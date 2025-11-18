Hey Pandas, If You Could Paint A Picture That Comes To Life, What Would That Be? (Closed)

by

Imagine you have a magical paintbrush. Whatever you paint becomes real! Would you paint a peaceful beach with waves gently crashing on the shore, or a colorful garden full of butterflies and flowers? Describe your picture and tell us why you chose it. What special meaning does this scene have for you?

#1

I’d do one of a happy and peaceful earth. Too much chaos and evil on it right now

#2

Dragons and/or dinosaurs

#3

Dragons. Nice dragons. Cuz I’m a httyd fan

#4

I wish I could paint a picture of my dad finally set free from his clapped out body and flying, flying high above this world.
Rest in peace Dad.

#5

Money. Need I say more

Patrick Penrose
