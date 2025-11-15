40 Women With A Sense Of Humor Who Showed How Different The Same Person Can Be In A Photo (New Pics)

Beauty might be a 511 billion-dollar industry, but there’s no putting a price tag on goofing off in front of the camera. The internet can’t be all about professional photoshoots, top-tier model pics, and carefully edited images—it needs to be about fun and humor, too! That’s exactly what the members of the r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces subreddit understand. The online community, founded way back in 2012, has nearly 90k members who know that the incredible photos you see while scrolling through social media are well-curated and represent an edited version of reality. The fact is that the beautiful women you see featured online can make you laugh with their incredibly funny expressions in a heartbeat if they choose to look derpy and use an unflattering camera angle. And they’re competing to see who can make the ‘ugliest’ faces.

In an in-depth interview with the founder of r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces, redditor Sinkingfast, Bored Panda learned all about the friendly and diligent community, how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the entirely communit-driven subreddit, as well as why we tend to focus so much on appearances in the modern world.

“The community itself has stayed consistent and loyal. We get a lot of users who see positive reception to their posts and come back as repeat posters. Creating a safe and fun environment to post weird pics in judgment-free was always the goal and I’d like to think we’ve maintained it, especially with the help of our loyal user base. Our community is great. I want people to be comfortable enough to share and have fun. The subreddit really belongs to the users and wouldn’t exist without them.” Read on for their other insights, as well as for our follow-up interview about beauty with historian Dr. Jane Nicholas from St. Jerome’s University at the University of Waterloo.

#1 Muppet Vibes

Image source: lazarus_lateralus

#2 Never Even Imagined My Chin Could Recede Like This

Image source: imgur.com

#3 Shaved My Head So I Could Go Full Thumb

Image source: Howtomakethinhamster

#4 My Monday, Wednesday, And Friday Face

Image source: prettylittlenutter

#5 Get You A Girl Who Can Do Both

Image source: Taylor-Cox-TLC

#6 I Love You

Image source: reddit.com

#7 It’s A Skill

Image source: tdyyy92

#8 Ya Ever Wanted To Get Down N’ Dirty With Winston Churchill

Image source: swingin_in_the_reign

#9 In Light Of All The Recent Coronavirus Hysteria, I Thought Now Would Be An Excellent Time To Share My Sneeze Collage

Image source: ig_gnome_inious

#10 My Boyfriend Says This Is The Only Face Of Mine That Truly Scares Him

Image source: 21summerroses

#11 Good Morning From Sweden

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Slayer In The Streets, Slug In The Sheets

Image source: Volunteer-Pillager

#13 Trying To Take A Cute Selfie vs. Accidentally Opening The Front Camera

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Me And My Redneck Brother

Image source: Mizelle

#15 Taken The Same Day. I’ve Found My People!

Image source: reddit.com

#16 They Say Beauty Knows No Pain. Apparently Ugly Does Because I Gave Myself A Serious Headache Taking The Second Pic

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Me On Instagram vs. Me Scrolling Reddit In Bed

Image source: moonari

#18 Having A Flat Face Has Its Perks

Image source: unanatkumot

#19 I Was Unaware Until Now That I Could Retract Into Myself. Nice Seeing You

Image source: FlipMineArseMom

#20 What I Look Like With A Full Face Of Make Up, Wig And Lashes vs. What I Send My Sister. Enjoy

Image source: reddit.com

#21 I’ll Just Leave This Here

Image source: GingerCuntXOXO

#22 What I Post On My Story vs. My Private Story

Image source: reddit.com

#23 I Was Born For Social Distancing

Image source: reddit.com

#24 A Fine Selection

Image source: daisysnek

#25 When You Tickle My Neck

Image source: FlipMineArseMom

#26 Present, Faces My Boyfriend Hates

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Taken A Few Minutes Apart

Image source: imgur.com

#28 At Work vs. Relaxing At Home With Pets. He Peed On Me When I Took This Picture

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Always Surprised When I Look Back On This Halloween Pic…

Image source: liltinykitter

#30 I Feel At Home In This Sub

Image source: lostgirl19

#31 Me Thinkin Bout The Global Pandemic V. Me Thinkin Bout My Dystopian Alter Ego

Image source: Dipitydoodahdipityay

#32 Do I Win?

Image source: reddit.com

#33 The Thumb Strikes Again…

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Howdy Doody

Image source: westcoast_pixie

#35 The Duality Of (Wo)man

Image source: imgur.com

#36 Can’t Believe I’m Putting This On The Internet, But Here Ya Go

Image source: Wagglewood

#37 I’ve Peaked

Image source: longhairedthrowawa

#38 Master Of Disguise

Image source: daisysnek

#39 Left Is The Way I Usually Roll

Image source: paplodiscobar

#40 New Phone Who Dis?

Image source: takehomecake

Patrick Penrose
