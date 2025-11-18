The Power Of A Beard: 50 Men Who Completely Transformed Their Look (New Pics)

In ancient Egypt, a beard was a symbol of high status, while in Greece, it was seen as a mark of wisdom and strength. Knights in the Middle Ages wore beards as a badge of honor.
Fast forward to today, and while beards might not carry the same social weight, they’re still a surefire way to make a man look effortlessly cool.
Below, we’ve gathered some striking before-and-after photos of men who discovered the power of great facial hair. Scroll through to see their transformations, and upvote the ones that impress you the most!
#1 I Guess I Will Keep The Beard For The Rest Of My Life
Image source: CzemuDlaczego
#2 So Much Regret
It’s been nine years since I last saw my clean-shaven face. I’ll never shave again, I swear.
Image source: TheSnidr
#3 My First Real Beard. Any Thoughts?
Image source: chadman82
#4 6 Months Of Progress. I Can’t Even Convince Myself That This Is The Same Person
Image source: Merritt123
#5 I Decided To Grow A Beard And Accepted The Bald Look
Image source: Entire-Designer-6071
#6 Before And After. Is It Better With No Beard Or With Beard?
Image source: SlickStickStud
#7 20 vs. 30 Years Old. I Lost A Lot Of Weight And Gained A Lot Of Tattoos. Grew A Beard And Quite The Mane
Image source: Will_East_Roker
#8 Whenever I’m Tempted To Shave, I Look At The First Picture
Image source: szymshady
#9 2,5 Months In. I’m Going For 6 Months At Least To Grow My Beard
Image source: ChrisPeyt, ChrisPeyt
#10 Without Or With Beard? Need Your Opinions
Image source: jbrood
#11 I Stopped Shaving My Head And Grew A Beard. Also, Lost Weight From 220 Lbs To 171 Lbs After I Started Lifting
Image source: CrazyEyesEddie
#12 90 Days Of Beard Growth
I recently completed 90 days of beard growth without trimming or shaving. Here are the results. This was my first time letting everything grow out without trimming or shaving.
Image source: mrmattcarl24
#13 Started Growing A Beard As A Way To Heal Myself. Here’s 5 Months Progress
Image source: commandstorm
#14 3 Years Since I Last Shaved And Got A Haircut
Image source: Lopsided_Capital_984, Lopsided_Capital_984
#15 2 Years Difference
Image source: BrockSpr
#16 4 Years Apart. I’m Never Shaving Again. Also, I Don’t Miss The Old Haircut Either
Image source: No-Conclusion1971
#17 From The Age Of 24 To 29. I’m 15 Kg Lighter, Teeth Are Straightened, And I Grew A Beard
Image source: That-Director272
#18 First Time Growing A Beard. It’s Been 3 Months
Image source: arthrh
#19 From Thinking I Couldn’t Grow A Full Beard To This Ginger Mess
Image source: chikinstu
#20 To Beard Or Not To Beard… That Is The Question?
Image source: TexMexDale
#21 Mustache Or Beard?
Image source: Youngadultdavebaby
#22 First Ever Beard, Aged 40. Worth Keeping?
Photos five months apart. Always assumed it was too sparse to grow out, but actually pretty pleased with how it’s filled in.
Image source: Andonaut
#23 Keep Growing The Beard Or Go Back To Mustache?
Image source: Moist_Beard
#24 A Little Bit Of Hard Work And Puberty
Image source: karrankharas
#25 I’m Growing Out My Beard
My cheeks are quite patchy and won’t fill in from past attempts. Does stubble or a short beard suit me best? Or should I try and grow it out further?
Image source: Nillerman
#26 Stubble Or Full Beard And A Man Bun?
Image source: imgluedtomycouch
#27 No Beard Or With Beard? That Is The Question
Image source: Stock-Event2495
#28 No Beard vs. Beard
Image source: kaiserwilhelmi18
#29 I Think My Beard Looks Good
Image source: Hidnut
#30 First Time Growing A Beard, Should I Shave Or Keep It?
Hi, I stopped shaving over the summer but have started trimming for the last few weeks. This is my first time with a beard, but I am unsure whether to keep it after the summer or go back to shaving, and would appreciate your input. Also, the neckline is not trimmed. Any advice on how to do this would be appreciated.
Image source: anon189005
#31 One-Year Difference. I Get Mixed Emotions, But I Like It
Image source: TheCriner
#32 No Beard vs. Beard. Which One Suits Me Better?
Image source: sgt_happy, sgt_happy
#33 The Beard Has Been A Huge Help. Ages 19-22
Image source: osbornep
#34 Left Or Right?
Image source: mittsky
#35 My Beard Is 2 Years Old Today
Image source: TheRealBigPodowski
#36 The First Real Attempt At Growing A Beard
Image source: Crown_326
#37 Lots Of Change In 9 Years. Never Going Back
Image source: DanCbearded
#38 23 vs. 23 And Beard
Image source: Falcon9621
#39 Which Is Better, No Beard Or Beard?
Image source: No_Character_9241
#40 19-Year-Old Me Without A Beard vs. 23-Year-Old With A Beard
Image source: Bearded_DYL
#41 Late Bloomers There Is Always Hope! Pictures Of Me Aged 24 And 28
Image source: skinnyboy232
#42 After A Year And A Half, I Had To Shave My Beard Before I Went Into Surgery. Happy To Report That It’s Back And This Is My Now 2-Month-Old Beard
Image source: LuRcH1255
#43 Without Beard Or With Beard?
Image source: Brief_Distance_1992
#44 What Do You All Think, Beard Or Mustache And Stubble?
Image source: rabbit_blood
#45 Clean-Shaven vs. With Beard. It’s Crazy How A Haircut Or Facial Hair Can Completely Change Your Look
Image source: Sarcasticallysmooth, Sarcasticallysmooth
#46 One-Year Progression
Image source: JakeProjo
#47 My 8-Month Beard Journey
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Clean-Shaven vs. With Beard
Image source: TheUltraBased
#49 My Transformation
Image source: Beardy890
#50 Before And After Growing A Beard
Image source: ViktorErikJensen
Follow Us