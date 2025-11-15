I’ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here’s What I’ve Made (53 Pics)

by

4 months ago, I needed a project to spend my time during the long, dark winter.

I started to play with paper and a cheap utility knife, and it escalated pretty quickly.

More info: Facebook

#1

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#2

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#3

Edward Scissorhands.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#4

Alfons Mucha: Cycles Perfecta.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#5

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#6

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#7

Original drawing by talented Tuomas Myllylä.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#8

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#9

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#10

Inspiration: Hysteria machine & photography by Laura Sheridan’s Art.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#11

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#12

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#13

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#14

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#15

This was inspired by The Sandman story A Dream of a Thousand Cats.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#16

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#17

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#18

This is my version of Walter Crane’s (1845–1915) Beauty and the Beast illustration.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#19

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#20

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#21

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#22

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#23

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#24

Original photography by Annie Leibovitz.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#25

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#26

Original photo by Steven Meisel.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#27

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#28

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#29

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#30

Rosebush Hat. Original photo rudely stolen from Robert James Design.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#31

Inspired by the Midsommar movie.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#32

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#33

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#34

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#35

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#36

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#37

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#38

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#39

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#40

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#41

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#42

Raquel Zimmermann in Alexander McQueen fashion show, photographer unknown.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#43

Original artwork by one of my favorites, Sari Sariola.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#44

Original photography by Radu Sandovici.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#45

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#46

Clint Eastwood.

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#47

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#48

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#49

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#50

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#51

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#52

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

#53

I&#8217;ve Been Cutting From Paper For 4 Months, Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;ve Made (53 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hypnotizing Translucent Waves In 19th Century Russian Paintings Capture The Raw Power Of The Sea
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Cool Video on How LOST Changed TV Forever
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2018
A City Is Being Built With White Lego Pieces And Everyone Can Join The Process
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Revisiting the Iconic M*A*S*H TV Show: Analysis of Its Impact and Legacy
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2023
This Company Turns Children’s Drawings Into Cuddly Plush Toys
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
41 Times People Realized They Aren’t Supposed To See What They’re Seeing
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.