: Godemperortoastyy

#7 Yarn Crimes Have Been Committed

Image source: snoringshrine

#8 He Stared At Me For Turkey. I Gave Turkey. He Kept Staring

Image source: peachfawn

#9 My Lil Guy

Image source: rhythmoftherainn

#10 Took 2 Hours, 8 Firemen, And A Couple Thousand Of Dollars In Property Damage, But We Saved This Little Rascal

Image source: MersoNocte

#11 He Lost The Brain Cell In The Bathtub And He’s Trying To Retrieve It

Image source: dayna2x

#12 Last Halloween I Set The Bowl Of Candy Out For Late-Night Kiddos. Mona (At Right) Left Her Own Treat For Them

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Y’all Ever Just

Image source: villainsandcats

#14 “Awh Mom, Not Again”

Image source: bananabugs

#15 Does Anyone Else Have A Bipedal Void?

Image source: DjSLT

#16 Just A Normal Day In With A One Braincelled Cat

Image source: TutorTemptation

#17 There Was A Moth. Only Brain Cell Activated

Image source: anonytrish

#18 All Three Of My Girls Belong Here

Image source: mchlwlsh

#19 My Void Goes Limp When You Hold Him, So I Wear Him As A Scarf

Image source: Great_Repeat291

#20 Someone Likes To Stick His Head Through The Bars Of My Balcony So Now Someone Has To Wear A Safety Donut Whenever He’s Out There

Image source: reddit.com

#21 She Misunderstood When I Said She’s So Cute I Could Just Eat Her Up

Image source: reddit.com

#22 I Fear That When He Turned Upside Down, The Braincell Fell Out

Image source: littleoliviah

#23 One $180 Emergency Vet Visit Later, We’ve Established That He Was Coughing And Drooling Because He Tried To Eat A Lit Candle

Image source: yerbabuddy

#24 He Forgot How To Sit

Image source: snackdetective

#25 I Told Yuri To Get Out Of The Fridge

Image source: NeedleworkerTrick126

#26 I Don’t Think He Likes The Christmas Tree

Image source: Peggylee94

#27 Couldn’t Find Her While I Was Cleaning…

Image source: MyRandomOpinions

#28 Hugo Thinks He’s A Master Of Stealth. I Don’t Have The Heart To Tell Him…

Image source: Squishiimuffin

#29 Been Told Doc Belongs Here

Image source: shadowkult

#30 He’s Been Sitting There For An Hour

Image source: LaceBird360

#31 Pets Enhance Our Lives And Lower Our Stress

Image source: malytwotails

#32 My Son Pretends He Wants Cuddles Only To Brutally Attack Me! Roast Him!

Image source: 2boobs1kitten

#33 Nova Has Nothing Going On Inside

Image source: VladimirQtin

#34 She’s Been Squared Up With This Soda Pop Bottle For About 10 Minutes

Image source: machinus-x

#35 Banana For Scale

Image source: soccersoccerr

#36 She Likes To Get Her Claw Stuck And Then Just Stand There

Image source: Thicc_OatMeal42

#37 My Son And My Son’s Son

Image source: Squishiimuffin

#38 Forgot To Close The Kitchen Door Today, Came Home To This

Image source: Godemperortoastyy

#39 Kitty In A Tie

Image source: Salty-Cell7687

#40 One Cell, One Goal

Image source: myfriendpickles

