Amazon Just Dropped These 20 New Products, And We’re Obsessed

Amazon, oh Amazon, the land of endless possibilities (and questionable impulse buys). But amidst the sea of products, there’s always a wave of fresh, exciting finds that capture our attention and make us hit that “add to cart” button without hesitation. We’re talking about the latest and greatest releases that are generating buzz, sparking trends, and making their way onto everyone’s wish lists.
So, if you’re the type who always has your finger on the pulse of what’s new and noteworthy, get ready to be delighted. We’ve scoured the virtual shelves of Amazon to bring you a collection of 20 hot new releases that deserve a spot in your cart (and your life!). From ingenious gadgets to stylish home decor and everything in between, these finds are guaranteed to make you the envy of all your friends.
#1 Crumbs And Pet Hair, Beware! This Car Vacuum With LED Light Is Coming For You, Even In Those Dark, Hard-To-Reach Corners
Review: “This is a smaller handheld vacuum with great suction picks up a lot. Easy to use in car or on stairs. Which is what I was looking for. Love all the attachments that came with it.” – Amber M.
Image source: amazon.com, Amber M.
#2 Filter? Who Needs It? This Soft Glam Foundation Will Blur Those Imperfections And Give You A Flawless Finish That’s Ready For Its Close-Up
Review: “I’ve been getting a lot of compliments on my complexion when I started using this foundation. I love how it feels lightweight and it hasn’t bothered my sensitive skin. Foundation is easy to use, doesn’t have a strong smell, And is a great color match for me.” – Samantha
Image source: amazon.com, Bklyngal
#3 Don’t Let A Flat Tire Ruin Your Day. This Rechargeable Air Pump Is The Compact And Powerful Solution For On-The-Go Inflation
Review: “This thing is a total lifesaver for anyone on the road. This little gadget is super handy—it inflates tires quickly and the built-in LED flashlight is a lifesaver in those late-night emergencies. The display is easy to read and the automatic shut-off feature means I never have to worry about over-inflating. It feels like a steal at this price!” – Ian L
Image source: amazon.com, Anastasiia
#4 Your Drain Is About To Get A Makeover! This Bathroom Sink Drain Strainer Will Keep Your Sink Sparkling And Hair-Free
Review: “This is a great product and works very well. Catches the hair from going down the drain. It fits perfectly inside the bathroom sink and seals. It is easy to install as well.” – Kelly ryan
Image source: amazon.com, kelly ryan
#5 Upcycle Your Empty Bottles Into A Mood-Boosting Masterpiece With This Pridola Wireless Bottle Lamp
Review: “I had this beautiful bottle and didn’t know what to do with it. I saw an ad for the Pridola Wireless Bottle Lamp and knew I just had to get one! They are a great idea, easy to use/charge, and they even benefit the environment by not having to recycle bottles!” – Diane
Image source: amazon.com, Diane
#6 Peel The Love With This Vegetable Peeler, Your New Kitchen BFF For Smooth, Effortless Veggie Prep
Review: “This veg peeler has one of the sharpest blades I ever used. It makes very easy work of potatoes, cucumber and carrot peeing!” – B. Ashy
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Adulting Is Hard, But Packing Lunch Doesn’t Have To Be! These Caperci Snack Containers Bring Back The Fun Of Lunchables
Review: “I wanted to organize snacks, so I chose these bento boxes. The compartments are a lot larger than I expected. The cover seals well as long as you don’t overfill the boxes. The sauce containers are really nice and useful too. I liked them so much that I got a second set.” – Mel-Of-A-Review
Image source: amazon.com, Mel-Of-A-Review
#8 Your Curls Are About To Have Their “Beyoncé Moment” With This Curl Defining Brush – Get Ready To Slay!
