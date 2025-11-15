Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

by

Democracy is the cornerstone of many countries. It has a deep and extensive history, its ups and downs have been meticulously recorded, and yet modern societies still tend to prefer it to any other ruling method. After all, at its core, democracy gives power to the people, and what could be better than citizens themselves deciding which direction they want their nation to go?

However, lately, there have been many heated discussions and spirited debates when it comes to what it means to be democratic. And it appears the conversation should go even deeper, as there appear to be movements (or determined points of view) that deem democracy to be less than what it’s made out to be. Twitter user QuiverfullTweets (@JClifto72622443) created a thread exposing the realities of evangelical homeschooling and its views on democracy, and it quickly went viral.

Evangelical homeschooling material claims that children taught democracy will fail

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

When thinking of homeschooling, many of us probably imagine the same material and information as one would get in school, only you receive all that at home. However, in truth, homeschooling can vary according to preference, with some sticking to the official curriculum and others choosing their own. That’s exactly the case with QuiverfullTweets, who revealed she was homeschooled to believe democracy was fundamentally bad.

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Children are taught that democracy incites mobs and leads to anarchy

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Apparently, according to the homeschooling material, democracy is not allowed any setback, as the material teaches that will of the people will end up as mobs (citing the French Revolution as an example, despite the fact that the revolution was to get rid of absolute monarchy). The same revolution is also used to describe how democracy, in fact, causes a slippery slope towards dictatorship (such as Napoleon coming into power), and all this is framed as people straying away from God.

Democracy was corrupt from the very start and so not worth investing in

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

They argue that societies who started democratic movements—Greeks and Romans—likely corrupted the very idea of democracy because in their societies, they allowed men to have relationships with one another, and women were apparently oppressed. Therefore, the whole concept of democracy is bad because, in their eyes, Greeks were bad.

“God to government, husband to wife, parent to child”: government should represent the will of God

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Homeschooling evangelicals believe that a country should hold God as the greatest authority, and so the idea of people having the power to rule themselves seems completely opposite from that. People should live in a godly nation, and the elected officials need to represent the interest of the higher power, not the common man. Additionally, democracy is deemed to be too lenient when it comes to punishment, especially since God was portrayed to mete out strict punishments.

Democracy is too lenient because it aims to avoid suffering

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned
Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Homeschooling material outright claims that God’s punishment is deserved, while democracy is based on the rights of the people and would encourage them to avoid suffering (despite evangelicals believing it was deserved). Basically, democracy is too human-oriented, denying the firm and unchangeable punishment of the higher power. Rehabilitation of the criminals is also viewed unfavorably.

State and church cannot be separated and should both exist under God

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Another argument homeschooling evangelicals use against the democracy is that it separates the state and the church. In their mind, there should only be one nation under God, and some might argue this resembles theocracy, where God is recognized as supreme authority, but such term was also coined in ancient Greece (and ancient Greeks were bad!).

Such homeschooling causes real damage to actual government processes

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Lastly, the Twitter user unapologetically warned that such ideas ultimately get in the way of actual government, as people who were raised with such ideals and notions that democracy is doomed to fail from the start become representatives of the nation. This divide between views and understanding ends up damaging elections, laws that are passed, and other fundamental processes.

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

People thanked the Twitter user for bringing this issue to light

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: materialbboy

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: rkstko1

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: Tope2u

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: humxnwrites

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: GasmaNZ

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: S_Lynne_13

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: Stephanienase5

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: JClifto72622443

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: DrAPearson

Twitter User Shares Evangelical Homeschooling Materials Claiming Democracy Is Bad, Leaving Thousands Of People Concerned

Image credits: dezyning_mom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 600 Lb Life: Milla Clark is Depending on Her Children For Help
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2016
Ms. Marvel: “No Normal” Recap
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2022
I Spent 3 Years Designing The Best Dog Walking Set Available
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Started Sculpting At Ten And Now, At Fifteen, I Show You My 44 Best Latest Works
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Star Wars: Kenobi
5 Non-Canon Star Wars Legends Novels That Should Be Adapted as Anthology Films
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2016
Bic Pen Illustrations On Blank Skate Decks
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.