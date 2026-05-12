65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

by

Today, we’d like to introduce you to the work of Janusz Jurek, a street photographer who sees something beyond the ordinary in everyday life, capturing fascinating and often unpredictable moments as they unfold.

Working between photography and visual design, Jurek is drawn to candid scenes that happen spontaneously in public spaces. His work focuses on gestures, coincidences, and fleeting interactions that most people would normally overlook. Rather than chasing perfect compositions, he embraces imperfection and real life as it is.

What makes his photography so compelling is its honesty. Each shot feels like a frozen fragment of a larger story, a moment where reality becomes slightly strange, emotional, or even humorous.

Scroll down to see some of Janusz Jurek’s best street photos we’ve selected for you today, perfectly showcasing his ability to turn everyday life into something worth a second look.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | januszjurek.info | januszjurekphotography.myportfolio.com

#1

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

#2

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#3

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#4

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#5

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#6

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#7

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#8

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#9

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#10

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#11

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#12

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#13

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#14

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#15

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#16

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#17

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#18

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#19

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#20

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#21

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#22

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#23

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#24

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#25

Image from the ‘Skowyrne Wraki’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#26

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#27

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#28

Image from the ‘Sweet Holidays’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#29

Image from the ‘Sweet Holidays’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#30

Image from the ‘Sweet Holidays’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#31

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#32

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#33

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#34

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#35

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#36

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#37

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#38

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#39

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#40

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#41

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#42

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#43

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#44

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#45

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#46

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#47

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#48

Image from the ‘Sweet Holidays’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#49

Image from the ‘Sweet Holidays’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#50

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#51

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#52

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#53

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#54

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#55

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#56

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#57

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#58

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#59

Image from the ‘Sweet Holidays’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#60

Image from the ‘Look Down’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#61

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#62

Image from the ‘Street Photo’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#63

Image from the ‘Skowyrne Wraki’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#64

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

#65

Image from the ‘Festivals’ project.

65 Street Photos Capturing Funny Coincidences And Unexpected Moments From Everyday Life By Janusz Jurek

Image source: januszjurek_streetphoto

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
34 Pilots Share The Most Terrifying Close Calls They’ve Had Mid-Flight
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Movie Or A Book That Traumatized You As A Young Child? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Wonderful Pictures Of Abandoned Places
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
When I Lost My Job In The Pandemic, I Focused On Creating My Art, Now I Am Hoping I Can Sell My Works As My Full-Time Job (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
‘Anti-Gravity’ Phone Case That Lets You Stick Your Phone To Almost Any Surface
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
47 Stories Of Victims Getting Their Satisfying Revenge Against School Bullies
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2026