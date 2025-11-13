I Paint Houses For A Living, And It Might Not Be What You Think

It all started with a request from a stranger to paint their home. I frequently work in a line and wash style, so I decided to give it a shot. The home turned out so beautifully that it became a passion of mine to capture portraits of homes and the memories they hold.
The best part of painting homes is the stories they tell: how it burned down or how there was only one photo taken or how it is the first home they have been saving for or even how it is a memory of their last home and they want a memento with them as they pass on. The stories make you want to cry and smile with the passion held in these buildings.
I am elated that capturing these homes have become my life work.
More info: bethanystahl.com
From townhomes
and farmhouses
to modern homes…
and lots of brick homes…
and two-story homes…
and waterside escapes!
From first homes…
to last homes…
And my personal favorite – historic homes
