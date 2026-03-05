50 People Shared Their Incredible Restoration Stories Of Items Ruined By Pinterest DIY Fails (New Pics)

Well-preserved antique furniture is becoming increasingly rare. Time leaves its mark on everything, but sometimes it’s not age that does the most damage – it’s a fresh coat of paint or a trendy DIY makeover that completely erases an item’s history. There’s something especially heartbreaking about spotting a nearly century-old piece at a flea market, only to see it covered in a modern finish that feels completely out of place.
The Reddit community ‘ReversePinterest’ shares before-and-after photos of vintage and antique pieces that have been altered to fit passing trends – and, thankfully, the careful restorations that bring them back to life. Scroll down to see some of the most shocking transformations and satisfying rescues, and don’t forget to check out our previous feature on the topic as well.
#1 I Found This Lovely Little Cherub Candelabra On Vinted For 2 Euros; Covered In White House Paint And Chipping Layers Of Gold Paint And Plating
Image source: u/GenderfluidPhoenix
#2 I Went Into This Thinking I Couldn’t Make It Worse: Reversepinterest Broyhill Brasilia
Image source: u/philipgorila
#3 My First Restoration – A Dresser For My House
Image source: u/MERMO
#4 This Is A Rare Class 68 Singer Cabinet We Found Whitewashed. We Had It Fully Restored Back To Its Original State
Image source: u/Quiltinglass-5011
#5 Herself Again
Image source: u/stickchomper
#6 Before And After Restoring A Lane Cabinet
Image source: u/9991cmj
#7 Before And After Restoration: Broyhill Sculptra Nightstand
Image source: u/Sensitive_Ad3375
#8 Vintage Lane Table, Rescued For $15!
Image source: u/itsyagirlbonita
#9 Asian Bar Cabinet Restored To Its Former Beauty, At Last!
Image source: u/WhiteWavsBehindABoat
#10 Mcm Rescue
Image source: u/amosfargus
#11 Before And After
Image source: u/jointedhuskyjerk
#12 1912 Craftsman Staircase Restoration
Image source: u/Arousing_Wedgie
#13 Ok.. I’m Kinda Conflicted On This One. The Acrylic Painting Was Cute, But For $3.99 I Had To See What Was Under It. 1930’s Purinton Slipware Vase
Image source: u/tenglempls
#14 Before & After. They Painted Inside The Cabinets, Too
Image source: u/CatAlayne
#15 Just Finished This Mirror Dresser For A Client. Someone Had Painted It 3 Times, The Most Recent Being Water-Based Acrylic
Image source: u/MattOnADinosaur
#16 For $3.99 At Goodwill, I Really Had To Know What Was Under The Chalk Paint
Image source: u/tenglempls
#17 I Didn’t Even Want It, But I Had To Get That Paint Off When I Saw It At Goodwill
Image source: u/tenglempls
#18 Revived This Mcm Dresser From Pinterest Disaster
Image source: u/LilPatatje
#19 Restored Chest Of Drawers Back To Mid-Century Charm
Image source: u/razzelsazzel
#20 I Just Had To Rescue It. Who In Their Right Mind Would Paint This Gold? Nothing Special, I Think It’s From Pier1, But This Celadon Vase Can Breathe Now. Swipe For Progress And Final Product
Image source: u/tenglempls
#21 My Weekend Project
Image source: u/demasiadotodo
#22 I Finally Finished Revamping This Old Dresser From The Fb Marketplace
Image source: u/AggravatingBox2421
#23 Scored This Huge Brass Swan Planter For $10 And Brought It Back To Life!
Image source: r/ReversePinterest
#24 Before, During & After: A Viscol Dresser Found At Restore!
Image source: u/jormaco
#25 Unchalking A Lane Commode Table From The Reflection Line
Image source: u/itsyagirlbonita
#26 Its No Mcm But I’m Proud Of My First Job! £5 From The Side Of The Road
Image source: r/ReversePinterest
#27 Refinished Johnson Carper Brentwood 9-Drawer Dresser
Image source: u/TheDrIsley
#28 Danish Rosewood Desk Rescue
Image source: u/LeadfootLesley
#29 Let’s Redo That
Image source: u/Sjames454
#30 Dixie Dresser In Progress
Image source: u/Lonely_Bread6017
#31 Took A Gamble At Goodwill. Found A Badly Spray-Painted Vase And Thought The Base Looked More Mcm. Spent An Hour Stripping It, Only To Find The “Made In China” Sticker Under The Goodwill Tag. Still Looks Better
Image source: u/tenglempls
#32 Goodwill Vase: Saw The Color Inside And Had To Remove The Paint
Image source: u/I_Am_A_Twin
#33 American Of Martinsville Refinish
Image source: u/YesterdayHelpful7049
#34 Heywood-Wakefield Refinish Complete!
Image source: u/zsb5
#35 Beautiful Restoration
Image source: u/Inmyenergybubble
#36 Whoever Paints Cabinet Hinges Is A Sadist
Image source: u/number9allfine
#37 Goodwill Dresser Restoration
Image source: u/METRO1DS
#38 Reclaiming This Lane Acclaim Step Table
Image source: u/wonderfulvices
#39 Ash Table Saved From The 2000s Shabby Chic
Image source: u/HornedGoatScream
#40 Hewood Wakefield Desk
Image source: u/harrylime3
#41 Un-Chalk Painted This Rad Ceramic Vase From An Estate Sale
Image source: u/itsyagirlbonita
#42 I Recently Found This Corner Table In The Trash And Stripped Three Coats Of Ugly Paint Off Of It And Stained It
Image source: u/mads1renwoman
#43 Still Learning
Image source: u/Playboy97k
#44 Goodwill Save. Had To Get The Chalk Paint Off Of It. Almost Seems Like It Could Be Arts And Crafts Era, But I’m Not Sure
Image source: u/tenglempls
#45 Antique Industrial Stool I Got At Goodwill For $4.99. Three Layers Covering The Top, And Some Horrible Red Paint. Still Some Remnants Of Red, But Still A Big Improvement
Image source: u/tenglempls
#46 Mid-Century Modern Redo
Image source: u/GoalHuman
#47 Restored Lane Cedar Chest
Image source: u/Practical-Big9699
#48 Does My Skull Count?
Image source: u/PistolMama
#49 Pinterest Reverse
Image source: u/Opposite-Estimate-63
#50 Pinterest Reverse
Image source: u/PopovDadeCounty
