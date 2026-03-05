50 People Shared Their Incredible Restoration Stories Of Items Ruined By Pinterest DIY Fails (New Pics)

by

Well-preserved antique furniture is becoming increasingly rare. Time leaves its mark on everything, but sometimes it’s not age that does the most damage – it’s a fresh coat of paint or a trendy DIY makeover that completely erases an item’s history. There’s something especially heartbreaking about spotting a nearly century-old piece at a flea market, only to see it covered in a modern finish that feels completely out of place.

The Reddit community ‘ReversePinterest’ shares before-and-after photos of vintage and antique pieces that have been altered to fit passing trends – and, thankfully, the careful restorations that bring them back to life. Scroll down to see some of the most shocking transformations and satisfying rescues, and don’t forget to check out our previous feature on the topic as well.

#1 I Found This Lovely Little Cherub Candelabra On Vinted For 2 Euros; Covered In White House Paint And Chipping Layers Of Gold Paint And Plating

Image source: u/GenderfluidPhoenix

#2 I Went Into This Thinking I Couldn’t Make It Worse: Reversepinterest Broyhill Brasilia

Image source: u/philipgorila

#3 My First Restoration – A Dresser For My House

Image source: u/MERMO

#4 This Is A Rare Class 68 Singer Cabinet We Found Whitewashed. We Had It Fully Restored Back To Its Original State

Image source: u/Quiltinglass-5011

#5 Herself Again

Image source: u/stickchomper

#6 Before And After Restoring A Lane Cabinet

Image source: u/9991cmj

#7 Before And After Restoration: Broyhill Sculptra Nightstand

Image source: u/Sensitive_Ad3375

#8 Vintage Lane Table, Rescued For $15!

Image source: u/itsyagirlbonita

#9 Asian Bar Cabinet Restored To Its Former Beauty, At Last!

Image source: u/WhiteWavsBehindABoat

#10 Mcm Rescue

Image source: u/amosfargus

#11 Before And After

Image source: u/jointedhuskyjerk

#12 1912 Craftsman Staircase Restoration

Image source: u/Arousing_Wedgie

#13 Ok.. I’m Kinda Conflicted On This One. The Acrylic Painting Was Cute, But For $3.99 I Had To See What Was Under It. 1930’s Purinton Slipware Vase

Image source: u/tenglempls

#14 Before & After. They Painted Inside The Cabinets, Too

Image source: u/CatAlayne

#15 Just Finished This Mirror Dresser For A Client. Someone Had Painted It 3 Times, The Most Recent Being Water-Based Acrylic

Image source: u/MattOnADinosaur

#16 For $3.99 At Goodwill, I Really Had To Know What Was Under The Chalk Paint

Image source: u/tenglempls

#17 I Didn’t Even Want It, But I Had To Get That Paint Off When I Saw It At Goodwill

Image source: u/tenglempls

#18 Revived This Mcm Dresser From Pinterest Disaster

Image source: u/LilPatatje

#19 Restored Chest Of Drawers Back To Mid-Century Charm

Image source: u/razzelsazzel

#20 I Just Had To Rescue It. Who In Their Right Mind Would Paint This Gold? Nothing Special, I Think It’s From Pier1, But This Celadon Vase Can Breathe Now. Swipe For Progress And Final Product

Image source: u/tenglempls

#21 My Weekend Project

Image source: u/demasiadotodo

#22 I Finally Finished Revamping This Old Dresser From The Fb Marketplace

Image source: u/AggravatingBox2421

#23 Scored This Huge Brass Swan Planter For $10 And Brought It Back To Life!

Image source: r/ReversePinterest

#24 Before, During & After: A Viscol Dresser Found At Restore!

Image source: u/jormaco

#25 Unchalking A Lane Commode Table From The Reflection Line

Image source: u/itsyagirlbonita

#26 Its No Mcm But I’m Proud Of My First Job! £5 From The Side Of The Road

Image source:  r/ReversePinterest

#27 Refinished Johnson Carper Brentwood 9-Drawer Dresser

Image source: u/TheDrIsley

#28 Danish Rosewood Desk Rescue

Image source: u/LeadfootLesley

#29 Let’s Redo That

Image source: u/Sjames454

#30 Dixie Dresser In Progress

Image source: u/Lonely_Bread6017

#31 Took A Gamble At Goodwill. Found A Badly Spray-Painted Vase And Thought The Base Looked More Mcm. Spent An Hour Stripping It, Only To Find The “Made In China” Sticker Under The Goodwill Tag. Still Looks Better

Image source: u/tenglempls

#32 Goodwill Vase: Saw The Color Inside And Had To Remove The Paint

Image source: u/I_Am_A_Twin

#33 American Of Martinsville Refinish

Image source: u/YesterdayHelpful7049

#34 Heywood-Wakefield Refinish Complete!

Image source: u/zsb5

#35 Beautiful Restoration

Image source: u/Inmyenergybubble

#36 Whoever Paints Cabinet Hinges Is A Sadist

Image source: u/number9allfine

#37 Goodwill Dresser Restoration

Image source: u/METRO1DS

#38 Reclaiming This Lane Acclaim Step Table

Image source: u/wonderfulvices

#39 Ash Table Saved From The 2000s Shabby Chic

Image source: u/HornedGoatScream

#40 Hewood Wakefield Desk

Image source: u/harrylime3

#41 Un-Chalk Painted This Rad Ceramic Vase From An Estate Sale

Image source: u/itsyagirlbonita

#42 I Recently Found This Corner Table In The Trash And Stripped Three Coats Of Ugly Paint Off Of It And Stained It

Image source: u/mads1renwoman

#43 Still Learning

Image source: u/Playboy97k

#44 Goodwill Save. Had To Get The Chalk Paint Off Of It. Almost Seems Like It Could Be Arts And Crafts Era, But I’m Not Sure

Image source: u/tenglempls

#45 Antique Industrial Stool I Got At Goodwill For $4.99. Three Layers Covering The Top, And Some Horrible Red Paint. Still Some Remnants Of Red, But Still A Big Improvement

Image source: u/tenglempls

#46 Mid-Century Modern Redo

Image source: u/GoalHuman

#47 Restored Lane Cedar Chest

Image source: u/Practical-Big9699

#48 Does My Skull Count?

Image source: u/PistolMama

#49 Pinterest Reverse

Image source: u/Opposite-Estimate-63

#50 Pinterest Reverse

Image source: u/PopovDadeCounty

Patrick Penrose
