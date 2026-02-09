Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Slammed As “Worst Of This Century” As The Public Has The Same Complaint

The 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show sparked one of the most divided reactions after Bad Bunny headlined the performance.

On February 8, the Puerto Rican superstar delivered a mostly Spanish-language set filled with dance-heavy numbers, surprise cameos, and political messaging at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

While many viewers praised the show as energetic, others slammed it as confusing and inappropriate for an American audience.

“Bad Bunny’s halftime show is disgraceful to Americans. Should not be part of American Super Bowl halftime,” wrote one user.

Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl performance was filled with surprise cameos, a Latin-themed set, and a message of unity

Image credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bad Bunny opened the halftime show in an all-white outfit with Tití Me Preguntó, transforming the field into a Puerto Rico-inspired neighborhood set complete with a small house, a dance floor, and community-style scenery.

He performed a string of hits, including Eoo, Yo Perreo Sola, MONACO, and NUEVAYoL.

He then brought out his iconic La Casita set from his Puerto Rican residency last year and invited a slew of celebrities including Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, Young Miko, Karol G, and Cardi B to join.

Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

One of the most-talked-about moments occurred when a couple appeared to get married onstage during the show. The scene quickly transitioned into a dance-filled reception as Lady Gaga made a surprise cameo, singing a Latin-inspired version of her song, D*e With a Smile, before dancing with Bunny.

Later, Ricky Martin joined him for a surprise appearance, bringing another Latin icon onto the stage. The performance ended with DtMF and a message on the stadium screens.

Image credits: HafthozArt

Image credits: Cathy_blessings

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” read the message.

Toward the end, Bunny held a football that displayed the words, “God bless America,” before naming countries across North, Central, and South America.

Despite the power-packed performance, Bunny received criticism regarding the fact that the show was almost entirely in Spanish.

The internet slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance for the language barrier and political backlash

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Image credits: LazyBeachChik

Much of the backlash centered on his performance being entirely in Spanish, as some viewers claimed they felt disconnected.

“Am I the only one who thinks this Super Bowl is boring as hell and the halftime show sucks? I don’t understand a word Bad Bunny is saying,” one wrote.

“The only thing I understood from the halftime show is when the Bad Bunny guy said, ‘Burrito!’” said another.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Image credits: bernusmax

“That was the worst halftime show ever. Bad decision,” added a third.

Others framed their backlash around nationalism.

“Bad Bunny halftime show is disgraceful to Americans,” said one, while another added, “Just for your info, I turned off my TV during your woke BS halftime performance.”

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Image credits: MaximusAur16321

“Bad Bunny getting booed at a football game is the most bipartisan moment of 2026,” one more chimed in.

Furthermore, reports circulated online claiming that several viewers inside the stadium booed the performance, further fueling the narrative that the show had flopped.

Despite criticism, defenders stepped in praising the cultural impact and called Bad Bunny’s performance “phenomenal”

Image credits: InvasionOfTonio

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While criticism was loud, many viewers pushed back, arguing the show’s Latin focus was exactly what made it special.

“I will never shut up about how great an artist and human being Bad Bunny is,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve seen all 60 Super Bowls and Bad Bunny’s halftime extravaganza was, by far, the best,” said another.

Image credits: JamesMulamb

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Bad Bunny has been the best halftime show in a long time,” one more wrote, while a fourth shared, “You all are living in an alternate universe—it was phenomenal, cry harder!”

Another set of supporters maintained that the performance’s cultural roots were the entire point.

Image credits: VasilikiSc13251

Image credits: MhFran_Lancer

“I was on my feet dancing! I love Puerto Rican music,” said one, while another wrote, “The only people complaining are bland and don’t come from any culture.”

“I don’t speak Spanish, but he’s clearly very talented. The production was amazing.”

Bad Bunny’s selection for the 2026 Super Bowl was tied to a major NFL strategy

Image credits: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NFL picked Bunny for its halftime Super Bowl performance because of its partnership with Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, which has handled halftime show production since 2019.

The league has used the partnership to attract younger, more diverse audiences after years of controversy surrounding social justice protests.

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

From a music standpoint, Bunny is one of the world’s biggest stars, with multiple Grammy wins, record-breaking tours, and a global fan base.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously explained the philosophy behind the selections, adding, “I don’t want to pick the music that I listen to, because none of you would come to the halftime show.”

Still, the choice was politically charged, as Bunny has openly criticized U.S. immigration policies.

Moreover, his recent statement at the 2026 Grammys also fueled the debate.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out… We are humans, and we are Americans,” he had stated.

Besides Bad Bunny, past halftime acts have included a wide range of top artists like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

Image credits: locketshowboy

Image credits: jamesxlane

Image credits: swanitizer

Image credits: gsawlah1

Image credits: EbenezerKalu3

Image credits: Mikey5Aces

Image credits: brokeyxf

Image credits: JesusGodAndKing

Image credits: GXNewslive

Image credits: mikecarlsn

Image credits: JaguarJay3

Image credits: MMilograd

Image credits: lemuria4star

Image credits: goldengirls336

Image credits: KENNBARRB

Image credits: Iamnotmanish

Image credits: mayordanda

Image credits: ijoseramos

Image credits: a786r

Image credits: a786r

