The Power Of A Beard: 50 Men Who Completely Transformed Their Look (New Pics)

In ancient Egypt, a beard was a symbol of high status, while in Greece, it was seen as a mark of wisdom and strength. Knights in the Middle Ages wore beards as a badge of honor.

Fast forward to today, and while beards might not carry the same social weight, they’re still a surefire way to make a man look effortlessly cool.

Below, we’ve gathered some striking before-and-after photos of men who discovered the power of great facial hair. Scroll through to see their transformations, and upvote the ones that impress you the most!

#1 I Guess I Will Keep The Beard For The Rest Of My Life

Image source: CzemuDlaczego

#2 So Much Regret

It’s been nine years since I last saw my clean-shaven face. I’ll never shave again, I swear.

Image source: TheSnidr

#3 My First Real Beard. Any Thoughts?

Image source: chadman82

#4 6 Months Of Progress. I Can’t Even Convince Myself That This Is The Same Person

Image source: Merritt123

#5 I Decided To Grow A Beard And Accepted The Bald Look

Image source: Entire-Designer-6071

#6 Before And After. Is It Better With No Beard Or With Beard?

Image source: SlickStickStud

#7 20 vs. 30 Years Old. I Lost A Lot Of Weight And Gained A Lot Of Tattoos. Grew A Beard And Quite The Mane

Image source: Will_East_Roker

#8 Whenever I’m Tempted To Shave, I Look At The First Picture

Image source: szymshady

#9 2,5 Months In. I’m Going For 6 Months At Least To Grow My Beard

Image source: ChrisPeyt, ChrisPeyt

#10 Without Or With Beard? Need Your Opinions

Image source: jbrood

#11 I Stopped Shaving My Head And Grew A Beard. Also, Lost Weight From 220 Lbs To 171 Lbs After I Started Lifting

Image source: CrazyEyesEddie

#12 90 Days Of Beard Growth

I recently completed 90 days of beard growth without trimming or shaving. Here are the results. This was my first time letting everything grow out without trimming or shaving.

Image source: mrmattcarl24

#13 Started Growing A Beard As A Way To Heal Myself. Here’s 5 Months Progress

Image source: commandstorm

#14 3 Years Since I Last Shaved And Got A Haircut

Image source: Lopsided_Capital_984, Lopsided_Capital_984

#15 2 Years Difference

Image source: BrockSpr

#16 4 Years Apart. I’m Never Shaving Again. Also, I Don’t Miss The Old Haircut Either

Image source: No-Conclusion1971

#17 From The Age Of 24 To 29. I’m 15 Kg Lighter, Teeth Are Straightened, And I Grew A Beard

Image source: That-Director272

#18 First Time Growing A Beard. It’s Been 3 Months

Image source: arthrh

#19 From Thinking I Couldn’t Grow A Full Beard To This Ginger Mess

Image source: chikinstu

#20 To Beard Or Not To Beard… That Is The Question?

Image source: TexMexDale

#21 Mustache Or Beard?

Image source: Youngadultdavebaby

#22 First Ever Beard, Aged 40. Worth Keeping?

Photos five months apart. Always assumed it was too sparse to grow out, but actually pretty pleased with how it’s filled in.

Image source: Andonaut

#23 Keep Growing The Beard Or Go Back To Mustache?

Image source: Moist_Beard

#24 A Little Bit Of Hard Work And Puberty

Image source: karrankharas

#25 I’m Growing Out My Beard

My cheeks are quite patchy and won’t fill in from past attempts. Does stubble or a short beard suit me best? Or should I try and grow it out further?

Image source: Nillerman

#26 Stubble Or Full Beard And A Man Bun?

Image source: imgluedtomycouch

#27 No Beard Or With Beard? That Is The Question

Image source: Stock-Event2495

#28 No Beard vs. Beard

Image source: kaiserwilhelmi18

#29 I Think My Beard Looks Good

Image source: Hidnut

#30 First Time Growing A Beard, Should I Shave Or Keep It?

Hi, I stopped shaving over the summer but have started trimming for the last few weeks. This is my first time with a beard, but I am unsure whether to keep it after the summer or go back to shaving, and would appreciate your input. Also, the neckline is not trimmed. Any advice on how to do this would be appreciated.

Image source: anon189005

#31 One-Year Difference. I Get Mixed Emotions, But I Like It

Image source: TheCriner

#32 No Beard vs. Beard. Which One Suits Me Better?

Image source: sgt_happy, sgt_happy

#33 The Beard Has Been A Huge Help. Ages 19-22

Image source: osbornep

#34 Left Or Right?

Image source: mittsky

#35 My Beard Is 2 Years Old Today

Image source: TheRealBigPodowski

#36 The First Real Attempt At Growing A Beard

Image source: Crown_326

#37 Lots Of Change In 9 Years. Never Going Back

Image source: DanCbearded

#38 23 vs. 23 And Beard

Image source: Falcon9621

#39 Which Is Better, No Beard Or Beard?

Image source: No_Character_9241

#40 19-Year-Old Me Without A Beard vs. 23-Year-Old With A Beard

Image source: Bearded_DYL

#41 Late Bloomers There Is Always Hope! Pictures Of Me Aged 24 And 28

Image source: skinnyboy232

#42 After A Year And A Half, I Had To Shave My Beard Before I Went Into Surgery. Happy To Report That It’s Back And This Is My Now 2-Month-Old Beard

Image source: LuRcH1255

#43 Without Beard Or With Beard?

Image source: Brief_Distance_1992

#44 What Do You All Think, Beard Or Mustache And Stubble?

Image source: rabbit_blood

#45 Clean-Shaven vs. With Beard. It’s Crazy How A Haircut Or Facial Hair Can Completely Change Your Look

Image source: Sarcasticallysmooth, Sarcasticallysmooth

#46 One-Year Progression

Image source: JakeProjo

#47 My 8-Month Beard Journey

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Clean-Shaven vs. With Beard

Image source: TheUltraBased

#49 My Transformation

Image source: Beardy890

#50 Before And After Growing A Beard

Image source: ViktorErikJensen