Review: “Defines curls and gives a sleek look. Reduces frizz. Love it.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, T K
#9 These Mixed Pink, Red & Green Color Bowl Lotus Seeds Will Turn Your Pond Into A Monet Masterpiece, Minus The Grumpy French Dude
Review: “Be patient after first planting the seeds. The plants need time to get their growing groove on. But once they do BOOM! I love them!” – Jennifer Harker
Image source: amazon.com, Yan Ge
#10 Storage Space Feeling Like A Sardine Can? These Vacuum Storage Bags With Hand Pump Will Shrink Your Winter Wardrobe Down To Summer Bikini Size
Review: “Bags are thick and easy to use, put items in the bags, attach suction pump, suction all the air out. Worked great for use in suit case to make more room.” – Judy McKinley
Image source: amazon.com, Customer
#11 Ditch The Cakey Look And Embrace A Dewy Glow With This Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray – Your Makeup Will Stay Put Even If You’re Sweating Like A Contestant On ‘Survivor’
Review: “Wow this must be the only setting spray I own that has such a fine mist. It’s absolutely amazing. I’ve tried it a few times and it’s worked great so far. Definitely worth a try for the cost.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Jocelyn Fitzpatrick
#12 Your Whiteboard Is About To Become A Work Of Art (Or At Least A Really Organized To-Do List) With These Vibrant And Versatile Magnetic Dry Erase Markers
Review: “Bought these to write on our wipe-off calendar to keep track of our families work schedules and school activities. I love the super fine tip as it is small squares that we have to write on.” – TRACY DANIELS
Image source: amazon.com, XYZ
#13 Buzz Off, Pesky Bugs! This Flying Insect Trap Will Make Your Home A No-Fly Zone
Review: “I have fruit flies in my kitchen. There isn’t a lot but enough to be annoying. I purchased this trap 10 days ago but I didn’t plug it in until 4 days ago. It works great! It has trapped quite a few fruit flies. There is no odor, no noise and I love the blue light at night. You can also change it to a white light. It comes with extra refills!” – Linda Alexander
Image source: amazon.com, Linda Alexander
#14 Turn Your Headrest Into A Hanging Garden Of Bags And Jackets With These Car Hooks – No More Clutter, Just Convenient Storage
Review: “This things are fantastic!!! Strong and sturdy, love the color and simple look. They hold my bags for work so that they are not rolling all over the backseat or the floor. Don’t hesitate just buy them!” – Manda W.
Image source: amazon.com, Manda W.
#15 Forget Boring Lamps, These Wall Sconces Are The Stylish Upgrade Your Home Decor Has Been Waiting For
Review: “Loving this little light! I’ve been using this light over my 3D printing work station, and it has been great. The three color tone options really are nice, having the option to set it on a calmer color makes the difference. The natural wood grain look is very fancy and appealing. The remote is pretty cheap, but honestly hardly use it. Hands down, a must have.” – William
Image source: amazon.com, William
#16 Your Caps Will Be Sitting Pretty And Wrinkle-Free With This Cap Organizer
Review: “Great organization tool for all the hats that go missing around the house! It’s easy to set up and use. Hats are all visible on it so you can quickly grab and go.” – Tracy O’Donnell
Image source: amazon.com, John (Michigan)
#17 Transform Your Living Room Into A Dance Floor (Or A Crime Scene, Depending On Your Mood) With These Wireless LED Strobe Lights
Review: “I use these on my RC cars. They work flawlessly. They are bright have a decent battery life easy to install with supplied Velcro and bands. The appearance is awesome they are very bright.. highly recommended!” – Daniel Sharp
Image source: amazon.com, Kana
#18 Your Apple Watch Deserves A Wardrobe Change, And These Braided Stretchy Bands Are The Comfy-Chic Upgrade It’s Been Waiting For!
Review: “So far I am loving my new watch bands! I’ve had them for about a month. The quality is great. They are soft and comfortable to wear, and easy to get on and off. The variety of colors in the pack is wonderful. I can switch out my band easily.” – A.L. (Troutdale, OR)
Image source: amazon.com, Andrea D.
#19 Your Morning Routine Is About To Get A Whole Lot Smarter (And Maybe A Little Sassier) With The All-New Amazon Echo Spot
Review: “I absolutely love my Echo Spot! Very easy to use, the sound quality is amazing, the music sounds amazing perfect through the speakers! The overall performance is amazing! I use my Echo Spot for alarms, reminders, entertainment, white noise to help me fall asleep, etc. This was the perfect addition to my household!” – Nikki B.
Image source: amazon.com, AprilR908
#20 A Portable Waist Fan Is Your New Summer BFF, Keeping You Cool And Collected Even When The Temperature’s Rising
Review: “Love this fan. Very easily rechargeable and the battery lasts pretty good. I also love the digital display that shows the battery health very simple to clip on and I use it all over. Sometimes so the fan goes up my back Or one side.” – Diana M Norman
Image source: amazon.com, Jeffrey L.
Follow Us