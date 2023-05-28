A Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: How The Cast Compare To The Book

Everyone who has been keeping up with The Hunger Games novels written by Suzanne Collins and the movie franchise probably knows by now, that its newest addition, the prequel – The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – is going to hit movie theaters this year. The trailer has finally launched, and with it, fans get a glimpse of the star-studded cast. Furthermore, they also provided a release date: November 17, 2023, so mark your calendars!
The film is set in The Hunger Games universe, 64 years before Katniss volunteers as a tribute, and will focus on how the young Coriolanus Snow develops into the cold, contrived dictator that we know from the original trilogy. The movie will detail Snow’s position as a mentor for District 12’s female tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, during Panem’s tenth Hunger Games. From a first glance, one could say A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has already captured the tone and design of the book perfectly, but let’s assess how the cast compares to the book.
2. Dean Casca Highbottom
The creator of the Hunger Games, Dean Casca Highbottom, is played by none other than Peter Dinklage,who is seen drinking from a vial before he introduces the Capitol youth at the Academy to their new mentor positions. Although he is said to hate his own creation, and thus becomes addicted to “morphling”, he is in the very powerful position of overseeing the mentor program. The book depicts him as having the “appearance of a sleepwalker”, which is perfectly portrayed by Dinklage in the trailer. Peter Dinklage is seen preparing to address the class of new mentors, including Coriolanus Snow.
3. Coriolanus Snow
The viewer sees the tall, blonde, and brightly blue-eyed young Snow (Tom Blyth) for the first time at the Academy, standing next to other mentors. Tom Blyth, who portrays the young Snow, perfectly encapsulates his serious but ambitious disposition. The premise follows Snow who wants to use his Hunger Games mentor position to reclaim his former good name and gain recognition and financial means to lift himself and his grandmother and cousin, Tigris, out of poverty. Through his assigned tribute Lucy, he attempts to win the games.
4. Lucy Gray Baird
Rachel Zegler has been cast as the District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird, in A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She is first seen during the “reaping scene” where she gets picked as a tribute. Her Katness-like rebellious nature already shows in the way she mockingly bows down after her “presentation”. Through the novel, it is known that she is part of a traveling band called “The Covey”. With her charm and cleverness, she unwittingly helps turn the games into a televised spectacle when she sings during the reaping. Considering that Zegler rose to fame playing Maria in West Side Story, singing should not be a problem.
5. Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman
The Hunger Games’ first talk show host and ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, Lucky Flickerman (perhaps his great-grandfather), is introduced during the countdown before the games commence. This suggests, how the entertainment factor was brought in to heighten viewership during the tenth Hunger Games. In the books, he is described as “clownish”, dressed in high-collar suits with rhinestone accents and gelled hair. The dramatic and clown-like nature of the host is, thus far, perfectly captured by actor Jason Schwartzman.
6. Tigris
Euphoria star, Hunter Schafer, has been cast as Coriolanus Snow’s cousin Tigris in A Ballad of Songbird & Snakes. Tigris is shown briefly in the trailer, holding her hands to her chest, seemingly watching the games unfold in fear. This scene alone shows how much she cares about Snow and the young tributes by being supportive. In the books, she is described in the novel as being generous, and caring.
7. Reaper Ash
The District 11 male tribute, Reaper Ash (Dimitri Abold), is seen in the trailer making a makeshift morgue for all the fallen tributes, by covering them with the flag of Panem, while screaming soundlessly, expressing sheer pain. The actor is well-suited, as Reaper is described in the novel as, “rangy, tall and muscular, with dark brown skin and patched burlap clothing”. He is also depicted as strong and although he obtains weaponry, does not make a single kill.
8. Sejanus Plinth
Mentor Sejanus Plinth, (Josh Andrés Rivera), screams and accuses his audience of being “Monsters, in his only scene in the trailer. He is clearly distraught about the games. In that short scene, his opposition to the cruelty of the Capitol is palpable and Rivera does an astounding job, of acting out Sejanus’ objections and despair. Many characters are already introduced in the trailer, but viewers have yet to see how the dynamics and the chemistry between the actors will pan out on the big silver screen. Check out the trailer below:
1. Dr. Volumnia Gaul