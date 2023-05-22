Five Directors Perfect For Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Earlier this year, James Gunn and Peter Safran officially confirmed the entire phase one slate of the revamped DCU. That includes a new Batman, The Brave and the Bold, which will also feature the live-action return of Robin. This is bold, considering Matt Reeves‘s version of Batman has been praised by fans and critics alike. However, that doesn’t mean that Batman in Gunn’s universe is doomed to fail.
With the right storytelling, DCU’s Batman can be just as (or more) compelling than Matt Reeves’s version. In total, there have been eight live-action Batman films, and each one of them has a fond memory for fans. The ninth Batman needs a filmmaker that can push the character’s boundaries and the DCU world itself. All this has to be done without completely destroying what made both Batman and Robin famous in the comics. Here are six directors who would be perfect for the upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold film.
David Fincher
One of the best filmmakers in history is perfectly suited for DCU material. David Fincher is no stranger to adaptations as he translated five iconic films that remain relevant in pop culture today: Fight Club, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network, Zodiac, and Gone Girl. It isn’t just the fact that Fincher was able to craft unforgettable films. But his messages and themes are perfectly suited for the world of Batman.
Batman films, in general, have mainly been elevated beyond the status quo of traditional superhero movies. Whether it’s about society, good vs. evil, mental health, or corruption, there’s a seedy underbelly at the center of most films featuring the caped crusader. Fincher is top-notch when it comes to style and story. So, he’ll definitely understand the character of Batman and elevate him and the world itself.
Batman’s villains are right up the alley of Fincher’s filmography. So, it would be cool if names like Deathstroke, Hush, Hugo Strange, and Professor Pyg were given a chance as the primary villain. Nevertheless, Fincher’s style perfectly complements Batman altogether.
David Mackenzie
The director of Hell or High Water and Starred Up is an interesting choice for The Brave and the Bold. He doesn’t have the grim and noir feel that the Batman lore usually carries. But that doesn’t mean David Mackenzie won’t understand how to properly tell a DCU story.
Mackenzie’s movies tend to be character-driven pieces that highlight incredibly flawed individuals. There are no details on how Batman will be portrayed in the upcoming film, but Gunn referenced the Damian Wayne version of Robin. Mackenzie would be great at exploring that unique dynamic. He’d craft a strong and compelling arc that challenges both characters’ morality and tie that to the overall theme of The Brave and the Bold.
Joe Carnahan
The director of The Grey, Boss Level, and Copshop has proven that he can tell personal and character-driven stories under an action scope. Carnahan’s films don’t particularly have the same level of complexity as Fincher’s or MacKenzie’s. But that doesn’t mean that ‘simple’ can’t be brilliant.
The filmmaker understands how to balance character, action, and story. More importantly, Carnahan understands that the driving force for any narrative isn’t the crazy and over-the-top action set pieces. Character motivation and world-building are key elements for any film. Given the fact that Batman is far beyond a simple superhero story, he perfectly fits the bills of the director necessary for this project.
David Leitch
Now, David Leitch is more of an action junkie compared to everyone else on the list. But his action scenes are always top-notch, and the filmmaker has a nice balance of style and substance. The director of Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Bullet Train has a special knack for action that could elevate the franchise in general. With Leitch, there’s an element of changing up the status quo for Batman, unlike what we’ve seen before. Whether that’s good or bad remains unknown, but his filmography is more hit than miss.
Alex Garland
Alex Garland is one of the more underrated names on the list, despite his impressive filmography. It includes movies like 28 Days Later, Dredd, Ex Machina, and Annihilation. He’s the master of an exciting mix of chaos, dread, and tension that a film like Batman needs.
That doesn’t mean that no one else on the list can’t do that. But Garland excels at a mixture of powerful social commentary within his blend of action and drama. The horror elements also stand out, as Batman has numerous villains that play well in that environment. Needless to say, Garland would be able to blend several genres masterfully without sacrificing Batman‘s overall lore.
