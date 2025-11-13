Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Comic book superhero movies took the world by storm by smashing box office records and growing a loyal fandom. We will never get tired of creative fan art inspired by our favorite badass characters but the artwork of this particular artist just warms our hearts

We’ve seen superheroes in action on the big screen. They’re powerful, determined, and strong. But when they are not busy fighting bad guys or saving the worldthey’re just being chilled and cute. A talented Thailand-based artist, known as SpiderWee on his social media, has illustrated the sensitive and cute side of famous Marvel and DC superheroes, and we are charmed. 

You may like the action-packed battle scenes in movies but the only fight we are taking when scrolling down the page is fighting the urge of squeezing these cute versions of superheroes.

More info: artstation.com | Facebook

#1 Shuri: Princess Of Wakanda

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#2 Loki

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#3 Wonder Woman 1975-2017

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#4 Spider-Man: Homecoming – Homemade Suit Version

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#5 Thor

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#6 Iron Man

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#7 Aquaman: Classic – Justice League Movie

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#8 Meow

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#9 Iron Spider – Avengers: Infinity War

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#10 Captain Marvel

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#11 Colossus + Pool

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#12 Doctor Strange

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#13 Capitain America

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#14 Thanos

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

#15 Hulk

Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Image source: spiderweepage

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
