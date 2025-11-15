40 Women With A Sense Of Humor Who Showed How Different The Same Person Can Be In A Photo (New Pics)

Beauty might be a 511 billion-dollar industry, but there’s no putting a price tag on goofing off in front of the camera. The internet can’t be all about professional photoshoots, top-tier model pics, and carefully edited images—it needs to be about fun and humor, too! That’s exactly what the members of the r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces subreddit understand. The online community, founded way back in 2012, has nearly 90k members who know that the incredible photos you see while scrolling through social media are well-curated and represent an edited version of reality. The fact is that the beautiful women you see featured online can make you laugh with their incredibly funny expressions in a heartbeat if they choose to look derpy and use an unflattering camera angle. And they’re competing to see who can make the ‘ugliest’ faces.
In an in-depth interview with the founder of r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces, redditor Sinkingfast, Bored Panda learned all about the friendly and diligent community, how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the entirely communit-driven subreddit, as well as why we tend to focus so much on appearances in the modern world.
“The community itself has stayed consistent and loyal. We get a lot of users who see positive reception to their posts and come back as repeat posters. Creating a safe and fun environment to post weird pics in judgment-free was always the goal and I’d like to think we’ve maintained it, especially with the help of our loyal user base. Our community is great. I want people to be comfortable enough to share and have fun. The subreddit really belongs to the users and wouldn’t exist without them.” Read on for their other insights, as well as for our follow-up interview about beauty with historian Dr. Jane Nicholas from St. Jerome’s University at the University of Waterloo.
#1 Muppet Vibes
Image source: lazarus_lateralus
#2 Never Even Imagined My Chin Could Recede Like This
Image source: imgur.com
#3 Shaved My Head So I Could Go Full Thumb
Image source: Howtomakethinhamster
#4 My Monday, Wednesday, And Friday Face
Image source: prettylittlenutter
#5 Get You A Girl Who Can Do Both
Image source: Taylor-Cox-TLC
#6 I Love You
Image source: reddit.com
#7 It’s A Skill
Image source: tdyyy92
#8 Ya Ever Wanted To Get Down N’ Dirty With Winston Churchill
Image source: swingin_in_the_reign
#9 In Light Of All The Recent Coronavirus Hysteria, I Thought Now Would Be An Excellent Time To Share My Sneeze Collage
Image source: ig_gnome_inious
#10 My Boyfriend Says This Is The Only Face Of Mine That Truly Scares Him
Image source: 21summerroses
#11 Good Morning From Sweden
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Slayer In The Streets, Slug In The Sheets
Image source: Volunteer-Pillager
#13 Trying To Take A Cute Selfie vs. Accidentally Opening The Front Camera
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Me And My Redneck Brother
Image source: Mizelle
#15 Taken The Same Day. I’ve Found My People!
Image source: reddit.com
#16 They Say Beauty Knows No Pain. Apparently Ugly Does Because I Gave Myself A Serious Headache Taking The Second Pic
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Me On Instagram vs. Me Scrolling Reddit In Bed
Image source: moonari
#18 Having A Flat Face Has Its Perks
Image source: unanatkumot
#19 I Was Unaware Until Now That I Could Retract Into Myself. Nice Seeing You
Image source: FlipMineArseMom
#20 What I Look Like With A Full Face Of Make Up, Wig And Lashes vs. What I Send My Sister. Enjoy
Image source: reddit.com
#21 I’ll Just Leave This Here
Image source: GingerCuntXOXO
#22 What I Post On My Story vs. My Private Story
Image source: reddit.com
#23 I Was Born For Social Distancing
Image source: reddit.com
#24 A Fine Selection
Image source: daisysnek
#25 When You Tickle My Neck
Image source: FlipMineArseMom
#26 Present, Faces My Boyfriend Hates
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Taken A Few Minutes Apart
Image source: imgur.com
#28 At Work vs. Relaxing At Home With Pets. He Peed On Me When I Took This Picture
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Always Surprised When I Look Back On This Halloween Pic…
Image source: liltinykitter
#30 I Feel At Home In This Sub
Image source: lostgirl19
#31 Me Thinkin Bout The Global Pandemic V. Me Thinkin Bout My Dystopian Alter Ego
Image source: Dipitydoodahdipityay
#32 Do I Win?
Image source: reddit.com
#33 The Thumb Strikes Again…
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Howdy Doody
Image source: westcoast_pixie
#35 The Duality Of (Wo)man
Image source: imgur.com
#36 Can’t Believe I’m Putting This On The Internet, But Here Ya Go
Image source: Wagglewood
#37 I’ve Peaked
Image source: longhairedthrowawa
#38 Master Of Disguise
Image source: daisysnek
#39 Left Is The Way I Usually Roll
Image source: paplodiscobar
#40 New Phone Who Dis?
Image source: takehomecake
