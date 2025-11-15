I’ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here’s What I’ve Made (53 Pics)

4 months ago, I needed a project to spend my time during the long, dark winter.
I started to play with paper and a cheap utility knife, and it escalated pretty quickly.
More info: Facebook
#1
#2
#3
Edward Scissorhands.
#4
Alfons Mucha: Cycles Perfecta.
#5
#6
#7
Original drawing by talented Tuomas Myllylä.
#8
#9
#10
Inspiration: Hysteria machine & photography by Laura Sheridan’s Art.
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
This was inspired by The Sandman story A Dream of a Thousand Cats.
#16
#17
#18
This is my version of Walter Crane’s (1845–1915) Beauty and the Beast illustration.
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
Original photography by Annie Leibovitz.
#25
#26
Original photo by Steven Meisel.
#27
#28
#29
#30
Rosebush Hat. Original photo rudely stolen from Robert James Design.
#31
Inspired by the Midsommar movie.
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
Raquel Zimmermann in Alexander McQueen fashion show, photographer unknown.
#43
Original artwork by one of my favorites, Sari Sariola.
#44
Original photography by Radu Sandovici.
#45
#46
Clint Eastwood.
#47
#48
#49
#50
#51
#52
#53
Follow Us