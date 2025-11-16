49 Times Makeup Artists Messed Up And The Clients Had To “Wear” Their Fails (New Pics)

From the soot-rimmed eyes of the ancient Egyptians to the lead paint worn by the Elizabethans, people have long been experimenting with cosmetics. Sometimes, however, with disappointing results. And the subreddit ‘Bad MakeUp Artists‘ is probably the best place to explore these failures.

Created in 2017, this online community currently has 568K members constantly sharing pictures of both everyday people and celebrities, appearing in front of others with far-too-obvious fake lashes, overly defined brows, and ridiculous foundation color tones.

We’ve already covered the subreddit before here and here, but it has had so many new additions since our last publication that we thought there’s plenty of content for an update. Continue scrolling to check it out, and don’t miss out on the chat we had with British beauty content creator Jane Cunningham, spread out in between the pictures.

#1 Oh Dear

Image source: dhomudita

#2 Steve Carrell And Will Ferrell Presenting The Award For Best Makeup At The Oscars

Image source: sammeb123

#3 Tiktok Ad For Eyebrow Stencil

Image source: Boothanew

#4 That Shade Would Even Be Too Dark For Me And I’m Not Even White

Image source: who_nobody

#5 Her Chest!!!

Image source: suzyvogue

#6 Caption Said: A Soft Smokey Look

Image source: Ellamakeup

#7 Didn’t Even Recognize Ariana In Her Newest Look. Am I The Only One Who Feels Like She’s Gone From Blackfishing To Asianfishing?

Image source: UnusualCockroach69

#8 This Has Been All Over My Social Media Feeds Lately. The Artist Has A Booking Site And Charges $85

Image source: Fancy_Dare4930

#9 All Of The Makeup Artist’s Looks Are Like This! Their Clients Look Scary

Image source: yuurixo

#10 Found On An Fb Ad

Image source: Longjumping_Act_8122

#11 Her Eyes Look Tired From All The Heavy Lifting

Image source: sosofte

#12 This Shade Match Hurts

Image source: i_am_awkward_lol

#13 They Did Her Sooo Dirty

Image source: AMDM0

#14 Even The Client Doesn’t Look Happy With This ‘Glam’

Image source: marshmallowqueen_

#15 UK Mua Combining Block Brows And Feathered Brows

Image source: geezelouise73

#16 Those Eyelashes Are Not Even Close To Being In The Right Place

Image source: hollyy98

#17 I Really Despise These Type Of Lips

Image source: pinkmatty

#18 Watching Hoarders And Noticed The Color Match Of The Doctor’s Foundation Was Off

Image source: techhausinc

#19 The Entire Mua’s Page Was Full Of This Style Of Makeup I Can’t Wait For This To Not Be Trendy Anymore

Image source: oliverpeets

#20 Local B R I T I S H Artist. That Hairline And The Same Shade Of Brown For Every. Single. Client

Image source: EmKnoxx

#21 It Gets Worse, But The Mua Does Admit To Being Inspired By Drag Makeup

Image source: ScarJones

#22 From A Mua On Insta I’m No Expert But What Do We Think ?

Image source: kittiqfaberge

#23 So. Much. Foundation

Image source: pancakeslut420

#24 She Looks So Sad

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Her Skin Is So Beautiful

Image source: mmonzeob

#26 Criminal Minds “Tan”

Image source: plointers

#27 Ummm I’m Sure That Shade Matches Someone But It Sure Isn’t Her

Image source: the_bookish_girl84

#28 Her Skin Color Completely Changed

Image source:  Chaotickarmaa

#29 The Mua Charges £60 For A Shade Match Like That

Image source: AshyTheVillain

#30 Umm This Appeared On My Instagram

Image source: Leading_Confidence64

#31 I Am Genuinely Appalled

Image source: CarmeIa

#32 Clockwork Orange Full Glam

Image source: Vegetable_Burrito

#33 From Normal To Drag

Image source: TemporaryPollution10

#34 Ugh… She Had A Team Of Reputable Muas, Posted On Ig By A Famous Magazine. Those People Are Payed Thousands For This!

Image source: thepopulargirl

#35 It Just Feels Crusty To Me

Image source: AMDM0

#36 Every Part Of Her Face Is A Different Shade Of Orange

Image source: BigWordsAreScary

#37 A Mua With Almost 1m Followers

Image source: Relevant-Ad-6476

#38 This Mua’s Work Has Been Posted On Here A Couple Times, This Is How She Does Makeup On Herself…. She’s A White Woman

Image source: sadbokkie

#39 A Self Proclaimed Mua

Image source: pancakesxo44

#40 Talk About Suffocating Those Poor Pores… My Skin Is Screaming

Image source: wretched_and_divine

#41 Oh, Oh No

Image source: cmag01

#42 This Was Posted By A Big Makeup Brand. Why Is Her Forehead Tan And The Rest Of Her Face Pale?

Image source: Mildlybrilliant

#43 Well

Image source: Ellamakeup

#44 Straight Into The Hairline

Image source: reddit.com

#45 This Makeup Company On Instagram. Why?

Image source: nvena

#46 They Charge $350 Wtf

Image source: daddynygma

#47 The Tone Match Here Is Awful

Image source: FLAIRwasTAKEN

#48 “Cool New Way To Do Blush”

Image source: medelsnusk

#49 She Used 6 Pumps Of Foundation To Create This Look

Image source: ahg220

