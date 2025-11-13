Artist Illustrates What Superheroes Look Like When They Are Not Busy Fighting The Bad Guys

Comic book superhero movies took the world by storm by smashing box office records and growing a loyal fandom. We will never get tired of creative fan art inspired by our favorite badass characters but the artwork of this particular artist just warms our hearts.
We’ve seen superheroes in action on the big screen. They’re powerful, determined, and strong. But when they are not busy fighting bad guys or saving the world, they’re just… being chilled and cute. A talented Thailand-based artist, known as SpiderWee on his social media, has illustrated the sensitive and cute side of famous Marvel and DC superheroes, and we are charmed.
You may like the action-packed battle scenes in movies but the only fight we are taking when scrolling down the page is fighting the urge of squeezing these cute versions of superheroes.
More info: artstation.com | Facebook
#1 Shuri: Princess Of Wakanda
Image source: spiderweepage
#2 Loki
Image source: spiderweepage
#3 Wonder Woman 1975-2017
Image source: spiderweepage
#4 Spider-Man: Homecoming – Homemade Suit Version
Image source: spiderweepage
#5 Thor
Image source: spiderweepage
#6 Iron Man
Image source: spiderweepage
#7 Aquaman: Classic – Justice League Movie
Image source: spiderweepage
#8 Meow
Image source: spiderweepage
#9 Iron Spider – Avengers: Infinity War
Image source: spiderweepage
#10 Captain Marvel
Image source: spiderweepage
#11 Colossus + Pool
Image source: spiderweepage
#12 Doctor Strange
Image source: spiderweepage
#13 Capitain America
Image source: spiderweepage
#14 Thanos
Image source: spiderweepage
#15 Hulk
Image source: spiderweepage
Follow Us