I Paint Houses For A Living, And It Might Not Be What You Think

by

It all started with a request from a stranger to paint their home. I frequently work in a line and wash style, so I decided to give it a shot. The home turned out so beautifully that it became a passion of mine to capture portraits of homes and the memories they hold. 

The best part of painting homes is the stories they tell: how it burned down or how there was only one photo taken or how it is the first home they have been saving for or even how it is a memory of their last home and they want a memento with them as they pass on. The stories make you want to cry and smile with the passion held in these buildings.

I am elated that capturing these homes have become my life work.

More info: bethanystahl.com | youtube.com

From townhomes

and farmhouses

to modern homes…

and lots of brick homes…

and two-story homes…

and waterside escapes!

From first homes…

to last homes…

And my personal favorite – historic homes

