The Ultimate Guide to the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Bachelor in Paradise is a longstanding TV show that follows people put together on a beach trying to find love. The show premiered on August 4, 2014, and has since gained a significant following. Due to its popularity and longevity, there is undoubtedly a lot to know about the series.
Here is the ultimate guide to Season 8 of the show. The article will highlight several factors about the show such as the underlying premise of the show, the structure of the show, and the final results. The first two sections will not contain many spoilers, but the last section surely will as it will wrap up the relationships that blossomed in Paradise that season.
Synopsis
The Bachelor is an American reality show focused on a central person, known as “the Bachelor,” who several women try to woo during his search for true love. It has a counterpart in the opposite gender – The Bachelorette – where the gender roles are reversed, it is a woman who is wooed and men are trying to win her over. The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, on their own, have run for at least twenty seasons, which subtly implies that there are a lot of men and women who have lost their fight for true love.
Bachelor in Paradise is a spin-off based on the two shows mentioned above. The participants of this show are taken from the losing characters to give them a chance to find true love, who, perhaps, is among themselves all along. There have currently been nine seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and have matched multiple participants across The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons. The contestants typically refer to themselves with the name of the star of their seasons, rather than by season number. For example, Serene Russell said she was from “Clayton Season” instead of “Season 26.” These lovers are taken to a tropical beach referred to as the “Paradise” in Sayulita, in the Mexican state of Nayarit.
Structure
The couples are given a week to mingle among themselves and also to weigh in on who their true love will be. There will often be some drama and scandals involved in the making, for example, Romeo Alexander fell in love with Jill Chin. However, Alexander was also talking romantically with Kira Mengistu who came from the same season as Chin, making the Chin upset.
There were also elimination rounds more known as “rose ceremonies.” It was done at the end of each week. It was when the people in Paradise were given enough time to think of and choose a partner. During the “rose ceremonies,” there were uneven numbers of males and females. The gender with the lowest number gave out roses to members of the opposite gender, effectively saving them from elimination. Then the people from the opposite gender who did not receive roses, were eliminated from the show promptly.
The rose-giving event served as the time for the people to make sure they and their love interest stayed in the game. This also served as the opportunity for everyone to be the ideal partner so that they could be saved from being sent home. This elimination event is unique compared to the likes of Survivor as instead of each participant voting for someone to be kicked off, they are voting for someone who they think must not be.
The entire roster of participants on the show was not complete within the first week. New people were joining Paradise now and then. Some would unintentionally destabilize the relationships already established, and some would give another chance at love to others.
Aftermath
Unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there was not any central figure in Bachelor in Paradise. The true winning lay in the relationships they had created along the way. Without a main character to pursue, the final ranking of the characters was determined by the relationship status that they had attained during their stay in Paradise.
Two engagements were made – Brandon Jones with Serene Russell and Johnny DePhillipo with Victoria Fuller. Two non-engaged relationships were created – Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby and Tyler Norris with Brittany Galvin. It was also worth noting that Alexander, who was mentioned earlier, ended up with Mengistu, with the two leaving on the second week to pursue their relationship privately.