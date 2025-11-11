This Cat Has Been Guarding Her Little Human Since Before He Was Born

by

Meet Panda, the 2-year-old adopted cat who’s also an unlikely yet utterly adorable babysitter. Ever since her hoomin Liel Ainmar Assayag got pregnant, she hasn’t left her side. Now, with little Sean born, Panda is completely devoted to him.

“Once I got pregnant she started following me around the house, tucking her head on my belly, purring,” Assayag told LoveMeow. “Now, 3 months later, she jumps on the bed near him, smells him, sits next to him. You can clearly see she loves him from the beginning!”

For what we know, this could be part of a plan to finally take over the world by raising tiny hoomin slaves. Or maybe it’s just cat love. Let’s hope it’s love.

More info: Facebook (h/t: lovemeow)

Meet Panda, the 2-year-old adopted cat who’s also an unlikely yet utterly adorable babysitter

This Cat Has Been Guarding Her Little Human Since Before He Was Born

Ever since her hoomin Liel Ainmar Assayag got pregnant, she hasn’t left her side

This Cat Has Been Guarding Her Little Human Since Before He Was Born

“Once I got pregnant she started following me around the house, tucking her head on my belly, purring”

This Cat Has Been Guarding Her Little Human Since Before He Was Born

“Now…she jumps on the bed near him, smells him, sits next to him”

This Cat Has Been Guarding Her Little Human Since Before He Was Born

“You can clearly see she loves him from the beginning!”

This Cat Has Been Guarding Her Little Human Since Before He Was Born

And it’s not the only cat in the house who loves little Sean! He’s definitely in good paws

This Cat Has Been Guarding Her Little Human Since Before He Was Born

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About John Barrowman
3 min read
May, 29, 2017
The Orville season 3 on Hulu
The Orville Season 3 on Hulu
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2022
30 Relatable, Weird, And Totally Charming Comics By Gaby Griggs
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
61 Cake Decorators Who Took Instructions Too Literally
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Online Group Is Dedicated To Bad Movie Details And Here Are 81 Of The Most Confusing Ones (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
88 Funny Placement Coincidences That Tell A Different Story
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.